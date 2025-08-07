Runaway Texas Dems Say They’ve Received a Bomb Threat, But They’re Not Deterred

Hen Mazzig Compiles the Most Outrageous Moments From Mahmoud Khalil's NYT Interview
Brett T. | 9:15 PM on August 07, 2025
Twitchy

The Texas House Democrats who have fled the state to prevent redistricting from happening are being treated like heroes. They've fled to Chicago and New York, where they're being put up in hotels and have been given press conferences hosted by Gov. JB Pritzker and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to vacate their seats if they don't return, but they say they're standing their ground … for the sake of democracy.

Rep. John Bucy III tells News Nation that the Democrats have received a bomb threat at their hideout in Illinois, but they won't be deterred from abdicating their duties as elected representatives. It's yet another instance of stochastic terrorism, incited by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has said he would "hunt them down."

You're losers.

Or locked up in Texas.

They're so brave, jumping on a private jet and living it up in one of the most gerrymandered states in America to prevent a vote they know they're going to lose. We don't know anyone who would even give these losers a bomb threat.

***

