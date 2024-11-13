VIP
You Can Now Follow the Department of Government Efficiency on X

Rumor on the Hill Is That Elon Musk Will Fund Primary Challengers Who Aren't RINOs

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

What gave it away that Elon Musk is a supporter of Donald Trump's agenda? The Joe Biden voter proudly hit the campaign trail with Trump and will co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency. It seems as though Musk is truly MAGA.

Lauren Windsor has heard from a senator that word on the Hill is that Musk will fund primary challengers who clash with Trump's agenda.

Is this supposed to be a bad thing?

OK, we've let it sink in. Now what?

Trump laid out his agenda and the people voted for it. Bring on the primary challengers.

Musk has said that his America PAC isn't slowing down just because the presidential election is over. He's a citizen and he's active in politics. We're sorry that makes you sad.

