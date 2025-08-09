Runaway Texas Democratic Rep. Says He's Not Backing Down to Ken Paxton

VIP
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 09, 2025
Meme

The Texas House Democrats who have run away to Illinois and Texas to avoid a vote on redistricting that they know they are going to lose are telling themselves (and the media) some incredible things to justify not doing their jobs. That is, they think they are doing their jobs by representing the people of their districts by leaving the state and refusing to vote or allow the House to vote. As we reported earlier, Rep. Ann Johnson told CBS News that Republicans say she's abandoning her duty by breaking quorum, positing instead that Sen. Ted Cruz flying to Cancun during an ice storm was abandonment. She really thinks she's doing her job by hiding out in Illinois.

As we reported earlier Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit with the Texas Supreme Court to declare 13 House Democrats' seats vacant. One of those seats that currently sits empty is Rep. John Bucy III's workplace. As we reported earlier this week, Bucy claimed that a bomb threat had been called in to the Democrats' Illinois hideout, but he would not be deterred. Now that Paxton has posted his petition to X, Bucy is claiming he's not "backing down."

"I broke quorum to protect the voice of millions of Texans." Dude, get over yourself and get back to work.

He's not protecting the voice of millions of Texans. He's shouting over the voice of all Texans. If the constituents of his district don't want to redistrict, he should fly back and vote "no."

***

