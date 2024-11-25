Less than 60 days, America. Less than 60 days and we can say goodbye forever to the utter failure that is the Joseph R. Biden presidency.

Assuming, that is, the outgoing administration doesn't manage to kill everyone first by starting World War III.

Biden -- or whoever is running the administration while Uncle Joe explores the rainforest -- has recently approved the use of U.S.-made long-range missiles in Russia and his administration has vowed to send every dollar at their disposal over to Ukraine before the sand runs out in their hourglass.

As bad as all that sounds, can you believe it was almost MUCH worse?

Well, it's Biden so, of course, you can believe that, but still, we found our jaws dropping at this news.

US Officials Discussed Giving Nuclear Weapons To Ukraine https://t.co/QQQZmZZDfQ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 25, 2024

Yes, that's right. In the middle of a regional war where the United States is fighting Russia by proxy through the money-laundering operation known as Ukraine, senior Biden officials actually suggested supplying Ukraine with nukes.

These are the adults were were told were back in charge four years ago?

The tweet above is from Zerohedge, but that article is just quoting a New York Times story from several days ago, where the information about the nuclear weapons was conveniently buried at the bottom of the report.

Here it is, all the way down in paragraph 28 of the story:

So U.S. and European officials are discussing deterrence as a possible security guarantee for Ukraine, such as stockpiling a conventional arsenal sufficient to strike a punishing blow if Russia violates a cease-fire. Several officials even suggested that Mr. Biden could return nuclear weapons to Ukraine that were taken from it after the fall of the Soviet Union. That would be an instant and enormous deterrent. But such a step would be complicated and have serious implications.

Hey, New York Times. Maybe lead with that next time.

Also, thank you for telling everyone that step would have 'serious implications.'

Yeah. It would. The kind of implications that go BOOM.

If true this is treasonous



That would’ve caused WWIII if Biden sent nukes to Ukraine



The presidency has too much power if it can unilaterally make a non-emergency decision that’s tantamount to an act of war https://t.co/1i7KwFmiR8 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 25, 2024

It's difficult to imagine Russia considering it anything BUT an act of war if the U.S. suddenly re-inducted Ukraine into the nuclear club.

Someone get this 82 year old out of office before he kicks off WWIII in the last month of his presidency. https://t.co/L8wbSiRjoY pic.twitter.com/f32ZBGaofC — Hooman (@hoomansv) November 25, 2024

The good news is that the proposal was not adopted. The bad news is that the officials who suggested it were not immediately laughed out of the room, then fired, had their security clearances stripped, and prosecuted.

The worst news is that Biden likely has no idea about any of this and is not actually functioning as POTUS right now. Whoever is doing that job [cough--Obama--cough] certainly seems intent on screwing everything up as much as possible for Trump, regardless of the consequences to America or the world.

If they can't be in charge they're willing to kill all of us. https://t.co/iisXnAFW5M — Chillbytes 🕹️ (@chillbytes) November 25, 2024

Seems that way.

The amount of stupid this is cannot be measured



These people are trying to light the world on fire to cover up their crimes



They know Ukrainian money laundering can't be investigated if Ukraine isn't there anymore — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) November 25, 2024

As solutions go, that one is pretty final. What do they care if it also results in the death of millions?

Impeach the whole administration — IStandWithTheUnitedStates (@BubbaReacts) November 25, 2024

The fact that this was even a discussion shows just how far gone this administration is. They obviously don’t have any clue as to what they’re doing. Unless of course, they are trying to destroy the planet, then it would all make sense. — GranTorino (@GranTorinoNY) November 25, 2024

And this wasn't a discussion that happened years or months ago. The Times article clearly states that these are recent discussions, post-election. Because of their delusion that Trump is 'pro-Putin.' Or something.

Here is another excerpt from the article:

But the escalation risk of allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with U.S.-supplied weaponry has diminished with the election of Mr. Trump, Biden administration officials believe, calculating that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia knows he has to wait only two months for the new administration. Mr. Trump is believed to view Russia more favorably, and his choice for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has often repeated Kremlin talking points.

The media is completely broken and deranged. And the administration, which also believes such things, is equally deranged.

Well this is insane https://t.co/IqnchMj09Z — Rudolph Troha 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RudolphTroha) November 25, 2024

If this is real, the names of these "officials" need to be revealed and placed on a list of treason prosecutions for Pam Bondi to take up day one. — GhostShipped (@GhostShipped) November 25, 2024

Dems: Trump is going to start WW3!



Also Dems: Here Ukraine, have some nukes. — Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) November 25, 2024

The Iron Law of Democrat Projection never misses.

Grok, what's the quickest way to guarantee a nuclear war?



Grok: ... https://t.co/STAcjYHzy1 — NotOutOfTheFightYet 🇺🇸 (@SSG_Asshole) November 25, 2024

Just out of curiosity, we did ask Grok that question. Guess what answer came back?

Third-Party Involvement: Encourage a proxy war where one of the parties has nuclear capabilities. Perhaps they'll feel cornered enough to use them, dragging everyone else into the fray.

Does that sound eerily familiar to this story?

If even Grok can figure out that the final days of the Biden administration are replete with batpoop crazy, maybe we should listen to the A.I.

Again, just 55 more days, America (and the world).

Let's just pray that we make it that long.