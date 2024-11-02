The Death of 'Peanut the Squirrel' Sparks a Twitter Meme Revolution in His Honor

Peanut the squirrel was living a charmed life as the pet of a man who adored him. Peanut had become somewhat of an internet sensation, and nosy awful people on the internet reported the owner for having Peanut. The rest is a very sad outcome.

The owners of #Peanut the squirrel are going nuclear on government officials in New York, accusing the state of abusing power and wasting taxpayer funds to seize and kill their pet. Watch their full interview on @TMZLive here: https://t.co/1rXzVTABx1 pic.twitter.com/rtHpBOl14x — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2024

Obviously, the good people of the internet were outraged and started memeing in his honor.

“It’s okay. They wrongfully persecuted me too.” pic.twitter.com/Toth4SyUng — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) November 2, 2024

“Father, issue a statement about the squirrel. Trust me.” pic.twitter.com/GEVDb4tCej — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 2, 2024

Everyone is so creative.

“They took the little one.” pic.twitter.com/q4cofDCWFD — Banished Kent (@kentbanishearl) November 2, 2024

The state of New York with they see an adorable pet squirrel: pic.twitter.com/KdS5SDv26b — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 2, 2024

As if New York doesn't have any other problem to address.

“I am P’Nut the White. And I come back to you now - at the turn of the tide.” pic.twitter.com/K0ZN7Xsakm — Johnny (@htownrocket78) November 2, 2024

Peanut trusted the wrong people.

This may have gone too far.

Trump to Peanut’s surviving relative after he wins the election: pic.twitter.com/CjOQnh9Wkt — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 2, 2024

This would never happen under a Trump administration.

When you find out what they did to Peanut the squirrel: https://t.co/TgAaOFNiZS pic.twitter.com/pZwm4BM0jR — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 2, 2024

When were you radicalized? The day I learned about Peanut.

It all started when the State of New York killed that sweet squirrel#Peanut #JusticeForPeanut pic.twitter.com/ygmEncAR2a — Transcending Space and Time Nero (@Adventure_Nero) November 2, 2024

“Exposed a crooked federal organization is what he did! He was unjustly murdered by a tyrannical government! In this house, Peanut the Squirrel is a hero!” pic.twitter.com/fgWyBDq74Y — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) November 2, 2024

This is why the 2A is so important.

Welcome to the good fight Peanut! pic.twitter.com/WdGrnPKF7I — Indie (@IndieHighwalker) November 2, 2024

Peanut is with Harambe now.

The government euthanizes a squirrel three days before an election and that prevents Liz Cheney from being Secretary of Defense and therefore stops WW3.



Rest easy, little Peanut. You saved us. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 2, 2024

His last act was saving the world. Rest easy, King.