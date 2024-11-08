Joe Biden's Revenge? Nancy Pelosi Revealed What Really Happened With the Democrat Coup

Many of us have been theorizing for some time that Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris to stick it to the Democrats who made a power play to force him out of the race for the presidency.

While not confirming that scenario exactly, Nancy Pelosi admitted to The New York Times that Biden's endorsement derailed the plans of the coup crew entirely.

Nancy Pelosi to the NYT: “had the president [Biden] gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race.”



“The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary. “



“And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she… — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) November 8, 2024

Clearly, the first part of the theory is confirmed - that Joe Biden announced his endorsement of VP Kamala Harris without the blessing of the Democrats who demanded Biden leave the race.

According to Pelosi:

And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened. And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.

Let's remember the timing because it all aligns so perfectly now with what many of us were thinking at the time.

Joe Biden announced that he was stepping out of the race for the White House on July 21.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

It reads exactly like the forced hostage statement from the party bosses you might expect while Pelosi stood watch, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries restrained Dr. Jill, and Obama stood by on speaker phone 'encouraging' Joe that he didn't want to endure the embarrassment of the 25th Amendment process.

Yeah, we don't know if that's how it happened, but it's not out of character for these power-hungry Democrats.

That was it, the news machine spun into action at lightning speed. 'Biden is out!', people exclaimed. Portions of the TDS-driven press were ecstatic. 'Now we have a chance', they thought. Jen Rubin cracked open a celebratory box of wine.

Hope had returned to the Democrat Party.

A mere twenty-seven minutes into the jubilation, Joe Biden dropped a massive turd into the proverbial punch bowl of the party's party: I'm with her.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.

Joe Biden, you magnificently malicious manipulator! You did it, Joe!

Pelosi to @LuluGNavarro: “Because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”https://t.co/Pytm8tMWs9 pic.twitter.com/cZxyW1Jgsv — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 8, 2024

According to The New York Times:

… she [Pelosi] believed it was implicitly understood that his exit would be followed by an internal party competition for a new nominee, instead of an anointment of Vice President Kamala Harris. 'The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary.'

Womp. Womp.

Joe Biden, probably in cahoots with his wife, decided unilaterally to sabotage Democrat control of the White House.

Imagine Obama's face when he first learned what Joe did this time.

Regardless of what the talking heads are saying now, Kamala Harris ran an abysmal campaign. They likely would have fared better if they left the old man in the White House basement. They definitely could have had a better shot with a different candidate entirely.

If Biden had stayed in the race he would have won. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 8, 2024

Look, we don't know if Biden would have won or not, but we do know that it's hilarious Democrats believe he would have won.

I think Joe Biden got the last laugh. — Sue (@SusanK1717) November 8, 2024

That's what we're going to choose to believe, whether that's how it went down or not, because it's just too funny.

You know who knows Kamala wouldn't have survived a primary bid? pic.twitter.com/AtKXxdlp98 — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) November 8, 2024

Joe Biden certainly seemed chipper when he publicly acknowledged his Vice President's defeat.

Game. Set. Match.

Why should he have stepped aside? Was there something wrong with him? — Spaceman Cometh (@spaceman_cometh) November 8, 2024

Their lies finally caught up with them. Terrified that Biden was daily revealing how far he had declined, Democrats acted brashly and, in so doing, surrendered the White House to their arch-enemy.

"He's very sharp" - Nancy Pelosi, speaking about Biden in February 2024 https://t.co/JvJTFarLCg — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 8, 2024

Hey, maybe Joe Biden is still very sharp after all.