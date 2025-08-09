Trump Kicks IRS Chief to the Curb: Billy Long's 'Fri-Yay' and Birthday Email...
Paxton's Iron Fist: Demanding Texas Democrats Show Up to Work or Face the Consequences

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Attorney General Ken Paxton is not playing footsies with the runaway Democrats. They are trying to ensure a quorum can't be reached and holding up business in Texas. Paxton wants to declare their seats vacant. Sounds like a plan. If they refuse to get to Texas and represent their constituents (what they were elected to do), they shouldn't  have the job. Period. 

Seems to be the only way that is fair. 

Paxton is serious. 

Oh, they learned from the best ... the Democrats who have gone non-stop after Donald Trump. What's good for the Donald is good for the gander. 

Isn't it glorious.

Gavin had to cry about it in his typical whiny baby fashion. Conservatives just sit and laugh. 

Honestly, you shouldn't have to be told to show up for your job even once. Adults just know to do that!

The GOP never plays hard ball and it's about time they did.

The people deserve representation and if they aren't showing up for their job, the voters deserve elected officials who listen and care about them. 

Bingo!

