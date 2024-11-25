Stelter in Place: Cable News Hack Panics as Musk Mulls MSNBC Purchase

CNN’s Brian Stelter is startled that Elon Musk might soon takeover MSNBC and transform it into an actual news outlet. Comcast is shedding off MSNBC, CNBC, and other cable TV channels which is fueling rumors of a possible sell-off. Musk has since hinted that he might be interested in buying the left-leaning cable ‘news’ outlet which has ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats in a panic.

But is Musk serious or is it all just a big joke? (WATCH)

🚨 CNN: Musk is joking, I think? About trying to buy MSNBC. He’s trolling, right? Right? 😭



😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/26oCy2oX2a — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 25, 2024

A Musk takeover of MSNBC would not only wipeout a propaganda arm of the DNC, but bring in new voices and fresh talent to stagnant cable news.

New, fresh and not in league with the DNC? No wonder ‘journos’ are frightened.

😆 they're actually scared — Beff – e/acc (@BasedBeffJezos) November 25, 2024

🤣🤣🤣



Musk is in the market for a tent to host Truth shows



and these legacy media clowns are in a total panic as he eyes one of their BigTops of propaganda 🎪



They messed with the wrong guy. — SayinMinds (@SayinMinds) November 25, 2024

Wait, he is saying that buying media is a tool that some use to then project what is positive to the government in power. You mean, like every media outlet in the US being positive toward Biden-Harris and literally spouting the exact same talking points at the same time? Like… — 🍃Evil Plant Lady🍃🇺🇸 (@EvilPlantLady) November 25, 2024

Its so odd to watch someone say all that about Elon, the media, what dictators do with respect to dissenting views... and not realize he's describing the status quo — Paul (@pwallmann5) November 25, 2024

He is trolling, but he is also serious. Doesn’t mean it will happen. Stirring up debate like this is his way of performing due diligence. — David Karim (@davidkarim) November 25, 2024

‘Some in MSNBC is taking it seriously’ is too funny. PANIC — Uzi Obi (@ObiUzi) November 25, 2024

Musk’s alignment with Trump has Stelter quivering like the gelatinous mass that he is. Of course, Stelter is unmoved when a Dem Party mega-donor snatches up other media outlets by the hundreds.

Isn’t that curious?

Now Brian should do Soros buying 200 Hispanic radio stations that was fast tracked through the FCC. — @kwatsup (@Kimberl72012171) November 25, 2024

Is he talking about Soros buying up those radio stations? That was not some other country it was our own country. — R.K. Johnson (@Rhodium27) November 25, 2024

awfully quiet about all of those AM radio acquisitions. — Darth (@thedarthguy7) November 25, 2024

Stelter should be worried, but not solely about MSNBC’s fate. CNN could also be on the auction block soon if its rating continue to plummet.

If so, then it’s bye-bye Brian!

Prediction: CNN executives are hoping Musk might buy them out too. — justredpillme (@justredpillme) November 25, 2024

CNN next — Darin Feinstein (@DarinFeinstein) November 25, 2024

Hope he takes it because after MSNBC (MXNBC) he or they will swoop up CNN pic.twitter.com/ABg25Jky0W — Dom (@HYVEE7) November 25, 2024

The talk of Musk acquiring MSNBC has got the approval of memers.

If Musk does buy MSNBC, the ‘NBC’ will have to be removed from its new title and any marketing. Musk would have to purchase NBCUniversal Media outright in order to use the ‘NBC’ portion of the name. Hey, that’s not such a bad idea either. Elon, you got a minute.