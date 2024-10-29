Kamala Stuns Crowd Into Dead Silence and Then Startles Them Back to Life With Trademark Cackle

Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on...
Warren Squire  |  9:00 AM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris left a cheering crowd dumbfounded after doing something truly dumb. It happened at a Kamala/Walz rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Monday. During one of her policy-free speeches, the crowd starting cheering her first name. What she did next left the chanting crowd utterly confused and in dead silence. The quiet was eventually shattered by one of her trademark goofy cackles.

Here comes the cringe. (WATCH)

We warned you it was cringe.

'Wait, you want us to what now?' Kamala's programmed-voters didn't know what to do in the unrehearsed moment. It was almost like they were unable to fully process what was happening. Kamala-cringe can do that sometimes. No one is safe!

'Does not compute! Does not compute!'

Kamala's cackle was like a forced-reboot on the computerized crowd.

With that spine-tingling sound, the crowd was back to dutifully cheering on Kamala's incoherent ramblings and rote political platitudes. Maybe asking rally-goers to remember their candidate's name plus their own was too much. When you have voters that are used to playing Tee-ball it's probably best not to throw them a curveball.

Kamala has been sticking to script at most of her rally stops. So much so that one rally is indistiguishable from another. Here's hoping she tries to ad-lib again. It may be cringe but still good for a laugh. But, not one that sound like hers. That's truly cringe.

