Rumor on the Hill Is That Elon Musk Will Fund Primary Challengers Who Aren't RINOs

What gave it away that Elon Musk is a supporter of Donald Trump's agenda? The Joe Biden voter proudly hit the campaign trail with Trump and will co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency. It seems as though Musk is truly MAGA.

Lauren Windsor has heard from a senator that word on the Hill is that Musk will fund primary challengers who clash with Trump's agenda.

A senator told me that the rumor on the Hill is that Elon Musk is threatening to fund a primary challenge to any House Republican who doesn’t fall in line with Trump’s agenda. https://t.co/TkfFe6sRYl — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) November 13, 2024

Is this supposed to be a bad thing?

Let that sink in. — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) November 13, 2024

OK, we've let it sink in. Now what?

GOOD This is how it should work. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) November 13, 2024

I believe this and it's genius. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) November 13, 2024

Amazing. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2024

That’s how you clean house. — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) November 13, 2024

Hopefully it is not a rumor — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) November 13, 2024

They weasels have a 98% reelection rate. Someone needs to hold them accountable. — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) November 13, 2024

Excellent. I hope it’s true. — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) November 13, 2024

Sounds like good news then. — Thomas Jefferson (@BasedDetails) November 13, 2024

Based! — Linda Catalina (@wakeupwithlinda) November 13, 2024

Good.



The people have spoken.



We need to get shit done, not spend another 4 years being idiots. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) November 13, 2024

Trump laid out his agenda and the people voted for it. Bring on the primary challengers.

I already liked the guy. He doesn’t have to keep giving me more reasons. — Disaffected Elephant (@DEGOPer) November 13, 2024

Musk has said that his America PAC isn't slowing down just because the presidential election is over. He's a citizen and he's active in politics. We're sorry that makes you sad.

