Well, Well, Well, How the Turntables Have ...: Elon Musk Promises that DOGE Will Audit the IRS

Yesterday, Twitchy reported a wonderful early Christmas present for America: the IRS has announced that it may lose $20 billion in funding that was earmarked for the agency in the abominable 'Inflation Reduction Act.'

It turns out that the bad news for the Internal Revenue Service—and the wonderful news for all Americans—may just be beginning.

As we reported yesterday, Elon Musk ran a quick poll after the IRS funding news, asking Twitter what should happen to the IRS budget.

It didn't go so well for the IRS.

The IRS just said it wants $20B more money.



Do you think it’s budget should be: — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

That's more than 60 percent of people who think the IRS should have NO budget and more than 90 percent indicating that the budget should at least be decreased.

And Musk wasn't done. As he and Vivek Ramaswamy continue to prepare for the incoming Department of Government Efficiency, some have anticipated the pure deliciousness of a potential audit of the IRS budget.

Well, gear up, everyone. Because Musk indicated pretty clearly yesterday on Twitter that he wants to see that happen too.

Given Musk's playful nature, sometimes it's difficult to tell when he is being serious. But in this case, we think his laughing emoji was not an indication that he was just joking around. We think he is laughing AT the IRS here and all of the new agents they recently hired to go after small business owners and tip earners.

The irony of the IRS having to go through what it puts Americans through was not lost on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/7XditFn7fR — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 27, 2024

We can't wait for Musk and Ramaswamy to sit across the table from IRS employees and ask them, 'What would you say you DO here?'

We're guessing most government bureaucrats are not ready to be forced to look in the mirror and justify their existence, especially the ones at the IRS.

LOL. We hope the IRS gets the pile driver.

this makes me inordinately happy https://t.co/0VZPlWz873 — kathleen (@KassMiass) November 27, 2024

Join the club. Trump hasn't even been inaugurated yet and we're already basking in all of the winning.

Perhaps we can take away the guns the IRS thinks they need? https://t.co/CBmuu45pld — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 28, 2024

Yes, one question in the IRS audit must be why the IRS started buying dump trucks full of firearms and ammunition after the Inflation Reduction Act was passed.

Please ABOLISH the IRS — Daniel (@daniel_dinoia) November 27, 2024

If there is any government program that is the epitome of waste and inefficiency run amok, it is the IRS and the U.S. Tax Code.

DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY WILL OBLITERATE THE IRS!! pic.twitter.com/7KSjBxeFiC — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) November 27, 2024

*most* people don’t have complicated taxes and they should not have the burden of filing at all. The IRS already knows everything. People having to take their precious time and resources to tell the IRS something they already know has always seemed pointless to me. Maybe we can… https://t.co/jnuy3We4J6 — Cyan Banister (@cyantist) November 27, 2024

The tweet continues:

Maybe we can start there?



Also - maybe DOGE can expose the weaponization of that department by various people who have been in charge? That also shouldn’t be happening.

Maybe we can finally learn what Lois Lerner was talking to Bill Clinton about on the tarmac in 2016. Because it wasn't anything about 'grandchildren,' Nancy Pelosi.

Why should they worry..?



If all is proper, nothing to fear.....right?



That's what they tell American's. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 27, 2024

The auditors getting audited. I love it.

It feels like there is an absolute wave of Karma coming around. — MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) November 27, 2024

That is a perfect way to describe how the prospect of DOGE is making everyone feel.

If you could tell me what you accomplished this week that’d be great. pic.twitter.com/hEnXyBfeNT — Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) November 27, 2024

Doge to the rescue pic.twitter.com/rXAnrmf0VD — Jacko (@Jacko221b) November 27, 2024

I almost feel like I passed and went to Heaven… I’m living in reality right, these things I’m seeing and hearing on X are actually happening with our corrupt government and politicians. — RealFrankMcCallSr (@FrankMcCallSr) November 27, 2024

It feels great, doesn't it? We only hope it lasts and we don't get disappointed again. But there's no question that things feel different this time around.

I can’t wait💥

The IRS has never been audited. https://t.co/aUGOOjQx53 — julie (@julie74439076) November 27, 2024

Never been audited. As Musk himself likes to say, 'Let that sink in.'

And it's about to change.

DELETE THE IRS



Screw them



They target American citizens for $600 Venmo transactions yet left our government leaders have 1.5 BILLION in tax debt.



Let me tell you something ….



I work my ass off, and by the time I get done , my companies, and my personal household income has… — Dr. C (@OG_DrC) November 27, 2024

I work my ass off, and by the time I get done , my companies, and my personal household income has been taxed 20+ times, leaving me with Pennies on the dollar.



And everything it pays for SUCKS for The People



No more taxes. F. That.



System wide overhaul coming. State level too.

What that guy said. All of it.

We love the holiday season. From Thanksgiving to Hannukah to Christmas to New Year's. And we want to savor every minute of it.

But we've got to be honest: January 20 -- and DOGE beginning its mission -- can't get here soon enough.