A Christmas Carol for the Dead Media: CNN and MSNBC Get Beat by HALLMARK in Recent Ratings

We know it's been bad times for the dead legacy media, but whoo, baby. Even we didn't know it was this bad.

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, America is getting fully ensconced in the Christmas season. One of the hallmarks (pardon the pun) of that season every year is the constant run of Christmas movies on The Hallmark Channel. Most of these movies are generally wholesome and uplifting, if a little bit cheesy and more than a little bit formulaic.

(Except for that one with Gary Sinise and Joely Richardson. That one is AWESOME!)

So, it is not surprising that Hallmark would see a ratings jump as America looks to them for heartwarming romances and other Christmas-related content.

But to jump over not one but TWO cable news channels? That's got to be pretty humiliating for CNN and MSNBC. Watch as Patrick Bet-David revels in rubbing the salt in the fatal wounds of the cable networks:

OMG! CNN and MSNBC ratings have lost out to Hallmark. Hallmark has more viewers than CNN or MSNBC.

🤣🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/wWehMvTSJv — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 24, 2024

Kudos to Bet-David for the excellent Allen Iverson callback reference at the end of that clip.

But losing to Hallmark? No wonder Warner Brothers is pulling out its firing axe for CNN talent and Comcast is putting MSNBC up for sale.

Somewhere out there, Lacey Chabert (the queen of Hallmark) must be having a BOG old laugh.

And the city girl wins the heart of the rugged flannel-shirted Chad with a heart of gold.



Suck on that, Maddow! https://t.co/3ruDmMSYHF — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) November 25, 2024

As we mentioned, Hallmark Christmas movies can be pretty formulaic. That's the plot of at least half of them. But viewers obviously love that formula more than Rachel Maddow's formula of gaslighting her viewers and melting down about the election.

Well, in a plot twist that's more dramatic than any Hallmark movie ending, it appears that viewers are choosing heartwarming holiday stories over the usual political melodrama. CNN and MSNBC have taken a backseat to the feel-good vibes of the Hallmark Channel in recent viewer… https://t.co/Ku2M0S1Ml0 — Jungleball2 (@JungleBall_2) November 24, 2024

The tweet continues, 'People would rather watch a predictable rom-com where the city slicker falls for the small-town charm than tune into the endless political punditry.'

Can you blame anyone?

How can they beat Hallmark Christmas movies?? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vlluy9m0qo — Mandy Rose (@themandyrosy) November 24, 2024

I am watching @hallmark daily. It is cheesy wholesome fun. And so relaxing during the holidays!! 🎅🏻☃️🎄👑💞🥰 https://t.co/IM5pVAhoD2 — Sassy Patriot (@SassyPatriot2) November 25, 2024

If my choices are CNN, MSNBC and Hallmark, I'm choosing Hallmark. I like Hallmark Christmas movies. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 24, 2024

The holidays can be a stressful time for many people, regardless of their political persuasion. Adding in nightly meltdowns from overpaid, millionaire liars on CNN and MSNBC who want to blame Americans for the election?

No thanks. Give us the feel-good stories.

LOL. Like the Grinch high atop his mountain home, the cable news apparatchiks hate that Christmas story.

That makes sense. People want family-friendly content, not hateful lies. — Deborah Putnam (@DebPutnam9) November 24, 2024

And it wasn't just Hallmark who beat CNN and MSNBC.

Omg.....They can't even bring in 50,000 viewers..🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/leQI5Pr4mT — Thomas Prince (@Only1Trickster) November 25, 2024

It's honestly surprising that even that many still tune in.

We need to put these propagandists to bed for good. No more gaslighting Americans https://t.co/c41AmTu8WD — Nick of Times (@AlleyKat2) November 25, 2024

Trust us. They've been put to bed for good. It's just going to take them a while before they stop twitching.

The next 4 years are going to be a Hallmark holiday classic! https://t.co/C1Lu2urgUm — huntergathererstacey (@Bork10Bork) November 25, 2024

We sure hope so. America could use a few Christmas miracles at home and abroad. But we like the way the Trump Christmas movie is starting out so far.

People still like wholesome programming! Hallmark for the win 🥇 — ARCHANGEL (@tweet_kune_do) November 24, 2024

Hallmark movies are more believable than CNN and MSNBC! https://t.co/nzIXf5hnRu — HyAKim (@HyAKim4) November 25, 2024

By a long stretch.

It’s Christmas 🤶 🎅 time at @Hallmark why not enjoy a little family inspiration over the trash on the News channels you’ll just feel better! — J. Michael Smith (@JMichael_Smith) November 24, 2024

We couldn't agree more. CNN and MSNBC are entirely populated by Christmas villains these days.

There's Scrooge (Jake Tapper), the Grinch (Joy Reid), Cruella de Vil (Mika Brzezinski), Mr. Potter (Joe Scarborough), the Burgermeister Meisterburger (Brian Stelter), Jack Frost (Anderson Cooper), Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes (The Wet Bandits), Ari Melber (The Snow Miser), and Jen Psaki (the Heat Miser), among many others.

We only tolerate any of them because it's always so nice and warms the cockles of our Christmas hearts when they lose.

But they have lost already.

America is healing from their poisonous rhetoric. And what better way to heal than turning on a Hallmark movie where the Christmas spirit always wins?