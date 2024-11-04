VIP
Go Vote and Keep the Faith
PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her Entire Campaign

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on November 04, 2024
Meme

Despite her false claim yesterday that she had campaign stops all over the country today, it is clear that in her final day of campaigning, Kamala Harris is focused only on Pennsylvania. That's understandable, given the critical nature of the Keystone State and its 19 electoral votes. But if Harris wanted to lock up Pennsylvania for her candidacy, the chance to do that was months ago, when she could have picked Josh Shapiro as her running mate. 

Somehow, we don't think a bunch of speeches today are going to move the needle and Pennsylvania will remain ripe for a Trump steal tomorrow. 

This is especially true when you consider how bad Harris is at giving speeches. 

In her first stop today in Scranton (say, why wasn't 'Scranton Joe' there with her?), Harris summed up her entire campaign in a 10-second clip. Watch: 

OOF. All the OOF. 

This one clip encapsulates so many reasons why her campaign has been cringe ever since Democrats tossed Joe Biden out of a window and installed her as the nominee. 

There is the befuddlement and repetition that comes with her not having a teleprompter. There is the sign that was made by campaign operatives who tried to make it look like children made it. There is the stunned silence from the crowd as she tries to lead a chant. And, of course, there is the cackle. 

That annoying, horrible cackle. 

That is ALL of our ears after listening to that. 

This Is YOUR PARTY: Alyssa Farah Griffin Gets Reminder It's the LEFT Who Riot When They Lose
Amy Curtis
All of the top Democrats have to be kicking themselves for not holding an open primary after they kicked Biden out. 

Welp. They got what they wanted. 

It was only a few days ago when she also tried to lead a crowd in a chant ... of their own names. LOL. 

You'll get a 100 percent payout on that claim. Maybe even a little extra for your trouble and hardship. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Yep. She glitched again. Time for a reboot. 

It's a little early in the day to be THAT drunk. But we're not judging. 

(Yes, we are.)

Hey, this was early. Don't count her out on topping this tonight in other parts of Pennsylvania. 

Ouch. Tough, but fair. 

It really makes you wonder he she could have possibly gotten to the place she is in right now. 

Oh, never mind. We know how she did that. Even Doug Emhoff knows

That is a wise husband right there. 

HA. Yes, we remember the last time her record skipped just a couple of days ago in Las Vegas

All joking aside, that is a truly terrifying thought. A Harris presidency would be a disaster at home, of course, but it might be armageddon abroad as America's enemies operate at will against our interests and laugh in our faces for another entire administration. 

Either that or she will accidentally start World War III.

Imagine the nightmare of having to listen to this for four straight years. 

Luckily, America -- and everyone who values their ears -- has the chance to make it stop FOREVER. 

If you don't want to die of cringe over and over again, get out and vote for Donald Trump tomorrow. 

And bring everyone you can with you to do the same.

