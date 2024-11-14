All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG...
Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST...
Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over...
VIP
This Explains a LOT! Here's Why Kamala Didn't Go on Joe Rogan (According...
The ANTI-Soros: With a Single Hand Gesture at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Tells George...
Can You Count, Jimmy? Election Denier Jim Acosta Claims Trump Didn't Win the...
The 'Joy' Is Gone! Joy Reid Deletes Her Account on X as MSNBC's...
Shocker: Keith Boykin Makes Pete Hegseth's Nomination All About Race
Heigh-Ho! Snow White Actress Wishes Trump and his Supporters Would Bite into a...
Illinois Governor Says Law Enforcement Will Not Cooperate With Deportations
Don Lemon Joins The Twitter Quitter Train
Why Can't We Be Friends? AI Music Video Provides Hilarious Glimpse of Trump...
VIP
Elon Musk Asks If Taxpayer Dollars Should Go to NPR's CEO, Who Calls...
VIP
Birth Control: The Left's Latest Boogeyman

Every Dollar at Biden WH's Disposal Being 'Pushed Out the Door' to Ukraine Before Trump Takes Office

Doug P.  |  10:47 AM on November 14, 2024
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

In just over two months, Donald Trump will be sworn in as president, and up until that time the Biden White House seems determined to find every dollar they can and send it to people who are still desperate for help in North Carolina. Wait, no, that's not this administration's priority at all. 

Advertisement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken again made it clear what and who is the most important priority for this administration: 

This bunch seems determined to strip the car and send the parts overseas before it's too late to do so.

Recommended

Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Pretty much.

Exactly. But they'll keep shoveling money overseas as fast as they can until 11:59 a.m. on January 20th.

When Biden took office, he said the days of Trump's "America first" policies were over, and he wasn't joking. But the "America first" president is heading back into office, hopefully just in time to save the country from sinking. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS
Sam J.
All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG Matt Gaetz (Video)
Sam J.
Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST Headlines and LOL
Sam J.
The ANTI-Soros: With a Single Hand Gesture at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Tells George Soros to Stuff It
Grateful Calvin
Can You Count, Jimmy? Election Denier Jim Acosta Claims Trump Didn't Win the Popular Vote
Grateful Calvin
The 'Joy' Is Gone! Joy Reid Deletes Her Account on X as MSNBC's Ratings Continue Crashing
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS Sam J.
Advertisement