OH NO! The Associated Press Reports the IRS Could Lose $20 Billion in Funding

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on November 27, 2024
Twitchy

As Thanksgiving and then the Christmas season approaches, it is always important to remember those less fortunate than us. 

Homeless veterans, elderly people who have lost far too many loved ones, hurricane survivors, the Internal Revenue Service ...

... [RECORD SCRATCH]

Wait, what? 

Yes, it's true. This morning, the Associated Press reported that unless Congress acts before the senile person occupying the White House is out of office, the IRS could lose out on $20 billion in funding that is tied up in the legislature. 

Aww. We feel horrible about this. That poor agency. 

Maybe The Salvation Army can bring out some Santas with pots and ringing bells. 

Already bracing for funding cuts under a new Trump administration, U.S. Treasury officials are calling on Congress to unlock $20 billion in IRS enforcement money that is tied up in legislative language that has effectively rendered the money frozen.

Hoping to unlock the funds in upcoming budget negotiations, Treasury officials are rushing for action before President Joe Biden’s term ends.

Treasury officials warn of dire consequences if the funding is effectively rescinded through inaction. The loss of that money would lead to an increase of the national deficit by $140 billion, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on a call to reporters on Tuesday. There would be 6,000 fewer audits of wealthy individuals and 2,000 fewer audits of large corporations, and the agency would have to go on a hiring freeze, he said.

Fewer audits? Hiring freeze? Could this news possibly get any better? 

Yes, it can. Adeyamo also said that without the $20 billion, the IRS would soon run out of enforcement money. 

LOL. It's like a Thanksgiving miracle.

HAHAHAHA. 

Not surprisingly, sentiments like this one dominated on Twitter. 

Others thought the only downside of the news was how small the shortfall was. 

The starting point for stripping IRS funding should be at least 90 percent. Minimum. 

Hey, at least it's a start, right? 

Once Vivek Ramaswamy starts poking around inside the IRS, we should be able to cut much more. 

Regardless of the amount, did the AP think there was anyone who would greet this as bad news? 

Don't anyone ever try to tell us that Santa Claus isn't real. 

It's close enough. We even heard Mariah Carey singing along in the background as we were writing this article. 

All those new IRS agents better not get too comfy. Something tells us they'll be back searching on ZipRecruiter very soon. 

It should make for some happy Thanksgiving tables tomorrow. 

Well, let's not get too hasty. Remember that this $20 billion that the IRS is losing is part of an overall $80 billion in additional funding it received due to the horribly and deliberately misnamed 'Inflation Reduction Act.' 

But maybe soon, ALL of that supplemental funding will go away. And much of the IRS base budget as well. 

Elon Musk and DOGE are watching very carefully ...

Awesome! 

Those results speak for themselves, don't they? 

As Musk likes to say, 'Vox populi, vox dei.'

Tags: FUNDING IRS TAXES TAXPAYERS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

