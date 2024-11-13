He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for Defense Secretary

We all remember CNN's Jim Acosta for all the "journalism" drama he brought to the White House from 2017 until early 2021 in attempts to give the impression that he was putting his career and even life on the line to cover Donald Trump's first term. Acosta even got a book out of his reporting heroism during the "dangerous time to tell the truth in America."

This is only our guess at this point, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the CNN host head back to Washington, DC soon to save America yet again as Trump prepares to take office for the second time.

Meanwhile, Acosta has commented on Trump's nomination for Defense Secretary this way:

In a sign he has been making his cabinet selections while watching TV, Trump picks Fox anchor Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense. pic.twitter.com/cHU9TtshOA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 13, 2024

There is, of course, a lot more than just "Fox anchor" on Pete Hegseth's resume but the lib media doesn't feel it necessary to mention the other stuff and ruin the narrative they're going for.

What’s another job Pete has had, Jim? https://t.co/fxDt7RHNID — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 13, 2024

Fox News' Janice Dean let Acosta know what he intentionally left out:

Unfortunate that you didn’t read the statement or mention his three deployments including Iraq and Afghanistan with Two Bronze Stars in your smug little post. https://t.co/76YobNe38D — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 13, 2024

That's a question Acosta was hoping his viewers would not ask.

Hegseth is a decorated combat veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan and has spent 20+ years in military service. — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 13, 2024

He’s a 20 year combat veteran.



You’re a 30 year propagandist and the inspiration for Donald Trump’s coining of The Fake News Media. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) November 13, 2024

Hm, might it have something to do with his status as a decorated veteran who, like Trump, has raised concerns about the military…? God, what a bitter take! https://t.co/puFDwI83J3 — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) November 13, 2024

Yes indeed, there's a whole lotta bitterness going around and they're not even trying to hide it.

You’ll never guess who will be one of the first to be let go when CNN does its massive cuts next month… https://t.co/YSeSh7dCEq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 13, 2024

Stay tuned!