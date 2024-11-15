Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and...
Drunk Nancy Then and Now: Side-By-Side Video Show's Pelosi's Gaslighting the Democrat 'Primary'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on November 15, 2024
ImgFlip

One of the best things about the Internet is that it is forever. This feature is, of course, a disaster for elected officials, but that is the reason we love it. After all, the legacy media is dead. The Fourth Estate which was supposed to be tasked with holding politicians accountable for their past words and actions has completely abandoned that responsibility. 

But thanks to the magic of the interwebs, we don't need the old media anymore. We the people, the new media, can hold the politicians accountable ourselves. 

Speaking of which ... Oh, Nancy Pelosi. You got some 'splainin' to do. 

This week, @mazemoore, one of our favorite accounts when it comes to bringing the receipts, posted a simply outstanding video showing what Nancy Pelosi said about the nomination of Kamala Harris before the election and what she said in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump's landslide victory. Unsurprisingly, the two tales are diametrically opposed to each other. 

Watch and revel in the unabashed gaslighting:

Harris won the primary? Really? Can you show us her vote totals? 

Twitchy has covered before what Pelosi admitted to after the election, but it is amazing to see her words juxtaposed side-by-side like that. 

If you needed any additional examples of why no one should ever believe a single word this woman utters, we couldn't think of a better one than this. 

Another Stunning Woman Declares a Sex Strike Due to Trump's Win ... and There Was Much Rejoicing
Grateful Calvin
Say what you want about Pelosi, but she is not stupid. And even at her advanced age, we can't imagine that she didn't realize people would remember what she said just a couple of months ago. 

The only conclusion that makes sense is that she doesn't care. 

That's another conclusion that seems difficult to refute. 

But the leftists alone aren't enough to win elections, especially presidential elections. And 2024 showed that Democrats are quickly losing everyone who is not a rabid leftist. 

HAHAHA. 

That's accurate. 

But Chuck Schumer, another brazen liar, told us Harris's elevation to the nomination was 'grassroots.'

Then he pulled a Jeb Bush and said, 'Please clap.'

We're surprised she didn't dig out a version of one of her all-time classics: 'We have to elect Kamala to see what her policies are.'

The 84-year-old Pelosi recently announced that she will run for office again in 2026. And the voters of San Francisco will probably re-elect her.

It's not surprising Pelosi wouldn't care about the truth when it's clear that her constituents don't. 

Her stock portfolio alone is evidence enough of that. 

The 'additional time' comment is just more of Pelosi's gaslighting. Harris had been vice president for three and a half YEARS before she ascended to the nomination by kicking Joe Biden to the curb.

But, sure. America just didn't have enough time to get to know her. 

Why wouldn't they think that? After all, they had the entire legacy media apparatus to back them up. 

Except they didn't account for the fact that the legacy media is dead and no one trusts them anymore. 

The 2024 election just made the media grave a little deeper. 

Don't bother trying to keep up. Just know that when their lips are moving, they are lying. And then mock them for it. 

LOL. 

Pelosi no function good with no vodka in Ensure shake. 

It is one of a great many reasons why they lost. 

But the good news for America is that Democrats seem intent on learning exactly ZERO lessons about why they lost.

Nancy Pelosi can keep lying and gaslighting if she wishes, and San Francisco probably won't punish her for it. But thanks to the wonderful Internet (and a platform like Elon Musk's Twitter), her lies and gaslighting will be exposed to the rest of the country. 

So, keep going, Nance! You're doing GREAT.

Tags: COUP KAMALA HARRIS NANCY PELOSI PRIMARY GASLIGHTING 2024 ELECTION

Recommended

