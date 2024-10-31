Yeah, You Run With THAT: Lefty Prof and Journo Tries Threatening People Against Voting for Trump

Garbage Media Alert! CBS Evening News Opened With Trump 'Giving No Grace' to...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on October 31, 2024
AngieArtist

The left is getting pretty desperate. They have tried calling all Trump and his supporters fascists, Nazis, and garbage and all conservatives keep doing is laugh at them. 

Weird that these strategies have not won any voters over to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, both of whom have professed their contempt for the First Amendment, Second Amendment, and any freedoms Americans enjoy that they don't like. 

Because they have no irony detectors or self-awareness, the left can't understand why this does not work. Instead, they seem to be moving on to a new tactic: threatening us. 

Yesterday, Keith Gessen, a Russian-born American novelist, journalist, and professor, tweeted a threat that anyone who would DARE vote for Trump would just keep the 'Fascim Debate' going for even longer. 

Take a look: 

LOL. Debate? 

Someone should tell Gessen that this debate doesn't actually exist. The 'debate' consists of leftists screaming 'Fascist!' and the right responding by mocking them. 

Gessen is a pretty small account, and normally we wouldn't bother with him, but his tweet drew so much laughter and derision that we couldn't resist.  

Maybe one of the reasons no one took Gessen's 'threat' seriously is that Trump has nothing to do with the left calling conservatives fascists and Nazis. They have called every Republican candidate for President that for this writer's entire lifetime. Even Mitt Romney.

Mitt. Romney. 

Impossible. Being hysterical is their whole raison d'etre

HA. Bring it on, tough guy. We'll just laugh at you some more. 

OH NO! If we vote for Trump, the left will ... continue to act the way the left always acts. 

(And yes, this is exactly how abusers talk.) 

Yup. And thanks to Twitter, most of their lies these days are debunked in less than a day, if not faster.

We can think of another organization that behaves like this as well. 

Gessen must have thought he sounded like Sonny Corleone here. But he's just Fredo and doesn't even know it. 

LOL. We like that analogy. 

As we said, they're going to do that anyway. Or at least they will try. 

We might as well elect Trump so we can bask in the schadenfreude of their inevitable meltdowns. 

Nope. Not even a little bit. 

If anything, people like Gessen are just driving MORE voters to Trump, as America sees them reveal who they really are. 

LOL. 

The left truly should be grateful that conservatives are not who they keep claiming we are. If we were, they would shrivel up into the fetal position and start rocking back and forth, licking their palms.

Say, come to think of it...

But seriously, conservatives simply do not play by the left's rules anymore. And they hate that. 

Exactly what American Elephant said. 

But by all means, Keith Gessen, keep threatening us with more of your fits of hysteria for another four years. 

No one is going to 'debate' fascism with you. 

We'll just keep living our lives, laughing at you, and saving America from journalists and college professors. 

