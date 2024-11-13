Rumor on the Hill Is That Elon Musk Will Fund Primary Challengers Who Aren't RINOs

What gave it away that Elon Musk is a supporter of Donald Trump's agenda? The Joe Biden voter proudly hit the campaign trail with Trump and will co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency. It seems as though Musk is truly MAGA.
Lauren Windsor has heard from a senator that word on the Hill is that Musk will fund primary challengers who clash with Trump's agenda.
A senator told me that the rumor on the Hill is that Elon Musk is threatening to fund a primary challenge to any House Republican who doesn’t fall in line with Trump’s agenda. https://t.co/TkfFe6sRYl— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) November 13, 2024
Huge if true. https://t.co/GbhpN9NrvE— David Sacks (@DavidSacks) November 13, 2024
Is this supposed to be a bad thing?
Let that sink in.— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) November 13, 2024
OK, we've let it sink in. Now what?
GOOD This is how it should work.— Rob Eno (@Robeno) November 13, 2024
I believe this and it's genius.— JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) November 13, 2024
Amazing.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2024
That’s how you clean house.— The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) November 13, 2024
Hopefully it is not a rumor— Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) November 13, 2024
They weasels have a 98% reelection rate. Someone needs to hold them accountable.— Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) November 13, 2024
Excellent. I hope it’s true.— Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) November 13, 2024
Sounds like good news then.— Thomas Jefferson (@BasedDetails) November 13, 2024
Based!— Linda Catalina (@wakeupwithlinda) November 13, 2024
Good.— Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) November 13, 2024
The people have spoken.
We need to get shit done, not spend another 4 years being idiots.
Trump laid out his agenda and the people voted for it. Bring on the primary challengers.
Yup pic.twitter.com/KedYdrWxs6— Stephen Richardson (@richirich1968) November 13, 2024
I already liked the guy. He doesn’t have to keep giving me more reasons.— Disaffected Elephant (@DEGOPer) November 13, 2024
Musk has said that his America PAC isn't slowing down just because the presidential election is over. He's a citizen and he's active in politics. We're sorry that makes you sad.
