Watch CNN Panelists' Faces When Scott Jennings Nukes Their Biden 'Garbage' Spin
Ratio Alert! CBS News' Spin on Biden's 'Garbage' Remark About Trump Supporters Has...
Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
VIP
WH Social Media Team Scrambles to Extinguish Biden's 'Garbage' Fire (Is Joe TRYING...
'Busted Again'! Ex ICE Director Tom Homan Explains What '60 Minutes' Edited Out...
CNN Does Chyron Cleanup Duty for Biden After 'Garbage' Remark About Trump Supporters
Tim Walz Triples-Down on Dangerous Hitler/Nazi Rhetoric Aimed at Trump and His Supporters
'Journalists' Rush to Save Kamala Campaign After Joe Biden Calls All Trump Supporters...
Reddit Wrong! Harris Campaign's Manipulation of Social Media to Spread Election Disinforma...
Joe Biden's Trash Is Twitter's Treasure: The Best Memes From Biden and Harris's...
VIP
Elon Musk Calls the New York Times a Threat to Democracy
Coach Tim Walz Says ‘It’s a Tied Game’ and ‘We’ve Got the Ball’
Geraldo Clutching Pearls Like No Other Over Jokes About Puerto Rico. In Three...
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Says the Stakes of This Election Literally Are Life and...

Kamala Harris Tries to Salvage Her Campaign From Joe Biden's Garbage Dump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Deplorables. 

Nazis.

'Threat to the very soul of the country.'

Those are all things the Democrats have used to describe Donald Trump and Republican voters for years.

Advertisement

So, frankly, when Biden called us 'garbage' last night, it was mild. Journalists rushed to spin, but the damage is done.

And the Democrats know it. Here's Kamala Harris, trying to distance herself from Biden's remarks but not really condemning him for calling half the nation trash:

She's got the politician's non-answer answer down pat, doesn't she?

Here's a reporter asking her if she sympathizes with those offended by the comments.

You'll be not surprised at her word salad response:

In other words, no, she doesn't sympathize with us.

Nazis, but not garbage. Got it.

She always comes off as insincere and inauthentic.

Recommended

Joe Biden's Trash Is Twitter's Treasure: The Best Memes From Biden and Harris's Garbage Night
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Nailed it.

Laughed out loud at this.

She didn't mean it though! Or something.

Bingo.

For the next 73 seconds.

They'll be back to calling us Nazis this afternoon.

Obama warned us.

This writer refuses to believe Joe Biden didn't do that intentionally. Her big closing argument speech and he sucked the wind right outta her sails.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS VOTERS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden's Trash Is Twitter's Treasure: The Best Memes From Biden and Harris's Garbage Night
Grateful Calvin
Ratio Alert! CBS News' Spin on Biden's 'Garbage' Remark About Trump Supporters Has It ALL
Doug P.
'Busted Again'! Ex ICE Director Tom Homan Explains What '60 Minutes' Edited Out of HIS Interview
Doug P.
Watch CNN Panelists' Faces When Scott Jennings Nukes Their Biden 'Garbage' Spin
Doug P.
Reddit Wrong! Harris Campaign's Manipulation of Social Media to Spread Election Disinformation
Eric V.
CNN Does Chyron Cleanup Duty for Biden After 'Garbage' Remark About Trump Supporters
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden's Trash Is Twitter's Treasure: The Best Memes From Biden and Harris's Garbage Night Grateful Calvin
Advertisement