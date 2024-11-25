VIP
A Modest Proposal for California and Other States That DON'T KNOW HOW TO...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Blue Lies Matter
It's NOT the Money: Lefty Insists We Could Solve Our Problems by 'Properly...
Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video
Denver Mayor Vows to Go to the Mattresses for Illegal Immigrants As Venezuelan...
More State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: U.K. Policy Will Let 'Trans' Officers STRIP-SEARC...
Democrats Extend Bipartisan Olive Branch in Hopes to Cooperate With Literally Hitler
Women Win: Georgetown Grants Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodation, Fight to Change Policy Conti...
Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty DRAGGED for Bragging About Ditching Elderly Neighbor Who Voted for Tr...
PURE PROPAGANDA: Media Mentions of 'Right Wing Extremism' Grew Exponentially Over Last Dec...
'It's Not an End to Itself': Daniel Horowitz Makes a Point About Populism
So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists...
Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney...

A Christmas Carol for the Dead Media: CNN and MSNBC Get Beat by HALLMARK in Recent Ratings

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 25, 2024
Twitchy

We know it's been bad times for the dead legacy media, but whoo, baby. Even we didn't know it was this bad. 

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, America is getting fully ensconced in the Christmas season. One of the hallmarks (pardon the pun) of that season every year is the constant run of Christmas movies on The Hallmark Channel. Most of these movies are generally wholesome and uplifting, if a little bit cheesy and more than a little bit formulaic.

Advertisement

(Except for that one with Gary Sinise and Joely Richardson. That one is AWESOME!)

So, it is not surprising that Hallmark would see a ratings jump as America looks to them for heartwarming romances and other Christmas-related content.

But to jump over not one but TWO cable news channels? That's got to be pretty humiliating for CNN and MSNBC. Watch as Patrick Bet-David revels in rubbing the salt in the fatal wounds of the cable networks: 

Kudos to Bet-David for the excellent Allen Iverson callback reference at the end of that clip. 

But losing to Hallmark? No wonder Warner Brothers is pulling out its firing axe for CNN talent and Comcast is putting MSNBC up for sale.

Somewhere out there, Lacey Chabert (the queen of Hallmark) must be having a BOG old laugh. 

As we mentioned, Hallmark Christmas movies can be pretty formulaic. That's the plot of at least half of them. But viewers obviously love that formula more than Rachel Maddow's formula of gaslighting her viewers and melting down about the election. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The tweet continues, 'People would rather watch a predictable rom-com where the city slicker falls for the small-town charm than tune into the endless political punditry.' 

Can you blame anyone?

The holidays can be a stressful time for many people, regardless of their political persuasion. Adding in nightly meltdowns from overpaid, millionaire liars on CNN and MSNBC who want to blame Americans for the election? 

No thanks. Give us the feel-good stories. 

LOL. Like the Grinch high atop his mountain home, the cable news apparatchiks hate that Christmas story.

And it wasn't just Hallmark who beat CNN and MSNBC. 

Advertisement

It's honestly surprising that even that many still tune in. 

Trust us. They've been put to bed for good. It's just going to take them a while before they stop twitching. 

We sure hope so. America could use a few Christmas miracles at home and abroad. But we like the way the Trump Christmas movie is starting out so far. 

By a long stretch. 

We couldn't agree more. CNN and MSNBC are entirely populated by Christmas villains these days. 

There's Scrooge (Jake Tapper), the Grinch (Joy Reid), Cruella de Vil (Mika Brzezinski), Mr. Potter (Joe Scarborough), the Burgermeister Meisterburger (Brian Stelter), Jack Frost (Anderson Cooper), Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes (The Wet Bandits), Ari Melber (The Snow Miser), and Jen Psaki (the Heat Miser), among many others.

Advertisement

We only tolerate any of them because it's always so nice and warms the cockles of our Christmas hearts when they lose.

But they have lost already. 

America is healing from their poisonous rhetoric. And what better way to heal than turning on a Hallmark movie where the Christmas spirit always wins?

Tags: CNN FAIL MAINSTREAM MEDIA MSNBC RATINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video
Warren Squire
It's NOT the Money: Lefty Insists We Could Solve Our Problems by 'Properly Funding' Public Education
Amy Curtis
Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC’s Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty DRAGGED for Bragging About Ditching Elderly Neighbor Who Voted for Trump
Amy Curtis
Blue Lies Matter
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement