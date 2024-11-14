Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over...



Can You Count, Jimmy? Election Denier Jim Acosta Claims Trump Didn't Win the Popular Vote

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 14, 2024
Townhall Media

Things haven't been going that well for CNN's Jim Acosta lately. Did you know that, right before the election, he had to fear for his life at a Trump rally? It's true. 

Of course, it's the dead media's version of 'true.' 

What actually happened is that the crowd at the rally simply shouted 'CNN sucks!', an accurate description of both Acosta and his network. Maybe the Trump voters expressed that thought because Acosta would later go on to call Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense -- decorated combat veteran Pete Hegseth -- simply a 'Fox anchor.' 

Trump's win seems to be hurting him personally and we are here for that. 

But last night, in a continuance of his death spiral, Acosta added another accolade to his ignominious 'journalism' career: election denier. 

Watch as Acosta tries to ignore reality by claiming that Trump did not, in fact, win the popular vote in the 2024 election: 

Our favorite part about the clip is how Acosta's own guest, CNN political director David Chalian, had to correct him live on the air ... but tried to do so in a way that he could still agree with Acosta's fake version of reality. 

The cope is strong with these two. 

The way math seems to work at CNN is that if Trump did not win the popular vote by as much as Trump might claim to have won the popular vote, then Trump did not win the popular vote at all. 

The ANTI-Soros: With a Single Hand Gesture at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Tells George Soros to Stuff It
Grateful Calvin
It must be a Common Core equation or something. Or their version of 'Two plus two equals negative five.'

But see, if you carry the three, and then the denominator does a backflip, then ... 

... Sorry, we tried. We're just not as skilled at mathematical mental gymnastics as Acosta is. 

Acosta needs an on-air heckler who can just point at the map and shout 'Scoreboard!' whenever he tries to concoct these types of lies.

Maybe that heckler can be the famous Ramen King. Now THAT would be entertainment. 

We're going to go ahead and put 'stars' into air quotes if that's OK with everyone. 

We hope so. It would give him something else in his life that he can blame on Trump. 

Warner Brothers seriously needs to think about selling off CNN like Comcast is planning to do with MSNBC. 

Can't read AND can't count. Somehow, we don't think he could learn to code. 

But then again, the world needs ditch diggers too.

Of course, there are always a couple of leftist sock puppets in the replies who will try to stick up for Acosta and his delusions, but the Media Research Center's Nicholas Fondacaro was quick to set the record straight. 

Yeah, we all have eyes and ears. Acosta clearly said that Trump is 'claiming a popular vote victory that did not occur.'

Trump should let Acosta into the gaggle at his first press conference as President, then have an intern yank Acosta's microphone from him and remove his press badge right on live TV as Trump shouts, 'You're fired!' 

Tom Homan and Hegseth can be the security who escort him out of the room. 

Not sure about everyone else, but we'd buy pay-per-view tickets to see that happen. 

