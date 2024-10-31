Yeah, You Run With THAT: Lefty Prof and Journo Tries Threatening People Against Voting for Trump

The left is getting pretty desperate. They have tried calling all Trump and his supporters fascists, Nazis, and garbage and all conservatives keep doing is laugh at them.

Advertisement

Weird that these strategies have not won any voters over to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, both of whom have professed their contempt for the First Amendment, Second Amendment, and any freedoms Americans enjoy that they don't like.

Because they have no irony detectors or self-awareness, the left can't understand why this does not work. Instead, they seem to be moving on to a new tactic: threatening us.

Yesterday, Keith Gessen, a Russian-born American novelist, journalist, and professor, tweeted a threat that anyone who would DARE vote for Trump would just keep the 'Fascim Debate' going for even longer.

Take a look:

A vote for Trump is a vote for another four (or more) years of the Fascism Debate. Is this what you really want? — Keith Gessen (@keithgessen) October 30, 2024

LOL. Debate?

Someone should tell Gessen that this debate doesn't actually exist. The 'debate' consists of leftists screaming 'Fascist!' and the right responding by mocking them.

Gessen is a pretty small account, and normally we wouldn't bother with him, but his tweet drew so much laughter and derision that we couldn't resist.

Maybe one of the reasons no one took Gessen's 'threat' seriously is that Trump has nothing to do with the left calling conservatives fascists and Nazis. They have called every Republican candidate for President that for this writer's entire lifetime. Even Mitt Romney.

Mitt. Romney.

Alternatively, you clowns could grow up and stop being hysterical. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) October 30, 2024

Impossible. Being hysterical is their whole raison d'etre.

HA. Bring it on, tough guy. We'll just laugh at you some more.

“If you don’t do what I want, I will continue to gaslight and abuse you.”



This is the language of a psychopath abuser. https://t.co/hlYFhXHIPb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 30, 2024

OH NO! If we vote for Trump, the left will ... continue to act the way the left always acts.

(And yes, this is exactly how abusers talk.)

“If you vote for Trump the hoaxes will continue for another four years. Choose wisely.” https://t.co/UmfOg39LRy — ArRuns (@Arruns5) October 31, 2024

Sounds like a threat. The funny thing is that we'll just continue to tune out your lies. https://t.co/rRAEdQ2aS8 — Aric Zubke (@AricZubke) October 31, 2024

Yup. And thanks to Twitter, most of their lies these days are debunked in less than a day, if not faster.

Notice how Gessen is threatening to ramp up the fake fascism debate if you don't vote like he tells you? That's fascism. That's literally one of the methodologies Mussolini used to intimidate voters on his rise to authoritarian power. https://t.co/QusiobJtbA — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) October 31, 2024

Advertisement

We can think of another organization that behaves like this as well.

"Nice country you have. It'd be a shame if you voted the wrong way." F*ck you and your extortion-like tactics. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 30, 2024

Gessen must have thought he sounded like Sonny Corleone here. But he's just Fredo and doesn't even know it.

There isn't a "debate" there is triggered screeching & there is the rest of us trying to save our country from the globalist uniparty.



We won't be held hostage by your hysterics.

This is a kid threatening to keep throwing a tantrum in the store if you don't give them their way https://t.co/mXI5JGxEN8 — 🌲TheFertilePeasant🌲 (@Pellegrinoadict) October 30, 2024

LOL. We like that analogy.

Translation: Vote as we want, or we'll make America intolerable for the next four years. https://t.co/HehGddlNOD — Lee (in KY) (@Lee_in_KY) October 30, 2024

As we said, they're going to do that anyway. Or at least they will try.

We might as well elect Trump so we can bask in the schadenfreude of their inevitable meltdowns.

Your hallucinations, strangely enough, have no influence on how we will be casting our votes — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 30, 2024

Nope. Not even a little bit.

If anything, people like Gessen are just driving MORE voters to Trump, as America sees them reveal who they really are.

Advertisement

Debate? Buddy I’m voting on the off chance he is a fascist and does everything you’re afraid he will. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 30, 2024

LOL.

The left truly should be grateful that conservatives are not who they keep claiming we are. If we were, they would shrivel up into the fetal position and start rocking back and forth, licking their palms.

Say, come to think of it...

But seriously, conservatives simply do not play by the left's rules anymore. And they hate that.

No.

And we won't have it.



I don't know if you noticed, but you guys are being fired all over the place.



Nobody trusts you.



Nobody believes you.



America is a right leaning country, occupied by a leftist fringe.



That occupation is ending. https://t.co/0WMckP7UYx — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) October 30, 2024

Exactly what American Elephant said.

But by all means, Keith Gessen, keep threatening us with more of your fits of hysteria for another four years.

No one is going to 'debate' fascism with you.

We'll just keep living our lives, laughing at you, and saving America from journalists and college professors.