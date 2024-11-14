Can You Count, Jimmy? Election Denier Jim Acosta Claims Trump Didn't Win the Popular Vote

Things haven't been going that well for CNN's Jim Acosta lately. Did you know that, right before the election, he had to fear for his life at a Trump rally? It's true.

Of course, it's the dead media's version of 'true.'

What actually happened is that the crowd at the rally simply shouted 'CNN sucks!', an accurate description of both Acosta and his network. Maybe the Trump voters expressed that thought because Acosta would later go on to call Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense -- decorated combat veteran Pete Hegseth -- simply a 'Fox anchor.'

Trump's win seems to be hurting him personally and we are here for that.

But last night, in a continuance of his death spiral, Acosta added another accolade to his ignominious 'journalism' career: election denier.

Watch as Acosta tries to ignore reality by claiming that Trump did not, in fact, win the popular vote in the 2024 election:

CNN's Jim Acosta fact-checks Trump to falsely claim he DID NOT win the popular vote:

"[Trump] is claiming a popular vote victory that did not occur." pic.twitter.com/TAIClijPGB — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 13, 2024

Our favorite part about the clip is how Acosta's own guest, CNN political director David Chalian, had to correct him live on the air ... but tried to do so in a way that he could still agree with Acosta's fake version of reality.

The cope is strong with these two.

The way math seems to work at CNN is that if Trump did not win the popular vote by as much as Trump might claim to have won the popular vote, then Trump did not win the popular vote at all.

It must be a Common Core equation or something. Or their version of 'Two plus two equals negative five.'

FACT CHECK: Trump got 75,574,674 votes (50.2%) and Kamala Harris only got 72,414,166 votes (48.1%) nationwide. Trump WON the popular vote! It's not "news" when you lie, Jim. https://t.co/ZJJdVj40N8 — Joe Knapp (@JoeKnappMM) November 13, 2024

But see, if you carry the three, and then the denominator does a backflip, then ...

... Sorry, we tried. We're just not as skilled at mathematical mental gymnastics as Acosta is.

So weird. The @AP seems to disagree with you @CNN - Once again Jim Acosta spouting false information. With your ratings tanking, you would think you'd reign in the lies. pic.twitter.com/G3498cgmQP — Miss Robin 🎙 (@MissRobinAustin) November 13, 2024

Acosta needs an on-air heckler who can just point at the map and shout 'Scoreboard!' whenever he tries to concoct these types of lies.

Maybe that heckler can be the famous Ramen King. Now THAT would be entertainment.

This is why they have to fire their stars.



Trump won the popular vote.

🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/UujrQ5J0lr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 14, 2024

We're going to go ahead and put 'stars' into air quotes if that's OK with everyone.

Jim Acosta may need to be the first person fired at CNN. https://t.co/pSTuSxPolj — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) November 13, 2024

We hope so. It would give him something else in his life that he can blame on Trump.

"It's a complete mystery why CNN is hemorrhaging viewers and cash."



CNN: ⬇️ https://t.co/lWiCEsIIVL — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) November 13, 2024

Warner Brothers seriously needs to think about selling off CNN like Comcast is planning to do with MSNBC.

Today we learned that Jimmy @Acosta CAN'T READ pic.twitter.com/qa8NqnWZYx — Shield of Faith (@SanguineSailing) November 13, 2024

Can't read AND can't count. Somehow, we don't think he could learn to code.

But then again, the world needs ditch diggers too.

Of course, there are always a couple of leftist sock puppets in the replies who will try to stick up for Acosta and his delusions, but the Media Research Center's Nicholas Fondacaro was quick to set the record straight.

Jim was fact-checked by a colleague and relented in the face of it.

Jim was 100% suggesting Trump didn't win the popular vote. It was either him lying, ignorance of the election result, or a kneejerk reaction because 2016 still lives rent free in his head.

Fact is, Jim was wrong. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 13, 2024

Literally what he said in the first 6 seconds of the video.

The rest is David Chaplin fact-checking him and him backpedaling — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 14, 2024

Yeah, we all have eyes and ears. Acosta clearly said that Trump is 'claiming a popular vote victory that did not occur.'

Jim Acosta is one of those that should never be allowed any press credentials by the Trump admin. He’s a rank propagandist and agitator.



The fact that his peers take him seriously speaks volumes about the rest of the corporate media https://t.co/Ago2kuDBS6 — Kritter (@OB1_Zamboni) November 13, 2024

Trump should let Acosta into the gaggle at his first press conference as President, then have an intern yank Acosta's microphone from him and remove his press badge right on live TV as Trump shouts, 'You're fired!'

Tom Homan and Hegseth can be the security who escort him out of the room.

Not sure about everyone else, but we'd buy pay-per-view tickets to see that happen.