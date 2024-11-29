OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the Harris Campaign

We're old enough to remember when Democrats used to say that going after the children of politicians was completely off limits.

We're also old enough to remember how that never stopped them from viciously attacking Sarah Palin's children (including a special needs child) with vile smears. Or from dragging George W. Bush's twin daughters Barbara and Jenna through the mud at every opportunity.

Shocking revelation: Democrats are hypocrites.

More recently, since Donald Trump first walked down the golden escalator in 2015, his son with Melania Trump, Barron, has been a favorite target of the left, even though he was not even 10 years old at the time. More recently, when Barron turned 18 last spring, creepy leftist Mike Sington declared that the Trump scion was 'fair game.'

But Barron Trump might end up having the last laugh on horrible people like Sington. One lesson we're sure he learned from his father is that winning is the best revenge.

Last night on Fox News, former Democrat megadonor John Morgan all but ceded that victory to Barron by declaring that he was smarter throughout the election than Kamala Harris or anyone on her campaign. Watch:

🚨Holy Smokes: Democrat mega-donor John Morgan RIPS Kamala campaign staff after they blamed the ‘media' for loss:



"Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everybody in the Harris Campaign."



“Barron Trump — who looks like a runway model — was telling his father you need to go… pic.twitter.com/dAq4FLpJvb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 28, 2024

OOF. Outsmarted and outstrategized by an 18-year-old. And the fact is, everything Morgan said here is correct.

More than anyone on Team Harris, Barron seemed to understand where the audience is in 2024 and encouraged his dad to tap into that audience. It is undeniable that Trump's appearances on popular podcasts like Joe Rogan, Lex Fridman, and Theo Von helped him reach a new audience and persuadable voters.

It is also undeniable that Harris is NOT Barack Obama, as she likes to think she is (and many of her handlers assuredly told her she is. All of what Morgan said about her candidacy -- and past campaigns -- checks out.

Haha and Harris thought it was a good idea to go on a podcast called Call Her Daddy. Man, she was the absolute worst candidate possible. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 28, 2024

Harris spent $100,000 to appear on that sex podcast and she reached maybe 100,000 listeners. The Rogan podcast cost Trump nothing but his time and he reached more than 50 million listeners.

You know your campaign was dog 💩When one of your top mega donors says Baron Trump is smarter then the entire campaign. https://t.co/e6eRCo5qdb — FLAHUSTLA (@FLAHUSTLA) November 28, 2024

Harris's campaign was pretty excremental, but let's not knock how smart Barron probably is.

Excuse me, Barron Trump looks like what? https://t.co/YSneg4rRtz — Kathy Ultra MAGA (@KLUltraMaga) November 28, 2024

Yes, the 'runway model' line was pretty weird, but we don't think Morgan was trying to be creepy. We think he just meant that Barron is a handsome young fella.

Also, by last measure, we're pretty sure he stands about nine feet tall. LOL.

Burn Alert 📢⚠️🔥 https://t.co/vIwroAQme9 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 28, 2024

Harris is going to need some serious ointment after what Morgan said. Maybe she can call her friend Diddy and see if he has a few hundred bottles of that too.

Duh. Of course Barron is smarter than the Democrats. They are Democrats! https://t.co/w3M6xLZYE1 — Fernando VII (Borbón y Borbón-Parma) (@FerdndVII) November 28, 2024

This is ridiculous. Kamala was great and definitely needs to be the 2028 standard bearer.



Dude needs to look in the mirror. It was the donors who failed Kamala. She just needed two Billion.#Kamala2Billion2028 — Dave Mason (@EvadMason) November 28, 2024

HA. We can't be sure, but we think we detect a hint of sarcasm there.

And we can't believe Democrat voters are even thinking about her in 2028. But they are.

This clip is absolutely amazing. I appreciate the Dems willing to come out and speak the truth. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 28, 2024

Except Morgan is all but ostracized by the Democrat establishment these days. That's why he's free to speak the truth.

Good. We hope the party doesn't listen to him and never learns.

Trump going on podcasts made a huge difference this election.



Good on Barron! 👏🏽🇺🇸 — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) November 28, 2024

If Democrats can't find a candidate who is relatable and comfortable in a long-form conversation like Rogan's, they are doomed. Because this is the new media. The legacy media is dead.

And Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Whitmer ain't it.

Barron Trump at 4 years old gets some loving advice from his father. @BarronXSpaces pic.twitter.com/g6eMoeFCBu — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) November 29, 2024

Aww, that video is awesome! Dad got Barron started down the right path very early.

Trump 2048! pic.twitter.com/wF4yEtcjgN — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) November 28, 2024

Hey, it could happen. We already know Barron has the correct political strategy instincts.

But we don't want to pressure him. He's still a young man and we hope he does many, many great things away from politics before he even considers going into that as a career.

Take a victory lap for 2024 though, Barron Trump. You outmaneuvered a campaign with $1.5 billion at its disposal, just by being in tune with the American culture and people.

And you made your mom and dad very proud.