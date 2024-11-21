Donald Trump Nominates Former Florida AG Pam Bondi for Attorney General

Earlier today, Matt Gaetz removed his name from consideration for the role of Attorney General in the upcoming Trump administration.

This evening, Donald Trump announced he's nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as a replacement.

Advertisement

🚨 President Donald J. Trump announces the nomination of @PamBondi as Attorney General pic.twitter.com/A9PHbBsW5b — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2024

Bondi also served as an advisor to Trump as part of White House Counsel.

This is fantastic news! Democrats won’t be able to “Christine Blasey Ford” Florida AG Pam Bondi. Let their meltdown begin. pic.twitter.com/NakhXOM2Tn — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 21, 2024

They'll dredge up something about her, for sure.

But she can take it.

Bondi is an excellent choice. Her mission is retribution. Justice will be swift. — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) November 21, 2024

All we ask for is justice.

This is awesome.



Hey @mcuban, choking on your words yet? — Jimmy Gelhaar (@jimmygelhaar) November 21, 2024

We are going to keep reminding him of this every time Trump nominates a woman.

This is actually brilliant. She will be as tough or tougher than Gaetz. She's an America First patriot. Did a great job defending President Trump during his first impeachment. Zero controversy that I'm aware of. Plus, she has a ton of experience. 18 years prosecuting. 💪🇺🇲 — Mike Delorto (@MikeDelorto) November 22, 2024

Seems a solid choice.

So the media saying trump is a misogynist is wrong once again — PFC Mayfield maybe Jeff bezos but with hair though (@nmayfield28) November 22, 2024

They'll still say he's a misogynist, but only the Bluesky crowd will believe him.

I am so proud of my friend, @PamBondi. She will make an outstanding Attorney General. This is a terrific pick! https://t.co/Lw7bdlumAb pic.twitter.com/d3ic0Yh9GR — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) November 21, 2024

Yes she will.

Ann and I are thrilled for our great friend and our next Attorney General @PamBondi! For 8 years I worked alongside Pam to keep Florida safe, and I’m looking forward to working with her to keep our nation safe! https://t.co/lHZ5nJ2Yzc — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) November 21, 2024

This should be an easier confirmation and we're looking forward to seeing what she does as AG.