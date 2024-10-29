Kamala Stuns Crowd Into Dead Silence and Then Startles Them Back to Life With Trademark Cackle

Kamala Harris left a cheering crowd dumbfounded after doing something truly dumb. It happened at a Kamala/Walz rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Monday. During one of her policy-free speeches, the crowd starting cheering her first name. What she did next left the chanting crowd utterly confused and in dead silence. The quiet was eventually shattered by one of her trademark goofy cackles.

Advertisement

Here comes the cringe. (WATCH)

NEW: Kamala Harris' rally crowd is completely stumped after she tells them to all start shouting their own names.



The moment came after the crowd started a "Kamala" chant.



Harris: "Now I want you to all shout your own names, do that!"



Crowd: *silent* pic.twitter.com/p61FYhPQQP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2024

We warned you it was cringe.

'Wait, you want us to what now?' Kamala's programmed-voters didn't know what to do in the unrehearsed moment. It was almost like they were unable to fully process what was happening. Kamala-cringe can do that sometimes. No one is safe!

'Does not compute! Does not compute!'

NPCs malfunctioning in real time. — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) October 29, 2024

Amazing.



They all buffered at once. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 29, 2024

Geez 😬 someone held the power button down on all the Kamala followers and waited 30 seconds for them to reboot — Kelby B Wichman (@KelbyWichman) October 29, 2024

🤖: System malfunction. This wasn’t a part of our program. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2024

Kamala's cackle was like a forced-reboot on the computerized crowd.

With that spine-tingling sound, the crowd was back to dutifully cheering on Kamala's incoherent ramblings and rote political platitudes. Maybe asking rally-goers to remember their candidate's name plus their own was too much. When you have voters that are used to playing Tee-ball it's probably best not to throw them a curveball.

This has to be the most embarrassing moment I’ve ever seen at a political rally.



I feel bad for her campaign staff. This is not what you want happening 7 days before an election. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) October 29, 2024

This... kinda makes me sad. Like it was a nice gesture. But crowds want their leaders to lead. Great advice for comedians: never give the mic to the audience — Jeff (@cointelpromax) October 29, 2024

Kamala has been sticking to script at most of her rally stops. So much so that one rally is indistiguishable from another. Here's hoping she tries to ad-lib again. It may be cringe but still good for a laugh. But, not one that sound like hers. That's truly cringe.