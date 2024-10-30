Tim Walz Triples-Down on Dangerous Hitler/Nazi Rhetoric Aimed at Trump and His Supporters

Kamala Harris continues to lie that she wants national unity. Not sure how she expects that to happen when she and her running mate, Tim Walz insist of labeling tens of millions of their fellow Americans 'Nazis'. You can really feel the desperation hitting her campaign hard. This past weekend the terrible two, plus their loyal 'journalists' in the deservedly dying legacy media, called Trump's Madison Square Garden event a 'Nazi rally'. Today, Walz was offered multi-chances to backdown from this dangerous rhetoric, but instead choose to triple-down that he believes that Trump is 'Hitler' and ALL his supporters are 'Nazis'.

Listen to the American-hater speak.

BREAKING: Tim Walz says he stands by his comments comparing Americans attending President Trump's Madison Square Garden rally to Nazis pic.twitter.com/lzwBLe37X5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2024

Wow!

Of course, when you label people 'Nazis' you are essentially painting a target on them. Actual Nazis are evil killers and should not be tolerated. This has Trump voters worried they could be harmed or even killed by those who agree with Harris and Walz.

It's a real fear.

Every vile slur Harris and Walz direct at President Trump is also directed at Trump's supporters. We're absolutely sick of it and we will elect President Trump on November 5th. — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) October 29, 2024

Calling people "Nazis" is specifically calling for violence against them — LEO Mike 🇺🇸👮🏼‍♂️🚔 (@mpfive0) October 29, 2024

All this 'Hitler' and 'Nazi' talk is the only excuse some need to exert violence towards others. Who doesn't want to be a 'hero' who stops the next 'Hitler'? We've already seen that happen with two assassination attempts aimed at President Trump. Despite this, the Kamala/Walz media blob keeps inciting violence.

Hopefully, more Americans will tune out their evil and simply open their eyes.

"I know what I saw" = "I know my position is indefensible." pic.twitter.com/5ADVptWqCu — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) October 29, 2024

Calling your opponent 'Hitler' is one of the signs your campaign is flailing. And that's exactly what's happening now with the Kamala/Walz campaign. Basing your campaign's final days on division and calling a huge swath of your fellow Americans 'Nazis' is neither unifying or a winning message. Thankfully, Harris and Walz will learn that hard lesson next week.