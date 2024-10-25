Non-Citizens Voting? YUP! That One Thing You Were Told Wasn't Happening Is Happening in Virginia

Razor-thin margins separate Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in many state presidential contests. Even in state's favoring Kamala, the Democrats still want to run up vote margins. To that end, President Joe Biden is stepping into the fray to tip the scales as far as possible in his Vice President's favor - and he wants to do it with people who are aren't even legally-allowed to vote. Well, until now.

It's not surprising that a Biden-appointed federal judge in Virginia agrees and has ruled that registered non-citizens should be put back on voter rolls immediately. Yes, the thing 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats swore wasn't happening is indeed happening at the ballot box in Virginia.

Federal judge orders Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 to voter rolls https://t.co/rSQIfklqbH — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2024

Of course, Trump supporters know exactly why Joe, Kamala and the Democrat Party want illegal voters. It's to cancel out legitimate votes for Trump. These are non-citizens, most who are illegal aliens. That's true even if The Hill doesn't think it warrants a headline.

All these fed-up posters agree.

1,500 non-citizens*. Fixed it for you. — Zane (@zanealb04) October 25, 2024

Come on Hill change the headline…reinstate NONCITIZENS — William James (@Semajnotterb) October 25, 2024

1500 self acknowledged illegals 🙄😡 — Zenmonkey (@Karmamonkey1776) October 25, 2024

ILLEGAL voters!!! Non-citizens. — Jennifer Devine (@Wavejenny) October 25, 2024

Yes, this is a no-brainer - these are non-citizens and any vote they cast will be illegal. Of course, Democrats say they want fair elections, but their actions ALWAYS prove otherwise.

This is the Democrat Party in a nutshell, read below.

Biden and the dems: Non-citizens don't vote. It's all bs from those evil Republicans.

Republicans: We're removing 1500 self-identified non-citizens from the voter rolls.

Biden and the dems: You can't do that!

It's 🤡 world, folks. — 🇺🇸Infidel6🇺🇸 (@AllInfidel6) October 25, 2024

Yes, a total clown show.

Joe Biden, the main clown in the Democrat Party, wants to turn what should be a simple exercise of our American right to vote into a political circus. In the meantime, Virginia's Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, wants to protect voting rights and has said he will file emergency appeals all the way to the Supreme Court, if he has to. Let's hope he is successful for our nation's sake and sanity.