CNN Says Attention Junkie Kaitlan Collins Will Host Her Show and Showboat in...
CNN Panel Rages After Scott Jennings Debunks Liberal Guest!
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Angry Staffer Shrieking Over Trump Discharging ELEVENTY BILLION TRANS To...
What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... Fo...
LOL! Just Can't Quit Elon! Mark Cuban Receives the EXACT Sort of Welcome...
VIP
Dude. No. David Corn's WARNING About Trump Holding Mexico Accountable for Illegals and...
Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk...
ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job...
Dogs and Cats Living Together, MASS HYSTERIA! Joy Reid Jumps Every Shark EVER...
SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This...
George Takei Asks If He Is Being Throttled on X and the Responses...
SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and...
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2...

PURE NIGHTMARE FUEL: We Saw Joy Reid's Latest TikTok Video, So Now You Have to See It (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on November 26, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

It's getting to the point where we may need to conduct daily wellness checks on MSNBC's Joy Reid. 

Or, you know, not. Her meltdowns are comedy gold and she is basically too egotistical and too high on smelling her own ... ahem ... for us to really worry about any potential self-harm issues. 

Advertisement

But if Comcast moves forward with selling off MSNBC (hopefully to Elon Musk) and Reid finds herself without a TV show to broadcast her crazy every night, we may need to put her in a straitjacket and a padded room for her own protection. 

Some might suggest that Reid would still have other outlets to try (and fail) to remain relevant. There's TikTok, for instance. 

Yeah, about that ...

Last night, Reid recorded a new video on TikTok and we're not sure if she was on mushrooms or if she finally has simply relinquished any remaining tenuous grip she might have held on sanity and reality.

But we watched it, and misery loves company, so now you have to watch it too: 

What. The. Actual. F! 

In case you were wondering, the song is 'Beautiful Now' by Zedd and the opening lyrics provide a pretty scary look inside Reid's head (as if the video didn't do enough of that already): 

I see what you're wearing, there's nothing beneath it
Forgive me for staring, forgive me for breathing
We might not know why, we might not know how
But, baby, tonight we're beautiful now

Yikes. This is us, backing away veeeery slowly. 

It's in the eyes. Always look at the eyes. 

Recommended

What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... For Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We can't think of a company that would look at this video and want to employ ... that. 

And we don't think Jaguar is in a position to be hiring right now. 

Halloween is over, but maybe Reid has a side gig with Silver Shamrock Novelties. (That's a Halloween III reference for our younger readers.)

It's a bad day to have eyes, and there's not enough bleach in the world. 

Bleach Eyes GIFfrom Bleach GIFs


We can't blame anyone for taking the easy way out here. 

Maybe Donald Trump should open some camps after all. Except he should call them 'asylums.'

We do apologize for making you look at it. Sincerely. But we needed to commiserate with other people. 

It's the rules. We didn't make them, we just follow them. 

We kind of knew that already. We could have done without this definitive proof. 

Advertisement

Fred Rogers was wise. We should always listen to Fred Rogers. 

We're right there with you, brother. 

The person in that meme has actual hair, but other than that, it is spot on.

Yes, that is much better. It captures both her complexion and her fake hair.  

Dropped on her head, sniffed glue, ate paint chips, you name it. 

Gulp. 

Please, for the love of God, do not ever say anything like that again. 

This video needs to be included in the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Advertisement

That's why we published this story in the light of day. Even we aren't cruel enough to share this with you in the nighttime.

We recommend copious amounts of kitten and puppy videos for the rest of the day to recover.

It reminds us of the joke where an exorcist shows up at a possessed person's house and says, 'I am here to remove the demon that possessed you.'

The person speaks up and says, 'I didn't call you.'

Then the demon speaks up and says, 'I did.'

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Sound up. 

And now we are dead.

Seek professional help, Joy Reid. An entire team of doctors. And buckets of meds. Pallets of meds. 

You are in dire need of both.

Whatever you do, please don't make us watch anything like this again.

Tags: CRAZY JOY REID MSNBC TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... For Her (Watch)
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Angry Staffer Shrieking Over Trump Discharging ELEVENTY BILLION TRANS Totally Hilarious
Sam J.
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read
Sam J.
LOL! Just Can't Quit Elon! Mark Cuban Receives the EXACT Sort of Welcome He DESERVES Upon Returning to X
Sam J.
ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job Will Be and All We Can Say Is HOOBOY
Sam J.
SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and It's a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... For Her (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement