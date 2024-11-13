Jill Biden Snubs Kamala: White House Cat-Fight After Humiliating Defeat
Politico Wants Us to Know Defense Industry Lobbyists Aren't Happy About Trump's SecDef...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Goes on the Warpath Against Trump's Nomination of Pete Hegseth for...
So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye! The Guardian Will No Longer Post on...
'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Realit...
What Would You Say You 'DOGE' Here? Twitter Rejoices at Elon-Vivek Government Efficiency...
Sphere of Fear: Grifters Panic As Trump & Musk Promise to Derail Government...
Joe Walsh Rending Garments Over Pete Hegseth Made X Fun Again
WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Sprays a Person Who Tried to Ring...
(Former) Sen. Bob Casey Still Waiting for All of the Votes to Be...
Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors
Editor of Scientific American Apologizes to Young Voters for 'Fascist' Gen X Electing...
Kamala Harris Arrives at the White House to a Throng of Cheering (Soon...
VIP
New York Fashion Week Had a ‘Hall of Hotties’ and Abortion Access Skee-Ball

He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for Defense Secretary

Doug P.  |  11:14 AM on November 13, 2024
Meme

We all remember CNN's Jim Acosta for all the "journalism" drama he brought to the White House from 2017 until early 2021 in attempts to give the impression that he was putting his career and even life on the line to cover Donald Trump's first term. Acosta even got a book out of his reporting heroism during the "dangerous time to tell the truth in America."

Advertisement

This is only our guess at this point, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the CNN host head back to Washington, DC soon to save America yet again as Trump prepares to take office for the second time. 

Meanwhile, Acosta has commented on Trump's nomination for Defense Secretary this way:

There is, of course, a lot more than just "Fox anchor" on Pete Hegseth's resume but the lib media doesn't feel it necessary to mention the other stuff and ruin the narrative they're going for.

Fox News' Janice Dean let Acosta know what he intentionally left out:

That's a question Acosta was hoping his viewers would not ask. 

Recommended

'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Reality Checks
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes indeed, there's a whole lotta bitterness going around and they're not even trying to hide it.

Stay tuned!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Reality Checks
Doug P.
Politico Wants Us to Know Defense Industry Lobbyists Aren't Happy About Trump's SecDef Pick
Doug P.
What Would You Say You 'DOGE' Here? Twitter Rejoices at Elon-Vivek Government Efficiency Program
Grateful Calvin
So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye! The Guardian Will No Longer Post on 'Toxic' X
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Sprays a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell
Aaron Walker
Sphere of Fear: Grifters Panic As Trump & Musk Promise to Derail Government Gravy Train
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Reality Checks Doug P.
Advertisement