Runaway Texas Dems Say They’ve Received a Bomb Threat, But They’re Not Deterred

The Texas House Democrats who have fled the state to prevent redistricting from happening are being treated like heroes. They've fled to Chicago and New York, where they're being put up in hotels and have been given press conferences hosted by Gov. JB Pritzker and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to vacate their seats if they don't return, but they say they're standing their ground … for the sake of democracy.

Rep. John Bucy III tells News Nation that the Democrats have received a bomb threat at their hideout in Illinois, but they won't be deterred from abdicating their duties as elected representatives. It's yet another instance of stochastic terrorism, incited by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has said he would "hunt them down."

We just received a bomb threat.



When Republican leaders tell their supporters to “hunt us down” this is what happens.



They’ve turned a political fight into physical threats.



But we’re here, we’re safe, and we’re undeterred. pic.twitter.com/q1WfvaCV9s — Rep. John Bucy III (@BucyForTexas) August 6, 2025

You're losers.

Hurry up and run to your safe space and don't forget your coloring book! — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) August 7, 2025

Why do democrats have to lie about everything? — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) August 7, 2025

The call is coming from inside the DNC! pic.twitter.com/ySOjzjMAue — AmErican (@Flipper628) August 6, 2025

After all the threats you & your buddies made at your presser from IL, excuse us if we don’t believe you — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 6, 2025

Did the shout “this is MAGA country” when they called it in? — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) August 6, 2025

Storytime again? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) August 6, 2025

That’s the coolest story that never happened — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) August 6, 2025

I'll bet you'd be safe in the Texas State House. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) August 7, 2025

Or locked up in Texas.

Weird. You’re the one who said hiding in a hotel is like being at war. pic.twitter.com/3FzKStffCf — Doc Remy LeBeau (@raccoonrocket_) August 6, 2025

Right, right...



Did you at least get to the Subway this time? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 6, 2025

They're so brave, jumping on a private jet and living it up in one of the most gerrymandered states in America to prevent a vote they know they're going to lose. We don't know anyone who would even give these losers a bomb threat.

