CBS News Plays the 'What You Need to Know' Game With Joe Rogan's Trump Interview and Gets Wrecked

Doug P.  |  10:40 AM on October 26, 2024
Every day you see stories from the media that take a similar approach: "What you need to know about _____."

What that really means, of course, is "here's only what we want you to know and how to think about _____."

CBS News took a similar approach with Joe Rogan's interview with Donald Trump, and this is just inviting mockery and ridicule: 

Thanks, CBS News, but people can just watch the interview and discover what there is to know -- you don't get to play "we'll decide what you see and hear" with this one.

Releasing an entire interview without edits must seem foreign to CBS News, but they're nevertheless still trying to play the "here's what you need to know" game.

They have no shame and will learn no lessons from their past and current embarrassments.

