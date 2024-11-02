Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on...
'Unity!' Team Trump Responds Perfectly to Harris Campaign's Final Ad Before the Election
Kamala Promises to Fix the Housing Crisis She Helped Create by Allowing Unfettered...
The Keystone Countdown: Salena Zito Brings Perspective to Pennsylvania Politics
Biden's Closing Case for Harris in Pa. Includes Yelling at Voters So They...
Victory for Shawn Farash in Furniture Gate Battle With Nashville Media Censorship
WATCH: Livid Liberal Launches Lunch Tirade at Black Conservative
Elon Musk Shares Glimpse of What a Dept. of Gov't Efficiency Meeting Will...
Stacey Abrams Tries to Remain Relevant, Says Record GA Turnout Doesn't Mean There...
Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac
Government Will NOT Help You! FEMA Didn't Answer HALF of Disaster Aid Phone...
COPE and SEETHE: The Hill Laments Elon Musk's Purchase of X Made Him...
Communist China Survivor Lily Tang Williams Goes Scorched Earth Against Dem Opponent Durin...
VIP
Kamala Harris Definitely Has a Lock on the 'Rich Celebs Saying Everything's Great'...

The Death of 'Peanut the Squirrel' Sparks a Twitter Meme Revolution in His Honor

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on November 02, 2024
Meme screenshot

Peanut the squirrel was living a charmed life as the pet of a man who adored him. Peanut had become somewhat of an internet sensation, and nosy awful people on the internet reported the owner for having Peanut. The rest is a very sad outcome.

Advertisement

Obviously, the good people of the internet were outraged and started memeing in his honor.

Everyone is so creative.

As if New York doesn't have any other problem to address. 

Recommended

Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone
Brett T.
Advertisement

Peanut trusted the wrong people.

This may have gone too far.

This would never happen under a Trump administration. 

When were you radicalized? The day I learned about Peanut.

Advertisement

This is why the 2A is so important.

Peanut is with Harambe now.

His last act was saving the world. Rest easy, King.

Tags: ANIMALS MEME MURDER NEW YORK KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone
Brett T.
WATCH: Livid Liberal Launches Lunch Tirade at Black Conservative
FuzzyChimp
'Unity!' Team Trump Responds Perfectly to Harris Campaign's Final Ad Before the Election
Doug P.
The Keystone Countdown: Salena Zito Brings Perspective to Pennsylvania Politics
Eric V.
Biden's Closing Case for Harris in Pa. Includes Yelling at Voters So They Don't Choose to Be Garbage
Doug P.
Biden's Latest Gaffe Appears to Be Performing 'Lost in Transit' Stroll on Tarmac
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone Brett T.
Advertisement