Runaway Texas Democratic Rep. Says He's Not Backing Down to Ken Paxton

The Texas House Democrats who have run away to Illinois and Texas to avoid a vote on redistricting that they know they are going to lose are telling themselves (and the media) some incredible things to justify not doing their jobs. That is, they think they are doing their jobs by representing the people of their districts by leaving the state and refusing to vote or allow the House to vote. As we reported earlier, Rep. Ann Johnson told CBS News that Republicans say she's abandoning her duty by breaking quorum, positing instead that Sen. Ted Cruz flying to Cancun during an ice storm was abandonment. She really thinks she's doing her job by hiding out in Illinois.

As we reported earlier Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit with the Texas Supreme Court to declare 13 House Democrats' seats vacant. One of those seats that currently sits empty is Rep. John Bucy III's workplace. As we reported earlier this week, Bucy claimed that a bomb threat had been called in to the Democrats' Illinois hideout, but he would not be deterred. Now that Paxton has posted his petition to X, Bucy is claiming he's not "backing down."

The Attorney General just filed a lawsuit to vacate my seat and remove me from office.



I broke quorum to protect the voice of millions of Texans.



This seat belongs to the people of Texas House District 136 — not Ken Paxton.



I’m not backing down. pic.twitter.com/Qq7p9QOc4I — Rep. John Bucy III (@BucyForTexas) August 8, 2025

"I broke quorum to protect the voice of millions of Texans." Dude, get over yourself and get back to work.

You are not protecting anything. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) August 8, 2025

Do you Democrats ever have an original thought? That’s the fourth “the seat belongs to the people” message I’ve seen from you. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 9, 2025

You wrote:

"This seat belongs to the people of Texas House District 136 — not Ken Paxton."



And soon, it won't belong to you anymore it seems. — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) August 9, 2025

Let's hope the courts follow through, and quickly.

You abandoned your job and your constituents because Democrats have little baby fits when they don’t always get their way. All of you should lose your jobs. No other Americans could get away with what you did. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 8, 2025

“No one is above the law.”



I’m old enough to remember when this was your Party’s favorite line. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 8, 2025

You already vacated your seat. I thought that was what you wanted? — The I.T. Redneck 💾 (@kleistmeister) August 9, 2025

But but you are derelict of the job.



You can run again! You ran to the most gerrymandered state in the union your hypocrisy is deafening.



You deserve all you’re getting. — 🇺🇸🎙Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) August 9, 2025

He's not getting the hero's welcome in the comments that he might have expected.

Not backing down while on a private jet at a 5 star hotel hiding out on the taxpayer money. Nice work sir — Average Joe (@Average_Joe67) August 9, 2025

It’s time for the people to put someone in that seat who won’t flee. 🤡 — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) August 8, 2025

The seat belongs to district 136 and you abandoned it. — Bill Radcliff (@WLRadcliff) August 8, 2025

Kevin Paxton is also an elected official, who represents the entire People of Texas, who do not deserve to be held hostage by Democrats who refuse to fulfill their duty. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) August 9, 2025

He's not protecting the voice of millions of Texans. He's shouting over the voice of all Texans. If the constituents of his district don't want to redistrict, he should fly back and vote "no."

