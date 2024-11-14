Every Dollar at Biden WH's Disposal Being 'Pushed Out the Door' to Ukraine Before Trump Takes Office

In just over two months, Donald Trump will be sworn in as president, and up until that time the Biden White House seems determined to find every dollar they can and send it to people who are still desperate for help in North Carolina. Wait, no, that's not this administration's priority at all.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken again made it clear what and who is the most important priority for this administration:

BREAKING: Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces "every dollar we have at our disposal will be pushed [to Ukraine] between now and January 20th" when Trump takes office. pic.twitter.com/7m6VLLfTlI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2024

This bunch seems determined to strip the car and send the parts overseas before it's too late to do so.

Of course it will. Gotta keep the money laundering machine humming as long as possible. https://t.co/3Jbsh7LUsX — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 14, 2024

In other words, they will launder as much as possible before they let the door hit them in the buttocks on the way out! https://t.co/l67nIQzIsl — DivaPatriot 🇺🇸 (@TeamAmerica2020) November 14, 2024

Translation “we will steal as much as we can from the taxpayers to launder in Ukraine but North Carolina can suck it” https://t.co/pV6Io2jjj3 — Pixie Trader 🤍 (@EsotericPixie) November 14, 2024

Pretty much.

Meanwhile, the federal government skips homes devastated by natural disasters if they support Trump. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 14, 2024

Exactly. But they'll keep shoveling money overseas as fast as they can until 11:59 a.m. on January 20th.

See the difference?



Biden/Harris = “Ukraine First”

VS

Trump/Vance = “America First” https://t.co/JUtKGRAnwU — ANITA PADILLA TV (@AnitaPadilla32) November 14, 2024

When Biden took office, he said the days of Trump's "America first" policies were over, and he wasn't joking. But the "America first" president is heading back into office, hopefully just in time to save the country from sinking.