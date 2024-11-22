'OH, NO! SHE'S COMPETENT!' MSNBC Accidentally Endorses AG Pick Pam Bondi During Meltdown

Draggin' Over Dragons: Joe Rogan Shields Himself Against Joy Behar's Fiery Flames
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Democrats' celebration about Matt Gaetz removing himself from consideration as Attorney General nominee lasted for all of about five seconds before Donald Trump gave them a new reason to melt down. 

Within hours, Trump had already reached into the DEEP Republican bench for another AG selection, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Gaetz may have been Trump's 'wild card' pick, but on paper, Bondi is an even better choice. She has an impeccable resume for the job, having been a prominent prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Florida, before becoming the state's first female Attorney General, serving from 2011 to 2019. After her tenure, she also served on Trump's impeachment defense team, infuriating the left with her accurate allegations of Biden family corruption with respect to Ukraine. 

Yep. We love her already. 

Naturally, the talking heads on the dead MSNBC network handled her pick with calmness and maturity. 

HAHAHA. Just kidding. Take a look at the reaction: 

OH, NO! Competence in government officials? No wonder the left fears her so much. They're not used to that sort of thing after four years of Joe Biden's disastrous administration.

LOL. Hey, what happened to corruption and ineptitude? 

The next thing you know, Bondi will support and defend equal application of the law. That's just crazy. 

It's a nightmare for them. 

That reminds us, has anyone checked on Mark Cuban after this announcement? 

Bondi must be another one of those intelligent women that Trump never hangs around with.

Any Senate Republicans who might have been squeamish about Gaetz better step up and vote Bondi in. Unanimously. 

That's an excellent comparison. Like DeSantis, Bondi accomplished a LOT in Florida as Attorney General. And there is no reason to doubt she would do the same as the United States Attorney General. 

The fact that this scares leftists on MSNBC and they call her 'dangerous' because of it says everything about them.

That's always the best way to know when something Trump does is 100 percent over the target. The left wasn't panicked about Gaetz, they were licking their chops to tear him down. 

But with Bondi? They are trembling.

Laughs aside, we get why they fear her. Because the Democrats who have been in charge of the DOJ for the past four years (or longer) KNOW that they have committed indefensible actions. If she decides to go after them for it, they are in deep, deep trouble. 

BINGO.

But we appreciate MSNBC giving Bondi a ringing endorsement, even if they did so accidentally. 

That's because it is one. 

MSNBC thanks they can continue to fearmonger and gaslight America, but they have forgotten the plain fact that America has rejected them. Even the hard left barely listens to them anymore and everyone else looks at what they say and knows the opposite is likely the truth. 

It's a mystery alright, LOL. 

Bondi, of course, still has to go through the rigorous confirmation process and the left will do everything they can to make up reasons not to confirm her. 

But we're pretty confident she can navigate through that swamp to confirmation. 

Why? Well, MSNBC just told us why. Because she is competent and she knows what she is doing. 

Pam Bondi thanks you for your endorsement, MSNBC. 

