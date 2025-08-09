Paxton's Iron Fist: Demanding Texas Democrats Show Up to Work or Face the Consequences

Attorney General Ken Paxton is not playing footsies with the runaway Democrats. They are trying to ensure a quorum can't be reached and holding up business in Texas. Paxton wants to declare their seats vacant. Sounds like a plan. If they refuse to get to Texas and represent their constituents (what they were elected to do), they shouldn't have the job. Period.

Advertisement

If one refuses to show up at work when required, one deserves to be fired. https://t.co/Voxv3SogFR — Joni Myers (@JoniMyers18) August 8, 2025

Seems to be the only way that is fair.

The 13 House Democrats are: Reynolds, Talarico, Goodwin, Flores, Hinojosa, Plesa, Lalani, Bucy, Turner, Wu, Ramos, C Morales, and J Gonzalez — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) August 8, 2025

Paxton is serious.

What happened to “targeting political opponents”? https://t.co/c3jvsUxGfj — VADem24 (@Dem24Va) August 8, 2025

Oh, they learned from the best ... the Democrats who have gone non-stop after Donald Trump. What's good for the Donald is good for the gander.

Entering the FO stage of FAFO https://t.co/77ntQB9hve — Grant Wehrli (@GrantWehrli) August 8, 2025

Isn't it glorious.

Corrupt politicians in Texas are kicking democratically elected officials out because they refuse to vote how they want.



This is what dictators do. https://t.co/mxEGhEgLWB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 8, 2025

Gavin had to cry about it in his typical whiny baby fashion. Conservatives just sit and laugh.

They should approve this by midnight. https://t.co/qP7Mv8j34j — Byron (@ByronFackenthal) August 8, 2025

Let’s make it happen captain. https://t.co/JCzNU5YJaN — Isreal Perez (@IsrealPerez8) August 8, 2025

I hope they all lose their seats. If you don’t show up to work after being told, over and over, you lose your job. Simple. https://t.co/0d1qdiHaqT — EZubi (@EZubi30) August 8, 2025

Honestly, you shouldn't have to be told to show up for your job even once. Adults just know to do that!

They are doing it and I am glad because Democrats get away with way too much! https://t.co/swUAZ7nE4t — Amber Hernandez (@AmberHern2019) August 8, 2025

Advertisement

The GOP never plays hard ball and it's about time they did.

Good. I’d be fired if I refused to do my job. The cowardly Texas Dems should be held to the same standard. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 8, 2025

They tried to run and hide from doing their jobs for the people, if they aren't present to do said job, then the seats need vacated! — Steddy Recovery (@SteddyRecovery) August 8, 2025

The people deserve representation and if they aren't showing up for their job, the voters deserve elected officials who listen and care about them.

No different than consequences any of us would suffer for walking off the job. — LadyNic17 (@LadyNic17) August 9, 2025

Bingo!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.