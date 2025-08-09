P'Nut's Owners Could Get MILLIONS From New York After Officials Executed Beloved Pets

Part of the reason the 2024 election went so poorly for Democrats is thanks to a New York squirrel and his raccoon pal. Back in November, New York officials descended on the home of Mark Longo and Daniela Bittner and seized the family's beloved pet squirrel P'Nut and a raccoon named Fred. Both creatures were killed by the state, and the outrage was palpable.
Now Longo and Bittner might get very wealthy because of it:
This is the staggering amount New York State could owe P’Nut the Squirrel’s owners for execution of world’s most famous squirrel https://t.co/aXe7cpGj1L pic.twitter.com/PSibMqaUav— New York Post (@nypost) August 9, 2025
Here's more from the New York Post:
Mark Longo and Daniela Bittner, the grieving owners of P’Nut and his raccoon sidekick, Fred, are seeking $10 million in damages for the death of their pets at the hands of investigators, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York Court of Claims.
A swarm of cops and agents from the state Environmental Conservation and Health departments descended on the couple’s upstate Pine City animal sanctuary Oct. 30, where the animals were living inside Longo and Bittner’s home.
It is illegal to keep squirrels and raccoons as pets in New York, where they’re considered wild animals.
DEC officials claimed that P’Nut bit an agent through thick leather gloves during the raid, which required both animals to be decapitated and tested for rabies.
Although the state later admitted the rabies tests were both negative, it has never apologized nor returned the bodies of either animal.
And as we told you in April, officials had already signed their death warrants, and the whole 'testing for rabies' thing was just a lie.
He already cost Democrats the Presidency.— Holden (@Holden114) August 9, 2025
We couldn't be happier about this.
Good.— SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) August 9, 2025
Very good.
I hope they get every penny of the $10 million they are seeking.— Nic Z (@z649278) August 9, 2025
So do we.
This one was criminal. Decision maker and those who carried out the order need some charges, also. Some structure that makes them unable to hold office again after so egregiously abusing the authority entrusted to them.— reiver (@reiverSF) August 9, 2025
The abuse of authority ends when people go to prison.
Peanut saved our country https://t.co/Jd8Jnroil7— TazTears💦 (@TazTears) August 9, 2025
He died a hero.
Was the squirrel worth 10 million dollars? No. It is worth 10 million dollars to put New York State's tyrants on a leash though.— BoVodio Toad (@BovodioToad) August 9, 2025
Worth. Every. Penny.
Yes. It's called Punative Damages.— Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) August 9, 2025
In other words, if you act like an unhinged tyrant, you will be punished.
We're fine with that.
Will be keeping an eye out as this could set case precedent for animal content creators 🐿️ 🦝— Planet Jen 🌎 (@itsplanetjen) August 9, 2025
P’Nut & Fred were social media stars who generated substantial income for the family and their animal rescue.
Surely, they can show documented financial losses… https://t.co/BfYyUs89WU
Yes, they can.
I hope the award is so high NY never dares do this again. Penalties only cause a change in behavior if they HURT. https://t.co/hGJSjAp5pr— JennUnfilteredAL (@JennUnfiltered) August 9, 2025
And hurt it must.
$10 million— Michael J. Hout (@michaeljhout) August 9, 2025
But it won’t bring Peanut back 😢 https://t.co/IfQd5hUlZG
No, sadly. The money won't bring P'Nut back, but it will hopefully stop another innocent animal from dying.
