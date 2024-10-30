Kamala Harris Tries to Salvage Her Campaign From Joe Biden's Garbage Dump

Deplorables.

Nazis.

'Threat to the very soul of the country.'

Those are all things the Democrats have used to describe Donald Trump and Republican voters for years.

Advertisement

So, frankly, when Biden called us 'garbage' last night, it was mild. Journalists rushed to spin, but the damage is done.

And the Democrats know it. Here's Kamala Harris, trying to distance herself from Biden's remarks but not really condemning him for calling half the nation trash:

Kamala Harris: "I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for." pic.twitter.com/zlKAhl4ZAx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024

She's got the politician's non-answer answer down pat, doesn't she?

Here's a reporter asking her if she sympathizes with those offended by the comments.

You'll be not surprised at her word salad response:

“Do you sympathize with any voters who do feel offended by or insulted by the garbage comments?”



Kamala Harris: “I am running for President of the United States; I will be traveling to three states to do what I have been doing throughout….” pic.twitter.com/QlIJnLSTUa — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 30, 2024

In other words, no, she doesn't sympathize with us.

Wait. She was calling people Nazis yesterday, now she’s saying they’re not garbage?



So, Nazis, but most definitely not garbage. — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) October 30, 2024

Nazis, but not garbage. Got it.

Her campaign has been calling us Nazis for not supporting her all week, so pretty clearly that isn't true. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 30, 2024

She always comes off as insincere and inauthentic.

“They’re voting for a Hitler-loving Nazi who poses an existential threat to our democracy, but I would never disparage them.” — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) October 30, 2024

Nailed it.

Laughed out loud at this.

She called us Nazis, compared us to Hitler. I think you did too. Take a seat. https://t.co/6dAwEZ6ULS — The Red Bird (@Living4TheRight) October 30, 2024

She didn't mean it though! Or something.

If Trump was everything they claim he is then his voters would be garbage. They’re either lying about Trump or lying about not thinking you’re garbage https://t.co/NgMQHeHAYy — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) October 30, 2024

Bingo.

So we’re NOT all Nazis now? https://t.co/TpL1SYjmNX — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 30, 2024

For the next 73 seconds.

They'll be back to calling us Nazis this afternoon.

Never underestimate Joe Biden's ability to f**k things up https://t.co/ea5RxuS0eO — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 30, 2024

Obama warned us.

Poor Kamala. She gave what was supposed to be her glorious crowning speech in DC yesterday, and all anyone is asking her about is Biden's description of all Trump voters as "garbage."



So funny how Biden refuses to sit quietly in the corner as he's been told to do: https://t.co/O5QUT5hDXf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2024

This writer refuses to believe Joe Biden didn't do that intentionally. Her big closing argument speech and he sucked the wind right outta her sails.