PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her Entire Campaign

Despite her false claim yesterday that she had campaign stops all over the country today, it is clear that in her final day of campaigning, Kamala Harris is focused only on Pennsylvania. That's understandable, given the critical nature of the Keystone State and its 19 electoral votes. But if Harris wanted to lock up Pennsylvania for her candidacy, the chance to do that was months ago, when she could have picked Josh Shapiro as her running mate.

Somehow, we don't think a bunch of speeches today are going to move the needle and Pennsylvania will remain ripe for a Trump steal tomorrow.

This is especially true when you consider how bad Harris is at giving speeches.

In her first stop today in Scranton (say, why wasn't 'Scranton Joe' there with her?), Harris summed up her entire campaign in a 10-second clip. Watch:

This is what happens when you don’t give her a teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/yVeWP6CngS — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 4, 2024

OOF. All the OOF.

This one clip encapsulates so many reasons why her campaign has been cringe ever since Democrats tossed Joe Biden out of a window and installed her as the nominee.

There is the befuddlement and repetition that comes with her not having a teleprompter. There is the sign that was made by campaign operatives who tried to make it look like children made it. There is the stunned silence from the crowd as she tries to lead a chant. And, of course, there is the cackle.

That annoying, horrible cackle.

That is ALL of our ears after listening to that.

Live from DNC headquarters ... pic.twitter.com/SymqIjOuDc — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) November 4, 2024

All of the top Democrats have to be kicking themselves for not holding an open primary after they kicked Biden out.

Welp. They got what they wanted.

a proven way to show you connect well



is to lead a willing audience in a synchronized cheer



but she could not — Kirk Conole (@KirkConole) November 4, 2024

It was only a few days ago when she also tried to lead a crowd in a chant ... of their own names. LOL.

You'll get a 100 percent payout on that claim. Maybe even a little extra for your trouble and hardship.

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

pic.twitter.com/lBJ8Zsnwqi — The Haunting of Habitat for Humanity (@myra_fleener) November 4, 2024

Yep. She glitched again. Time for a reboot.

No worry, that’s the malt liquor talking. — Rockets Red Glare (@HankMullaney) November 4, 2024

It's a little early in the day to be THAT drunk. But we're not judging.

(Yes, we are.)

This is one of the most embarrassing moments I have ever seen in my life. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) November 4, 2024

Hey, this was early. Don't count her out on topping this tonight in other parts of Pennsylvania.

This is ¡Jeb! all over again!



“PLEASE CLAP” pic.twitter.com/EDLz8XgUdV — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) November 4, 2024

Ouch. Tough, but fair.

She's awful at this 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/Llbtkj3Oxp — American Brown Chick (@Mrsmmtbeauty) November 4, 2024

It really makes you wonder he she could have possibly gotten to the place she is in right now.

Oh, never mind. We know how she did that. Even Doug Emhoff knows.

My husband heard me listening to this and he came and shut the door to the room I’m in



He said “I can listen to her for a total of one second” https://t.co/vZrdqEqyyK — VK (@vjeannek) November 4, 2024

That is a wise husband right there.

UNDERSTAND THE DIFFERENCE MOVING FORWARD https://t.co/Kgws1wsHD7 — Yossi Kishote (@YossiKishote) November 4, 2024

HA. Yes, we remember the last time her record skipped just a couple of days ago in Las Vegas.

China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and several others are seeing this and can’t believe Democrats chose her to be on the ticket! She is worse than Joe Biden. https://t.co/9ZOHIFTQnZ — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) November 4, 2024

All joking aside, that is a truly terrifying thought. A Harris presidency would be a disaster at home, of course, but it might be armageddon abroad as America's enemies operate at will against our interests and laugh in our faces for another entire administration.

Either that or she will accidentally start World War III.

Imagine the nightmare of having to listen to this for four straight years.

Luckily, America -- and everyone who values their ears -- has the chance to make it stop FOREVER.

If you don't want to die of cringe over and over again, get out and vote for Donald Trump tomorrow.

And bring everyone you can with you to do the same.