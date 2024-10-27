Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Har...
The Enemy Within: DEI and a Woke, Weaker Military
That 'Other' Podcast: J.D. Vance Shines Making Serious Points and Laughing It Up...
Anthony Scaramucci Sees a Fascist Fiesta Everywhere He Looks
Philly Inquirer Says It's a Newspaper, Its X Feed Suggests the Opposite As...
Another Author with a TERMINAL Case of TDS Talks to Conservative Women Like...
The State Department Acknowledges International Religious Freedom Day
John Fetterman Uses Truck Nuts As Segue to Explain Dems Are in BIG...
The Signs Are Everywhere! Dem Congressman Angry at Billboards Proclaiming Kamala's Love fo...
'Dial Down the Temperature': Eric Adams Defends Trump From Left's Accusations of Fascism
What Do You Get When Cackling Kamala and Witchy Whitmer Walk into a...
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly Puts Michelle Obama IN HER PLACE for Saying Americans...
Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar...
KARMA? HA! WaPo Abortion Writer FLIPS OUT in Thread When Her MOM Chooses...

Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump Was Given Questions

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo

After the legacy media collectively embarrassed itself for a week in what will forever be known as 'The McDonald's Rumpus,' it's possible, although unlikely, that they may have learned a lesson. 

Advertisement

Major news outlets like Newsweek, The New York Times, and others took what should have been a minor story -- Donald Trump cooking some fries and serving some drive-thru customers -- and threw a week-long hissy fit about it, making Trump's victory even more 'YUGE' and driving his poll numbers up even more. 

This weekend, Trump again won the internet by appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience and, while there have been a few media conniptions about that three-hour conversation (we're looking at you, CBS News), largely the media has decided not to make that show an even bigger win for Trump by harping on it incessantly for days. 

Of course, that's just the legacy media. The left's 'influencers' on social media are another story altogether. Ed Krassenstein -- one-half of the truly cringeworthy Krassenstein brothers who have never met an 'L' they couldn't proudly post -- decided that he was the Sherlock Holmes of Twitter and tweeted his theory (based on a 9-second clip) that Rogan gave Trump the questions ahead of time. 

Dude? Seriously. Seek some professional help. 

Obviously, the idea of Rogan giving questions to his guests ahead of time is patently ridiculous for anyone who has watched his podcast. First of all, it is a conversation, not an interview, so there really aren't questions. Secondly, all that was suggested in this clip was that Trump is interested in topics that also interest Rogan. 

Recommended

That 'Other' Podcast: J.D. Vance Shines Making Serious Points and Laughing It Up With Tim Dillon
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Finally, yes, Ed. Let us imagine Kamala doing the Rogan podcast. For three hours. She would end up as a puddle of cackling Imposter Syndrome that had to be mopped out of the room. 

Rogan himself does not respond to craziness like this on Twitter (he has said it's what keeps him sane) but the account for his podcast is another matter completely. We don't know who runs the @joeroganhq account but whoever it was responded by dropping Krassenstein in EPIC fashion. 

OOF. All the OOFs. 

Better take your seat, Ed. 

Once again, we want to mention that this was not Rogan's account, but we do think he would love the shade thrown at Krassenstein here. (Then again, Rogan probably doesn't even know who he is.) 

We may have been just a little bit deceased ourselves. 

Advertisement

We're fairly certain Harris has gotten questions ahead of time for many of her media interviews, and she still crashes and burns every time. 

LOL. 'Enema container.' We liked that one. And again, Harris cannot do this. That's the whole point. 

The truth is, Krassenstein doesn't really believe this. The whole point of his account (and his brother's) seems to be to post tweets that will get ratioed and then get an ad-revenue share for the engagement. 

Which is kind of pathetic. But we always enjoy watching them take their lumps. 

Advertisement

HAHAHAHA. Your throne awaits. 

Eep. 

Ahem. Moving on ...

Nope. That pretty much says it all. 

Maybe not yet, but we're getting close. Trump's unscripted conversation with Rogan received more than 22 million views in just 24 hours.

When the Krassensteins delete their accounts, maybe then we'll be back on the proper timeline. 

In the meantime, as long as they keep posting humiliating tweets, we -- and Twitter -- will keep dragging them. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE ROGAN PODCAST ED KRASSENSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That 'Other' Podcast: J.D. Vance Shines Making Serious Points and Laughing It Up With Tim Dillon
Grateful Calvin
Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Harris PERFECTLY
Amy Curtis
Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar in Thread and WOW
Sam J.
Another Author with a TERMINAL Case of TDS Talks to Conservative Women Like Toddlers
justmindy
The Enemy Within: DEI and a Woke, Weaker Military
Eric V.
John Fetterman Uses Truck Nuts As Segue to Explain Dems Are in BIG ELECTION TROUBLE to NYT Reporter
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That 'Other' Podcast: J.D. Vance Shines Making Serious Points and Laughing It Up With Tim Dillon Grateful Calvin
Advertisement