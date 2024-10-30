VICTORY! SCOTUS Grants Virginia's Emergency Stay to Keep Non-Citizens Off the Voter Rolls

Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia is a swing state in the 2024 election and that really is upsetting the Harris-Walz campaign. Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 points in 2020, but most polls now indicate that the state is neck-and-neck in 2024. Just yesterday, we learned that they were pulling up to $2 million in assets from North Carolina to apply that to Virginia on an emergency basis. 

It's not difficult to see why. If Trump wins Virginia (and Senate candidate Hung Cao defeats incumbent Tim Kaine), for all intents and purposes, the election is over for Harris. And because of Virginia's election integrity efforts the past few years, the Commonwealth won't be counting votes for days, allowing any number of shenanigans. We are very likely to know the result in Virginia on Election Night. 

But Democrats have been up to dirty tricks in Virginia as well. Earlier in this election season, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the state was removing 1,600 non-citizens from the voter rolls, as authorized by a 2006 bipartisan law passed in the state. 

Democrats and Biden's DOJ have been fighting this, even going so far as to bring in the nefarious Marc Elias to try to keep those names on the rolls. 

Read that again: Democrats have been fighting to keep non-citizens on the voter rolls.

Last week, they even got a favorable ruling from a Northern Virginia Democrat judge, who ordered that the non-citizens had to be added back. An appeals court upheld that order (Elias celebrated this). 

But there are new sheriffs in Virginia. Their names are Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, and most importantly for this case, Attorney General Jason Miyares

Miyares immediately filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the lower court's order and keep those non-citizens off the registrations. 

Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive Public Spiral
justmindy
This morning, Miyares tweeted out some great news for legal voters in Virginia: 

In a 6-3 decision, SCOTUS granted Miyares' petition, ensuring that the only people who will be allowed to vote in Virginia are United States citizens (as we are pretty sure the Constitution is fairly specific on that subject). 

Importantly, those non-citizens are NOT on the rolls now. Youngkin already removed them. The SCOTUS ruling simply means Virginia does not have to add them back, as the lower court ordered. 

Gosh, you will never guess which justices dissented from this decision. We're shocked. 

But the leftist judges can take a seat because election integrity means something in Virginia. 

Remember THAT fact when you vote. 

Youngkin immediately congratulated Miyares on this important victory with less than one week to go in the election. 

The rest of the tweet reads: 

Clean voter rolls are one important part of a comprehensive approach we are taking to ensure the fairness of our elections. Virginians also know that we have paper ballots, counting machines not connected to the internet, a strong chain of custody process, signature verification, monitored and secured drop boxes, and a 'triple check' vote counting process to tabulate results. Virginians can cast their ballots on Election Day knowing that Virginia’s elections are fair, secure, and free from politically-motivated interference.

All of these election integrity measures have been put into place during Youngkin's term. 

Other Virginia politicians also applauded the ruling. 

Freitas, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, also had a few words for the Biden DOJ who tried to force the non-citizens back onto Virginia's rolls. 

LOL. What he said. 

Virginia's Seventh District will be a hotly contested election in 2024. And, of course, Democrat Yevgeny Vindman (not 'Eugene') has supported making non-citizens eligible to vote. 

Not everyone was pleased with the decision, however. Look at how the Associated Press characterized the ruling. 

Umm ... What? You left out a few key details there, AP. 

Also, as noted above, there is no 'resuming' here. Virginia already took the non-citizens off the rolls, in compliance with Virginia law. 

HAHA. We love Holly. And no, the AP almost never mentioned in its entire story what kind of registrations were purged. 

The Democrat apparatchik media notwithstanding, Virginians welcomed the decision to ensure a free and fair election. 

Yep. We're good with that reaction. 

Democrats have a lot of other dirty tricks up their sleeves, so Republicans will have to be vigilant all through Election Day and beyond. 

But at least in Virginia -- thanks to Youngkin, Miyares, and six sane justices on the Supreme Court -- we can be sure that no non-citizens will be eligible or able to vote. 

That's a win for America no matter what happens on November 5.

SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA VOTER FRAUD VOTING RIGHTS GLENN YOUNGKIN

