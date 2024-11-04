PERFECT: Kamala's Closing Message in Pennsylvania is EVERY BIT as Cringe as Her Entire Campaign

Despite her false claim yesterday that she had campaign stops all over the country today, it is clear that in her final day of campaigning, Kamala Harris is focused only on Pennsylvania. That's understandable, given the critical nature of the Keystone State and its 19 electoral votes. But if Harris wanted to lock up Pennsylvania for her candidacy, the chance to do that was months ago, when she could have picked Josh Shapiro as her running mate.
Somehow, we don't think a bunch of speeches today are going to move the needle and Pennsylvania will remain ripe for a Trump steal tomorrow.
This is especially true when you consider how bad Harris is at giving speeches.
In her first stop today in Scranton (say, why wasn't 'Scranton Joe' there with her?), Harris summed up her entire campaign in a 10-second clip. Watch:
This is what happens when you don’t give her a teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/yVeWP6CngS— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 4, 2024
OOF. All the OOF.
This one clip encapsulates so many reasons why her campaign has been cringe ever since Democrats tossed Joe Biden out of a window and installed her as the nominee.
There is the befuddlement and repetition that comes with her not having a teleprompter. There is the sign that was made by campaign operatives who tried to make it look like children made it. There is the stunned silence from the crowd as she tries to lead a chant. And, of course, there is the cackle.
That annoying, horrible cackle.
My ears after listening to that: https://t.co/oz0tpFuzDp pic.twitter.com/3QUdNglpeC— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 4, 2024
That is ALL of our ears after listening to that.
Live from DNC headquarters ... pic.twitter.com/SymqIjOuDc— David X. Henry (@imau2fan) November 4, 2024
All of the top Democrats have to be kicking themselves for not holding an open primary after they kicked Biden out.
So the @DNC wanted no primary? WOW https://t.co/QZzShJgLp6— Tawk Vent (@TawkVent) November 4, 2024
Welp. They got what they wanted.
a proven way to show you connect well— Kirk Conole (@KirkConole) November 4, 2024
is to lead a willing audience in a synchronized cheer
but she could not
It was only a few days ago when she also tried to lead a crowd in a chant ... of their own names. LOL.
https://t.co/FaR0AurH3F pic.twitter.com/SLyYbswtGk— Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) November 4, 2024
You'll get a 100 percent payout on that claim. Maybe even a little extra for your trouble and hardship.
damn she’s charismatic! @KamalaHarris #Kamala https://t.co/5M2VyHBpoU— Rasputin (@gone_blank) November 4, 2024
HAHAHAHAHAHA.
November 4, 2024
Yep. She glitched again. Time for a reboot.
No worry, that’s the malt liquor talking.— Rockets Red Glare (@HankMullaney) November 4, 2024
It's a little early in the day to be THAT drunk. But we're not judging.
(Yes, we are.)
This is one of the most embarrassing moments I have ever seen in my life.— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) November 4, 2024
Hey, this was early. Don't count her out on topping this tonight in other parts of Pennsylvania.
This is ¡Jeb! all over again!— Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) November 4, 2024
“PLEASE CLAP” pic.twitter.com/EDLz8XgUdV
Ouch. Tough, but fair.
She's awful at this 🤦🏾♀️ https://t.co/Llbtkj3Oxp— American Brown Chick (@Mrsmmtbeauty) November 4, 2024
It really makes you wonder he she could have possibly gotten to the place she is in right now.
Oh, never mind. We know how she did that. Even Doug Emhoff knows.
My husband heard me listening to this and he came and shut the door to the room I’m in— VK (@vjeannek) November 4, 2024
He said “I can listen to her for a total of one second” https://t.co/vZrdqEqyyK
That is a wise husband right there.
UNDERSTAND THE DIFFERENCE MOVING FORWARD https://t.co/Kgws1wsHD7— Yossi Kishote (@YossiKishote) November 4, 2024
HA. Yes, we remember the last time her record skipped just a couple of days ago in Las Vegas.
China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and several others are seeing this and can’t believe Democrats chose her to be on the ticket! She is worse than Joe Biden. https://t.co/9ZOHIFTQnZ— JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) November 4, 2024
All joking aside, that is a truly terrifying thought. A Harris presidency would be a disaster at home, of course, but it might be armageddon abroad as America's enemies operate at will against our interests and laugh in our faces for another entire administration.
Either that or she will accidentally start World War III.
Please! Make it STOP! https://t.co/qzbTIu0tBe— Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) November 4, 2024
Imagine the nightmare of having to listen to this for four straight years.
Luckily, America -- and everyone who values their ears -- has the chance to make it stop FOREVER.
If you don't want to die of cringe over and over again, get out and vote for Donald Trump tomorrow.
And bring everyone you can with you to do the same.
