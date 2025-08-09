VIP
P'Nut's Owners Could Get MILLIONS From New York After Officials Executed Beloved Pets

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 09, 2025
Part of the reason the 2024 election went so poorly for Democrats is thanks to a New York squirrel and his raccoon pal. Back in November, New York officials descended on the home of Mark Longo and Daniela Bittner and seized the family's beloved pet squirrel P'Nut and a raccoon named Fred. Both creatures were killed by the state, and the outrage was palpable.

Now Longo and Bittner might get very wealthy because of it:

Here's more from the New York Post:

Mark Longo and Daniela Bittner, the grieving owners of P’Nut and his raccoon sidekick, Fred, are seeking $10 million in damages for the death of their pets at the hands of investigators, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York Court of Claims. 

A swarm of cops and agents from the state Environmental Conservation and Health departments descended on the couple’s upstate Pine City animal sanctuary Oct. 30, where the animals were living inside Longo and Bittner’s home. 

It is illegal to keep squirrels and raccoons as pets in New York, where they’re considered wild animals.

DEC officials claimed that P’Nut bit an agent through thick leather gloves during the raid, which required both animals to be decapitated and tested for rabies.

Although the state later admitted the rabies tests were both negative, it has never apologized nor returned the bodies of either animal. 

Stephen A. Smith's Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
And as we told you in April, officials had already signed their death warrants, and the whole 'testing for rabies' thing was just a lie.

We couldn't be happier about this.

Very good.

So do we.

The abuse of authority ends when people go to prison.

He died a hero.

Worth. Every. Penny.

We're fine with that.

Yes, they can.

And hurt it must.

No, sadly. The money won't bring P'Nut back, but it will hopefully stop another innocent animal from dying.

