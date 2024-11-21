Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets...
Donald Trump Nominates Former Florida AG Pam Bondi for Attorney General

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:20 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Earlier today, Matt Gaetz removed his name from consideration for the role of Attorney General in the upcoming Trump administration.

This evening, Donald Trump announced he's nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as a replacement.

Bondi also served as an advisor to Trump as part of White House Counsel.

They'll dredge up something about her, for sure.

But she can take it.

All we ask for is justice.

We are going to keep reminding him of this every time Trump nominates a woman.

Seems a solid choice.

They'll still say he's a misogynist, but only the Bluesky crowd will believe him.

Yes she will.

This should be an easier confirmation and we're looking forward to seeing what she does as AG.

