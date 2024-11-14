Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over...
The ANTI-Soros: With a Single Hand Gesture at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Tells George Soros to Stuff It

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on November 14, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

One of the best characteristics of Elon Musk is not just that he is a free speech absolutist, not just that he is joining the Trump administration to slash government regulations and waste, and not just that he is empowering people on Twitter while declaring the death of the old media

It's that he is having SO MUCH FUN while doing all of that. 

Musk has been in meme heaven since Donald Trump announced the creation of DOGE (OK, he's always kind of in meme heaven). We think it is because he knows how much it infuriates the left when he does it. But we also think it's because he is Generation X, who always possesses a snarky, sarcastic sense of humor about ... well, everything. 

Last night at a Trump celebration at Mar-a-Lago, one of the speakers asked the question, 'Where is the George Soros of the right?' And with a single hand gesture, Musk simultaneously caused the left to go into paroxysms of rage while everyone in attendance sent up a raucous cheer. Watch: 

BOOM. LOL. 

Of course, many people on Twitter wanted to clarify that Musk isn't really the right's version of Soros. Soros hates America and -- in Musk's own words -- is an enemy of humanity itself. Musk, on the other hand, loves people and his adopted country. 

We'll call him The Anti-Soros. 

But it was still a lot of fun to watch him eagerly raise his hand and give his sheepish grin while doing so. 

That was a pretty accurate prediction you made right there, friend. 

Damn, it's pretty impressive when you see it laid out like that in black and white. 

He would know. He is 'Based Mike Lee,' after all. 

The nerd in us loves this comparison. (Except there was always something noble about Magneto, for all of the evil ends he sought. There is nothing noble about Soros.)

Another nerdy metaphor many make is that Musk is Batman or Iron Man. Two incredibly wealthy individuals who have no superpowers, just an incomprehensible intellect, all of the best toys, and they use both for good. 

Hey, Peter Thiel and Bill Ackman are welcome to join Musk's Super Friends. 

Call them The League of Extraordinarily Based Billionaires. 

Every word of that is true. Musk's mother Maye has a great sense of humor as well, so we can see who Musk gets it from. 

He is committed to helping outside of just a presidential election, as he has announced that his America PAC will continue to fight for special elections, midterms, and other Republican voter registration efforts (not to mention putting up primary challenges to RINO Republicans). 

Soros didn't corrupt American politics just by funding presidential elections. He has worked for a very long time to install anti-American politicians in states and local jurisdictions across the country. 

Musk knows what it will take to challenge that and it sure sounds like he is ready to do the work. 

Yes, there is a larger issue of how much influence billionaires have in our elections and political process and many people expressed that concern. 

It's OK to worry about that, but being concerned about it isn't going to make George Soros go away. We need someone with the resources to fight him. 

Well, Elon Musk has the resources ... and then some.

And with a simple grin and raising his hand at Mar-a-Lago last night, he let everyone know that he is not going to back down and he is not going to go away.

The Anti-Soros is here to help us save America. 

