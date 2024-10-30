VICTORY! SCOTUS Grants Virginia's Emergency Stay to Keep Non-Citizens Off the Voter Rolls

Virginia is a swing state in the 2024 election and that really is upsetting the Harris-Walz campaign. Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 points in 2020, but most polls now indicate that the state is neck-and-neck in 2024. Just yesterday, we learned that they were pulling up to $2 million in assets from North Carolina to apply that to Virginia on an emergency basis.

Advertisement

It's not difficult to see why. If Trump wins Virginia (and Senate candidate Hung Cao defeats incumbent Tim Kaine), for all intents and purposes, the election is over for Harris. And because of Virginia's election integrity efforts the past few years, the Commonwealth won't be counting votes for days, allowing any number of shenanigans. We are very likely to know the result in Virginia on Election Night.

But Democrats have been up to dirty tricks in Virginia as well. Earlier in this election season, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the state was removing 1,600 non-citizens from the voter rolls, as authorized by a 2006 bipartisan law passed in the state.

Democrats and Biden's DOJ have been fighting this, even going so far as to bring in the nefarious Marc Elias to try to keep those names on the rolls.

Read that again: Democrats have been fighting to keep non-citizens on the voter rolls.

Last week, they even got a favorable ruling from a Northern Virginia Democrat judge, who ordered that the non-citizens had to be added back. An appeals court upheld that order (Elias celebrated this).

But there are new sheriffs in Virginia. Their names are Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, and most importantly for this case, Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Miyares immediately filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the lower court's order and keep those non-citizens off the registrations.

This morning, Miyares tweeted out some great news for legal voters in Virginia:

🚨🚨BREAKING: I am pleased to announce that the US Supreme Court granted Virginia’s emergency stay to keep noncitizens off our voter rolls. — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) October 30, 2024

In a 6-3 decision, SCOTUS granted Miyares' petition, ensuring that the only people who will be allowed to vote in Virginia are United States citizens (as we are pretty sure the Constitution is fairly specific on that subject).

Importantly, those non-citizens are NOT on the rolls now. Youngkin already removed them. The SCOTUS ruling simply means Virginia does not have to add them back, as the lower court ordered.

BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 6-3 to allow Virginia to remove noncitizens from its voting rolls, lifting an order that halted the program. pic.twitter.com/dLO0lnSyy6 — America (@america) October 30, 2024

Gosh, you will never guess which justices dissented from this decision. We're shocked.

But the leftist judges can take a seat because election integrity means something in Virginia.

Notice that the three liberals dissented. These three liberals stand for nullifying the votes of citizens with the votes of noncitizens. Every time a noncitizen votes, it takes away the right to vote from one American.



If Kamala Harris wins the presidency and the oldest two… https://t.co/uDwqrMNXNY — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

Remember THAT fact when you vote.

Youngkin immediately congratulated Miyares on this important victory with less than one week to go in the election.

We are pleased by the Supreme Court’s order today. This is a victory for commonsense and election fairness. I am grateful for the work of Attorney General @JasonMiyaresVA on this critical fight to protect the fundamental rights of U.S. citizens. Clean voter rolls are one… — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 30, 2024

The rest of the tweet reads:

Clean voter rolls are one important part of a comprehensive approach we are taking to ensure the fairness of our elections. Virginians also know that we have paper ballots, counting machines not connected to the internet, a strong chain of custody process, signature verification, monitored and secured drop boxes, and a 'triple check' vote counting process to tabulate results. Virginians can cast their ballots on Election Day knowing that Virginia’s elections are fair, secure, and free from politically-motivated interference.

All of these election integrity measures have been put into place during Youngkin's term.

Other Virginia politicians also applauded the ruling.

This is a huge win for election integrity and stopping illegal aliens from voting in the Commonwealth! https://t.co/5HQw9p59ft — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

This is the way. https://t.co/t8Lk0odzMi — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 30, 2024

Freitas, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, also had a few words for the Biden DOJ who tried to force the non-citizens back onto Virginia's rolls.

Ok cool…but we already did it, so we’re just going to leave them off and you can get bent. https://t.co/8USaLLyvkM — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 30, 2024

LOL. What he said.

This is the right decision. Voting is for citizens.#VA07 voters should know that my opponent has not said a single word about this important legal battle.@YVindman - do you think noncitizens should be able to vote? Time to answer the question. https://t.co/dOS5pnbb0k — Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) October 30, 2024

Virginia's Seventh District will be a hotly contested election in 2024. And, of course, Democrat Yevgeny Vindman (not 'Eugene') has supported making non-citizens eligible to vote.

Not everyone was pleased with the decision, however. Look at how the Associated Press characterized the ruling.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court allows Virginia to resume its purge of voter registrations. https://t.co/ENk5k4LMHb — The Associated Press (@AP) October 30, 2024

Umm ... What? You left out a few key details there, AP.

Hey @AP, you forgot to include here that it’s non-citizen voter registrations. I guess we’ll just add this to the pile of your countless, biased headlines meant to buttress one side of the political spectrum. https://t.co/5waWtVbbos — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

How dishonest can you be?! They're removing *self-declared noncitizens* from the rolls. It's not a random purge here. https://t.co/kQhCSkA4V2 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 30, 2024

Also, as noted above, there is no 'resuming' here. Virginia already took the non-citizens off the rolls, in compliance with Virginia law.

HAHA. We love Holly. And no, the AP almost never mentioned in its entire story what kind of registrations were purged.

The Democrat apparatchik media notwithstanding, Virginians welcomed the decision to ensure a free and fair election.

Congratulations @JasonMiyaresVA on an incredible victory for the Commonwealth of Virginia! — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 30, 2024

Big victory for the Constitution, the rule of law and election integrity. Big defeat for the election cheats. Go SCOTUS!!!! — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) October 30, 2024

Justice prevails. Thank you to Governor @GlennYoungkin, Attorney General @JasonMiyaresVA, and everyone fighting to keep our Commonwealth’s elections safe and secure! https://t.co/gITb9W8pMf — Jen Kiggans (@JenKiggans) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

Yep. We're good with that reaction.

Democrats have a lot of other dirty tricks up their sleeves, so Republicans will have to be vigilant all through Election Day and beyond.

But at least in Virginia -- thanks to Youngkin, Miyares, and six sane justices on the Supreme Court -- we can be sure that no non-citizens will be eligible or able to vote.

That's a win for America no matter what happens on November 5.