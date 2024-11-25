'I Think I'll Stick With The Dumpster Fire I know' - J. K....
VIP
Meghan McCain Is Wrong on This One ... We Tried 'Live and Let...
Julie Kelly Notes Jack Smith and Judge Chutkan Left TDS-Addled Dems SOME Hope...
Media Watchdog NewsGuard Awards WaPo a Perfect 100
VIP
Leftist Privilege Does Not Trump Immigration Law
Chicken Little Rachel Bitecofer Declares Democracy is Dead Because the Left Can't Imprison...
BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot...
Hypocrite in Chief, Sunny Hostin, Finds Out Her Ancestors Are Everything She Despises
Frank Luntz, CNBC Are Smoking More Than Turkey If They Really Think Thanksgiving...
Dear Sen. Duckworth: If We Have Bigger Issues Than Bathrooms, the Left Should...
The Hill Wants You to Know Bill Clinton Thinks It's a Bad Thing...
NO ONE CARES: Geico Is Teaching Employees to Share Their Pronouns to Avoid...
LET'S GOOOOO! Senator Mike Rounds Introduces Bill to ABOLISH the Department of Education
Is the U.K. Having ANOTHER Revolution? Petition Demanding New Election Tops Two MILLION...

Stelter in Place: Cable News Hack Panics as Musk Mulls MSNBC Purchase

Warren Squire  |  8:00 PM on November 25, 2024
Townhall Media

CNN’s Brian Stelter is startled that Elon Musk might soon takeover MSNBC and transform it into an actual news outlet. Comcast is shedding off MSNBC, CNBC, and other cable TV channels which is fueling rumors of a possible sell-off. Musk has since hinted that he might be interested in buying the left-leaning cable ‘news’ outlet which has ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats in a panic.

Advertisement

But is Musk serious or is it all just a big joke? (WATCH)

A Musk takeover of MSNBC would not only wipeout a propaganda arm of the DNC, but bring in new voices and fresh talent to stagnant cable news.

New, fresh and not in league with the DNC? No wonder ‘journos’ are frightened.

Recommended

Hypocrite in Chief, Sunny Hostin, Finds Out Her Ancestors Are Everything She Despises
justmindy
Advertisement

Musk’s alignment with Trump has Stelter quivering like the gelatinous mass that he is. Of course, Stelter is unmoved when a Dem Party mega-donor snatches up other media outlets by the hundreds.

Isn’t that curious?

Stelter should be worried, but not solely about MSNBC’s fate. CNN could also be on the auction block soon if its rating continue to plummet.

If so, then it’s bye-bye Brian!

Advertisement

The talk of Musk acquiring MSNBC has got the approval of memers.

If Musk does buy MSNBC, the ‘NBC’ will have to be removed from its new title and any marketing. Musk would have to purchase NBCUniversal Media outright in order to use the ‘NBC’ portion of the name. Hey, that’s not such a bad idea either. Elon, you got a minute.

Tags: BIAS BRIAN STELTER CNN ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hypocrite in Chief, Sunny Hostin, Finds Out Her Ancestors Are Everything She Despises
justmindy
'I Think I'll Stick With The Dumpster Fire I know' - J. K. Rowling Discovers Bluesky
Gordon K
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot Americans to End Multiculturalism
Amy Curtis
LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges
Sam J.
Frank Luntz, CNBC Are Smoking More Than Turkey If They Really Think Thanksgiving Dinner Is THIS Cheap
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hypocrite in Chief, Sunny Hostin, Finds Out Her Ancestors Are Everything She Despises justmindy
Advertisement