Drunk Nancy Then and Now: Side-By-Side Video Show's Pelosi's Gaslighting the Democrat 'Primary'

One of the best things about the Internet is that it is forever. This feature is, of course, a disaster for elected officials, but that is the reason we love it. After all, the legacy media is dead. The Fourth Estate which was supposed to be tasked with holding politicians accountable for their past words and actions has completely abandoned that responsibility.

Advertisement

But thanks to the magic of the interwebs, we don't need the old media anymore. We the people, the new media, can hold the politicians accountable ourselves.

Speaking of which ... Oh, Nancy Pelosi. You got some 'splainin' to do.

This week, @mazemoore, one of our favorite accounts when it comes to bringing the receipts, posted a simply outstanding video showing what Nancy Pelosi said about the nomination of Kamala Harris before the election and what she said in the immediate aftermath of Donald Trump's landslide victory. Unsurprisingly, the two tales are diametrically opposed to each other.

Watch and revel in the unabashed gaslighting:

Before the election: We had an open process. We had a Democrat primary. Kamala is such a strong candidate, she won it.



After the election: Kamala was a weak candidate because we didn't have a Democrat primary.



As usual, gaslighting, lies, and no respect for the voters. pic.twitter.com/n2UtSkB6BE — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 13, 2024

Harris won the primary? Really? Can you show us her vote totals?

Twitchy has covered before what Pelosi admitted to after the election, but it is amazing to see her words juxtaposed side-by-side like that.

If you needed any additional examples of why no one should ever believe a single word this woman utters, we couldn't think of a better one than this.

Say what you want about Pelosi, but she is not stupid. And even at her advanced age, we can't imagine that she didn't realize people would remember what she said just a couple of months ago.

The only conclusion that makes sense is that she doesn't care.

The left doesn’t need to respect their voters. The progressive voters love being treated like crap and lied to. — Rich McMahon 🥩 (@RMcMayoMonkey) November 14, 2024

That's another conclusion that seems difficult to refute.

But the leftists alone aren't enough to win elections, especially presidential elections. And 2024 showed that Democrats are quickly losing everyone who is not a rabid leftist.

“Honesty is the best policy”



- Sir Edwin Sandys



“F - THAT”



- Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/wfv3iOFrrL — 🇺🇸Mr. Worthy🇺🇸 (@Reelworthy43) November 14, 2024

HAHAHA.

That's accurate.

But Chuck Schumer, another brazen liar, told us Harris's elevation to the nomination was 'grassroots.'

Then he pulled a Jeb Bush and said, 'Please clap.'

Her typical M.O. Gaslight and lie like it's nothing https://t.co/YiUKwtZbAr — C. Price 🇺🇸 ❤️🤍💙 (@CariPriceRE) November 13, 2024

We're surprised she didn't dig out a version of one of her all-time classics: 'We have to elect Kamala to see what her policies are.'

Democrat politicians hate their own voters even more than they hate Republicans. https://t.co/3XfVBCkn8I — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) November 14, 2024

Advertisement

The 84-year-old Pelosi recently announced that she will run for office again in 2026. And the voters of San Francisco will probably re-elect her.

It's not surprising Pelosi wouldn't care about the truth when it's clear that her constituents don't.

She’s the most corrupt of them all https://t.co/QgrQ3lc0Uh — Mr Nobody (@PaulEGonzalez3) November 14, 2024

Her stock portfolio alone is evidence enough of that.

Dear @SpeakerPelosi...

Other than your obvious lies, I must correct you... there is no amount of additional time that would have made Kamala Harris a more palatable candidate. https://t.co/UBZB3NwthV — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 13, 2024

The 'additional time' comment is just more of Pelosi's gaslighting. Harris had been vice president for three and a half YEARS before she ascended to the nomination by kicking Joe Biden to the curb.

But, sure. America just didn't have enough time to get to know her.

This was BALLSY. Thinking they could create a fictional history that there WAS a primary. https://t.co/f6aVndygL7 — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) November 13, 2024

Why wouldn't they think that? After all, they had the entire legacy media apparatus to back them up.

Except they didn't account for the fact that the legacy media is dead and no one trusts them anymore.

The 2024 election just made the media grave a little deeper.

It’s wild how the left and the media went from “she’s the perfect candidate” to “she was a revenge pick by Biden”



If you try to keep up you’ll get whiplash. — MsPhinPhan 🐬🏈 (@MsPhinPhan) November 14, 2024

Advertisement

Don't bother trying to keep up. Just know that when their lips are moving, they are lying. And then mock them for it.

Needs more vodka. — STAY WINNING PODCAST (@staywinningpod) November 14, 2024

LOL.

Pelosi no function good with no vodka in Ensure shake.

That is why they lost! https://t.co/Hqx7B4LWoV — Phil Thompson (@thompson5devel) November 14, 2024

It is one of a great many reasons why they lost.

But the good news for America is that Democrats seem intent on learning exactly ZERO lessons about why they lost.

Nancy Pelosi can keep lying and gaslighting if she wishes, and San Francisco probably won't punish her for it. But thanks to the wonderful Internet (and a platform like Elon Musk's Twitter), her lies and gaslighting will be exposed to the rest of the country.

So, keep going, Nance! You're doing GREAT.