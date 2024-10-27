Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump Was Given Questions

After the legacy media collectively embarrassed itself for a week in what will forever be known as 'The McDonald's Rumpus,' it's possible, although unlikely, that they may have learned a lesson.

Advertisement

Major news outlets like Newsweek, The New York Times, and others took what should have been a minor story -- Donald Trump cooking some fries and serving some drive-thru customers -- and threw a week-long hissy fit about it, making Trump's victory even more 'YUGE' and driving his poll numbers up even more.

This weekend, Trump again won the internet by appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience and, while there have been a few media conniptions about that three-hour conversation (we're looking at you, CBS News), largely the media has decided not to make that show an even bigger win for Trump by harping on it incessantly for days.

Of course, that's just the legacy media. The left's 'influencers' on social media are another story altogether. Ed Krassenstein -- one-half of the truly cringeworthy Krassenstein brothers who have never met an 'L' they couldn't proudly post -- decided that he was the Sherlock Holmes of Twitter and tweeted his theory (based on a 9-second clip) that Rogan gave Trump the questions ahead of time.

Did @joerogan give Trump the questions/topics in advance? It certainly sounds like it to me.



Imagine if Kamala did this. pic.twitter.com/lw1rsZtojZ — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 27, 2024

Dude? Seriously. Seek some professional help.

Obviously, the idea of Rogan giving questions to his guests ahead of time is patently ridiculous for anyone who has watched his podcast. First of all, it is a conversation, not an interview, so there really aren't questions. Secondly, all that was suggested in this clip was that Trump is interested in topics that also interest Rogan.

Finally, yes, Ed. Let us imagine Kamala doing the Rogan podcast. For three hours. She would end up as a puddle of cackling Imposter Syndrome that had to be mopped out of the room.

Rogan himself does not respond to craziness like this on Twitter (he has said it's what keeps him sane) but the account for his podcast is another matter completely. We don't know who runs the @joeroganhq account but whoever it was responded by dropping Krassenstein in EPIC fashion.

Weak people like Ed find creative ways to support their own delusion. 😂 Guy def pees sitting down. https://t.co/Or0Mc0iZyj — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) October 27, 2024

OOF. All the OOFs.

Better take your seat, Ed.

🤣🤣🤣 Ed KRASS gets roasted by Joe Rogan https://t.co/TgpUNuMpfI — KT -TRUTHER (@KT_TRUTHER) October 27, 2024

Once again, we want to mention that this was not Rogan's account, but we do think he would love the shade thrown at Krassenstein here. (Then again, Rogan probably doesn't even know who he is.)

We may have been just a little bit deceased ourselves.

Ed got WRECKED. Pretty sure @KamalaHarris supporters need to just sit out of any conversation about “questions ahead of time” 😬🤣 https://t.co/Yh9YqVnaCF — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

We're fairly certain Harris has gotten questions ahead of time for many of her media interviews, and she still crashes and burns every time.

Hahahahahaha, they, the left, always accuse others of what THEY are doing. https://t.co/twk4J5bmqd — Terry McQuade (@tmcquade3) October 27, 2024

"Imagine if Kamala did this" says this enema container. https://t.co/9HMUQjUnIw — World Of Hurt (@surlybits) October 27, 2024

LOL. 'Enema container.' We liked that one. And again, Harris cannot do this. That's the whole point.

Funny how Ed’s projecting so hard he thinks everyone else needs a script. Makes sense, though—improvising takes a level of authenticity he’s just not used to. 😂 — Alex DM Trefall (@trefall) October 27, 2024

Projection is their defense mechanism! They are grasping at straws right now. https://t.co/4z8ie1DvXJ — Anna G (@LaarniUy35298) October 27, 2024

Wow @EdKrassen apparently doesn’t watch @joeroganhq much if he thinks Joe gave Trump questions ahead of time https://t.co/oH0oxvKT0i — Jacob (@Klipple97) October 27, 2024

The truth is, Krassenstein doesn't really believe this. The whole point of his account (and his brother's) seems to be to post tweets that will get ratioed and then get an ad-revenue share for the engagement.

Which is kind of pathetic. But we always enjoy watching them take their lumps.

Advertisement

HAHAHAHA. Your throne awaits.

Ed's menstruating this week. https://t.co/3Bfucm7PIh — Jacques de Molay (@AdayGeron) October 27, 2024

Eep.

Ahem. Moving on ...

Some people just can’t get out of their own way, like little ole Ed K. https://t.co/qUyCGZKFMH — FaithMaker (@ConquestVi2036) October 27, 2024

Ed’s a White Guy For Harris.

Do I need to say more? 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tJNvs8SgHR — Lou 🫦 (@LouAZMerrijul) October 27, 2024

Nope. That pretty much says it all.

Are we.. Are we suddenly back on a good timeline? https://t.co/oTziuKOwho — SoCal Engineer (@EngineerSo28207) October 27, 2024

Maybe not yet, but we're getting close. Trump's unscripted conversation with Rogan received more than 22 million views in just 24 hours.

When the Krassensteins delete their accounts, maybe then we'll be back on the proper timeline.

In the meantime, as long as they keep posting humiliating tweets, we -- and Twitter -- will keep dragging them.