'OH, NO! SHE'S COMPETENT!' MSNBC Accidentally Endorses AG Pick Pam Bondi During Meltdown

The Democrats' celebration about Matt Gaetz removing himself from consideration as Attorney General nominee lasted for all of about five seconds before Donald Trump gave them a new reason to melt down.

Within hours, Trump had already reached into the DEEP Republican bench for another AG selection, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Gaetz may have been Trump's 'wild card' pick, but on paper, Bondi is an even better choice. She has an impeccable resume for the job, having been a prominent prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Florida, before becoming the state's first female Attorney General, serving from 2011 to 2019. After her tenure, she also served on Trump's impeachment defense team, infuriating the left with her accurate allegations of Biden family corruption with respect to Ukraine.

Yep. We love her already.

Naturally, the talking heads on the dead MSNBC network handled her pick with calmness and maturity.

HAHAHA. Just kidding. Take a look at the reaction:

MSNBC is losing its mind over Trump’s AG pick as Pam Bondi already because they know she will be easily confirmed 😆



“We should all fear [her] because she’s competent.”



pic.twitter.com/VehRNpmJbL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2024

OH, NO! Competence in government officials? No wonder the left fears her so much. They're not used to that sort of thing after four years of Joe Biden's disastrous administration.

Nooooooo! This lady is competent!



We can’t have that! REEEEEE!

😂😂😂 https://t.co/w5ayRrWvV8 — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) November 22, 2024

LOL. Hey, what happened to corruption and ineptitude?

The next thing you know, Bondi will support and defend equal application of the law. That's just crazy.

This is so funny. Democrats: “WE CAN’T HAVE COMPETENCE! THE HORROR!” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DLHUHia3pB — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 22, 2024

It's a nightmare for them.

Damn those competent, intelligent, women around Trump! ~ liberals always

😂 https://t.co/qM3H0R2Cxu — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) November 22, 2024

That reminds us, has anyone checked on Mark Cuban after this announcement?

Bondi must be another one of those intelligent women that Trump never hangs around with.

I hope Senate Republicans are paying attention. Even Democrats admit, “Pat Bondi is someone who knows what she’s doing.” https://t.co/04ZsreA4VH — Pedian ∞/21M (@S_Pedian) November 22, 2024

Any Senate Republicans who might have been squeamish about Gaetz better step up and vote Bondi in. Unanimously.

So basically…

She’s a female version on Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/YlpHsnbPzq pic.twitter.com/akQwvSdjOy — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) November 22, 2024

That's an excellent comparison. Like DeSantis, Bondi accomplished a LOT in Florida as Attorney General. And there is no reason to doubt she would do the same as the United States Attorney General.

The fact that this scares leftists on MSNBC and they call her 'dangerous' because of it says everything about them.

All the right people are mad. 😆 — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) November 22, 2024

That's always the best way to know when something Trump does is 100 percent over the target. The left wasn't panicked about Gaetz, they were licking their chops to tear him down.

But with Bondi? They are trembling.

It's terrifying that they prefer Holder/Garland-style incompetence over competence. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 22, 2024

“We only like terrible, incompetent people in charge!”



Yeah, we know. — 4 Frens (@4_frenz) November 22, 2024

“She’s extremely competent”

“She knows what she’s doing”

……

“This is a BAD thing”



Liberals in a nutshell. 😂 — Finance Reb 🦈 (@OleMissRebel90) November 22, 2024

Laughs aside, we get why they fear her. Because the Democrats who have been in charge of the DOJ for the past four years (or longer) KNOW that they have committed indefensible actions. If she decides to go after them for it, they are in deep, deep trouble.

Just take a moment to consider that sentence…sounds like absolute panic over true justice coming soon. — P A MARSH (@Mercedes4224) November 22, 2024

BINGO.

But we appreciate MSNBC giving Bondi a ringing endorsement, even if they did so accidentally.

If you don't know anything about Pam Bondi, this guy just sold you on her in like 30 seconds. https://t.co/OEb0SiB44O — Ñate (@NatefromATL) November 22, 2024

MUSIC TO OUR EARS!!!!🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/YlpHsnbPzq — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) November 22, 2024

MSNBC freaking out sounds like an endorsement — MAGA_Mind1776 (@MAGA_Mind1776) November 22, 2024

That's because it is one.

MSNBC thanks they can continue to fearmonger and gaslight America, but they have forgotten the plain fact that America has rejected them. Even the hard left barely listens to them anymore and everyone else looks at what they say and knows the opposite is likely the truth.

Can’t understand why this network is going to be kicked out of the NBC family… https://t.co/S0utECgy7D — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 22, 2024

It's a mystery alright, LOL.

Bondi, of course, still has to go through the rigorous confirmation process and the left will do everything they can to make up reasons not to confirm her.

But we're pretty confident she can navigate through that swamp to confirmation.

Why? Well, MSNBC just told us why. Because she is competent and she knows what she is doing.

Pam Bondi thanks you for your endorsement, MSNBC.