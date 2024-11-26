PURE NIGHTMARE FUEL: We Saw Joy Reid's Latest TikTok Video, So Now You Have to See It (Watch)

It's getting to the point where we may need to conduct daily wellness checks on MSNBC's Joy Reid.

Or, you know, not. Her meltdowns are comedy gold and she is basically too egotistical and too high on smelling her own ... ahem ... for us to really worry about any potential self-harm issues.

But if Comcast moves forward with selling off MSNBC (hopefully to Elon Musk) and Reid finds herself without a TV show to broadcast her crazy every night, we may need to put her in a straitjacket and a padded room for her own protection.

Some might suggest that Reid would still have other outlets to try (and fail) to remain relevant. There's TikTok, for instance.

Yeah, about that ...

Last night, Reid recorded a new video on TikTok and we're not sure if she was on mushrooms or if she finally has simply relinquished any remaining tenuous grip she might have held on sanity and reality.

But we watched it, and misery loves company, so now you have to watch it too:

Joy Reid just posted this on tiktok. I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/zkW7GeTcdF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 26, 2024

What. The. Actual. F!

In case you were wondering, the song is 'Beautiful Now' by Zedd and the opening lyrics provide a pretty scary look inside Reid's head (as if the video didn't do enough of that already):

I see what you're wearing, there's nothing beneath it

Forgive me for staring, forgive me for breathing

We might not know why, we might not know how

But, baby, tonight we're beautiful now

Yikes. This is us, backing away veeeery slowly.

She just looks insane to me. https://t.co/jlEskqaAbJ — Rockford Post 🇺🇲 (@RockfordPost) November 26, 2024

It's in the eyes. Always look at the eyes.

This a promotional add. She’s promoting herself to other companies because she knows her ass is about to get fired from the one she’s at. https://t.co/yskpi44Ubk — Free The Eagle🇺🇸 (@Banded_Eagle) November 26, 2024

We can't think of a company that would look at this video and want to employ ... that.

And we don't think Jaguar is in a position to be hiring right now.

Seizure inducing light show. https://t.co/wJmjGUhQZD — Silk stalkings (@JosieBernal73) November 26, 2024

Halloween is over, but maybe Reid has a side gig with Silver Shamrock Novelties. (That's a Halloween III reference for our younger readers.)

My eyes are burning....🤮 https://t.co/hadKfaRpDH — The Hood (@TheHood72425082) November 26, 2024

It's a bad day to have eyes, and there's not enough bleach in the world.





We can't blame anyone for taking the easy way out here.

Adults who use Tiktok like this need to be reformed https://t.co/YWu4Afb7z0 — Connor Earl (@BabyBrigham15) November 26, 2024

Maybe Donald Trump should open some camps after all. Except he should call them 'asylums.'

We do apologize for making you look at it. Sincerely. But we needed to commiserate with other people.

Why do we have to go through this Libs of TikTok? Why? https://t.co/t1gnHdezf2 — 🦉PHANTOMAS🦉🎯🍊🇺🇸 (@MoonWat97093810) November 26, 2024

It's the rules. We didn't make them, we just follow them.

Oh looky not only is @thereidout (Joy Reid) a racist but she’s a narcissist too. https://t.co/2AvJpElYYo — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) November 26, 2024

We kind of knew that already. We could have done without this definitive proof.

Can you say Narcissistic personality disorder? Sure. I knew you could. pic.twitter.com/MCOfC1NsHL — Steve Murphy (@stephmur) November 26, 2024

Fred Rogers was wise. We should always listen to Fred Rogers.

I think I just died… from cringe. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) November 26, 2024

We're right there with you, brother.

The person in that meme has actual hair, but other than that, it is spot on.

Yes, that is much better. It captures both her complexion and her fake hair.

She really has cornered the market on the whole “I grew up drinking out of lead pipes” look. https://t.co/X34Qg3ldtu — Duh_Progressive (@Duh_Progressive) November 26, 2024

Dropped on her head, sniffed glue, ate paint chips, you name it.

Looks like Joy Reid may be getting ready to start her own Only Fans account. Guess she sees the writing on the wall about her future job prospects. 😂😂🤣🤣😂 https://t.co/llE4iX3fDh — URWorstNightmare (@BraveFart_) November 26, 2024

Gulp.

Please, for the love of God, do not ever say anything like that again.

That's AMAZING!



6 different photos and she looks like she's having a schizophrenic break in ALL of them.



How'd she do that?



Much impressive! https://t.co/hBMZMclW5Q — Miles Sonkin (@Iggy_Semmelweis) November 26, 2024

This video needs to be included in the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

thanks for the impending nightmare — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) November 26, 2024

That's why we published this story in the light of day. Even we aren't cruel enough to share this with you in the nighttime.

We recommend copious amounts of kitten and puppy videos for the rest of the day to recover.

Nobody asked for this.



Literally nobody.



Not even the demon inhabiting Joy Reid asked for this. https://t.co/0AMq5bf1bm — C. F. Gray ✌💜🌟 (@angelwakingup) November 26, 2024

It reminds us of the joke where an exorcist shows up at a possessed person's house and says, 'I am here to remove the demon that possessed you.'

The person speaks up and says, 'I didn't call you.'

Then the demon speaks up and says, 'I did.'

I found a better song for her squawking video… pic.twitter.com/gQgmMoVVKp — Irrelevant Old Man 🇺🇲 (@JerryVSmith1954) November 26, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Sound up.

And now we are dead.

Seek professional help, Joy Reid. An entire team of doctors. And buckets of meds. Pallets of meds.

You are in dire need of both.

Whatever you do, please don't make us watch anything like this again.