Well, Well, Well, How the Turntables Have ...: Elon Musk Promises that DOGE Will Audit the IRS

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:40 AM on November 28, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday, Twitchy reported a wonderful early Christmas present for America: the IRS has announced that it may lose $20 billion in funding that was earmarked for the agency in the abominable 'Inflation Reduction Act.'

It turns out that the bad news for the Internal Revenue Service—and the wonderful news for all Americans—may just be beginning. 

As we reported yesterday, Elon Musk ran a quick poll after the IRS funding news, asking Twitter what should happen to the IRS budget. 

It didn't go so well for the IRS.  

That's more than 60 percent of people who think the IRS should have NO budget and more than 90 percent indicating that the budget should at least be decreased. 

And Musk wasn't done. As he and Vivek Ramaswamy continue to prepare for the incoming Department of Government Efficiency, some have anticipated the pure deliciousness of a potential audit of the IRS budget. 

Well, gear up, everyone. Because Musk indicated pretty clearly yesterday on Twitter that he wants to see that happen too. 

Given Musk's playful nature, sometimes it's difficult to tell when he is being serious. But in this case, we think his laughing emoji was not an indication that he was just joking around. We think he is laughing AT the IRS here and all of the new agents they recently hired to go after small business owners and tip earners. 

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
The irony of the IRS having to go through what it puts Americans through was not lost on Twitter. 

We can't wait for Musk and Ramaswamy to sit across the table from IRS employees and ask them, 'What would you say you DO here?'

We're guessing most government bureaucrats are not ready to be forced to look in the mirror and justify their existence, especially the ones at the IRS. 

LOL. We hope the IRS gets the pile driver. 

Join the club. Trump hasn't even been inaugurated yet and we're already basking in all of the winning. 

Yes, one question in the IRS audit must be why the IRS started buying dump trucks full of firearms and ammunition after the Inflation Reduction Act was passed. 

If there is any government program that is the epitome of waste and inefficiency run amok, it is the IRS and the U.S. Tax Code. 

The tweet continues: 

Maybe we can start there? 

Also - maybe DOGE can expose the weaponization of that department by various people who have been in charge? That also shouldn’t be happening.

Maybe we can finally learn what Lois Lerner was talking to Bill Clinton about on the tarmac in 2016. Because it wasn't anything about 'grandchildren,' Nancy Pelosi. 

That is a perfect way to describe how the prospect of DOGE is making everyone feel. 

It feels great, doesn't it? We only hope it lasts and we don't get disappointed again. But there's no question that things feel different this time around. 

Never been audited. As Musk himself likes to say, 'Let that sink in.'

And it's about to change. 

I work my ass off, and by the time I get done , my companies, and my personal household income has been taxed 20+ times, leaving me with Pennies on the dollar.  

And everything it pays for SUCKS for The People  

No more taxes. F. That.   

System wide overhaul coming. State level too.

What that guy said. All of it. 

We love the holiday season. From Thanksgiving to Hannukah to Christmas to New Year's. And we want to savor every minute of it. 

But we've got to be honest: January 20 -- and DOGE beginning its mission -- can't get here soon enough. 

