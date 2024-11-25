What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY...
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for...
BINGO! Kash Patel Explains Why Andrew McCabe Thinks He'd Be Dangerous at the...
A Christmas Carol for the Dead Media: CNN and MSNBC Get Beat by...
VIP
A Modest Proposal for California and Other States That DON'T KNOW HOW TO...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Blue Lies Matter
It's NOT the Money: Lefty Insists We Could Solve Our Problems by 'Properly...
Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video
Denver Mayor Vows to Go to the Mattresses for Illegal Immigrants As Venezuelan...
More State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: U.K. Policy Will Let 'Trans' Officers STRIP-SEARC...
Democrats Extend Bipartisan Olive Branch in Hopes to Cooperate With Literally Hitler
Women Win: Georgetown Grants Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodation, Fight to Change Policy Conti...
Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty DRAGGED for Bragging About Ditching Elderly Neighbor Who Voted for Tr...

WTAF!! New York Times: Biden Officials Discussed Returning Nukes to Ukraine to 'Deter' Russia

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:50 AM on November 25, 2024
Twitchy

Less than 60 days, America. Less than 60 days and we can say goodbye forever to the utter failure that is the Joseph R. Biden presidency. 

Assuming, that is, the outgoing administration doesn't manage to kill everyone first by starting World War III.

Advertisement

Biden -- or whoever is running the administration while Uncle Joe explores the rainforest -- has recently approved the use of U.S.-made long-range missiles in Russia and his administration has vowed to send every dollar at their disposal over to Ukraine before the sand runs out in their hourglass.

As bad as all that sounds, can you believe it was almost MUCH worse? 

Well, it's Biden so, of course, you can believe that, but still, we found our jaws dropping at this news. 

Yes, that's right. In the middle of a regional war where the United States is fighting Russia by proxy through the money-laundering operation known as Ukraine, senior Biden officials actually suggested supplying Ukraine with nukes. 

These are the adults were were told were back in charge four years ago?

The tweet above is from Zerohedge, but that article is just quoting a New York Times story from several days ago, where the information about the nuclear weapons was conveniently buried at the bottom of the report. 

Here it is, all the way down in paragraph 28 of the story: 

So U.S. and European officials are discussing deterrence as a possible security guarantee for Ukraine, such as stockpiling a conventional arsenal sufficient to strike a punishing blow if Russia violates a cease-fire.

Several officials even suggested that Mr. Biden could return nuclear weapons to Ukraine that were taken from it after the fall of the Soviet Union. That would be an instant and enormous deterrent. But such a step would be complicated and have serious implications.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hey, New York Times. Maybe lead with that next time. 

Also, thank you for telling everyone that step would have 'serious implications.' 

Yeah. It would. The kind of implications that go BOOM. 

It's difficult to imagine Russia considering it anything BUT an act of war if the U.S. suddenly re-inducted Ukraine into the nuclear club. 

The good news is that the proposal was not adopted. The bad news is that the officials who suggested it were not immediately laughed out of the room, then fired, had their security clearances stripped, and prosecuted.

The worst news is that Biden likely has no idea about any of this and is not actually functioning as POTUS right now. Whoever is doing that job [cough--Obama--cough] certainly seems intent on screwing everything up as much as possible for Trump, regardless of the consequences to America or the world. 

Seems that way. 

Advertisement

As solutions go, that one is pretty final. What do they care if it also results in the death of millions? 

And this wasn't a discussion that happened years or months ago. The Times article clearly states that these are recent discussions, post-election. Because of their delusion that Trump is 'pro-Putin.' Or something. 

Here is another excerpt from the article: 

But the escalation risk of allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with U.S.-supplied weaponry has diminished with the election of Mr. Trump, Biden administration officials believe, calculating that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia knows he has to wait only two months for the new administration. Mr. Trump is believed to view Russia more favorably, and his choice for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has often repeated Kremlin talking points.

The media is completely broken and deranged. And the administration, which also believes such things, is equally deranged. 

Advertisement

The Iron Law of Democrat Projection never misses. 

Just out of curiosity, we did ask Grok that question. Guess what answer came back? 

Third-Party Involvement: Encourage a proxy war where one of the parties has nuclear capabilities. Perhaps they'll feel cornered enough to use them, dragging everyone else into the fray.

Does that sound eerily familiar to this story? 

If even Grok can figure out that the final days of the Biden administration are replete with batpoop crazy, maybe we should listen to the A.I. 

Again, just 55 more days, America (and the world). 

Let's just pray that we make it that long. 

Tags: NEW YORK TIMES NUCLEAR WEAPONS RUSSIA UKRAINE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life
Sam J.
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women
Sam J.
BINGO! Kash Patel Explains Why Andrew McCabe Thinks He'd Be Dangerous at the FBI
Doug P.
A Christmas Carol for the Dead Media: CNN and MSNBC Get Beat by HALLMARK in Recent Ratings
Grateful Calvin
Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement