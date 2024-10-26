CBS News Plays the 'What You Need to Know' Game With Joe Rogan's Trump Interview and Gets Wrecked

Every day you see stories from the media that take a similar approach: "What you need to know about _____."

What that really means, of course, is "here's only what we want you to know and how to think about _____."

CBS News took a similar approach with Joe Rogan's interview with Donald Trump, and this is just inviting mockery and ridicule:

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast interviewed Donald Trump. Here's what to know about the show. https://t.co/jYldQCWYa5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2024

Thanks, CBS News, but people can just watch the interview and discover what there is to know -- you don't get to play "we'll decide what you see and hear" with this one.

Don't read this - go listen to it for yourself. You don't need CBS to tell you what to think. — Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) October 26, 2024

Well, for starters, it releases the entire show without edits in the name of transparency.



Unlike, you know… 60 Minutes. https://t.co/ZfHjv81xRi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 26, 2024

Releasing an entire interview without edits must seem foreign to CBS News, but they're nevertheless still trying to play the "here's what you need to know" game.

So insulting but that’s what they do!

Why do the Illiberal Democrat media feel it’s necessary to ‘think’ for us?

I’m so sick and tired of media for years saying, “We watched so YOU don’t have to!” @CBSNews has shown the American people who they are: Woke captured media.

They… https://t.co/WWdPetL9B7 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 26, 2024

That’s rich coming from you liars. https://t.co/saChKbZWJT — Brick (@Brick_House04) October 26, 2024

They have no shame and will learn no lessons from their past and current embarrassments.