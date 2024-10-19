LIGHT. HER. UP! Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Doctor for Illegally Giving 'Gender Care' to Minors

Ever since America began waking up to the horrors of the gender cult and specifically to the crime of providing children with 'gender-affirming care,' sane people have always said that the only way to end this abomination would be to hold institutions and medical professionals accountable for destroying lives while they line their pockets and create lifelong dependents to their ministrations.

Many states have outlawed the practice of giving puberty blockers, high-dose hormones, and even surgeries to minors. But, as whistleblowers have shown, some doctors are ignoring those laws and continuing to destroy kids. The Biden-Harris administration's response to those reports has been to intimidate and prosecute the whistleblowers.

Truly disgusting.

This week in Texas, however, Attorney General Ken Paxton has finally said, 'ENOUGH!'

In a suit filed by the state, Texas is seeking to hold accountable one doctor who has consistently and repeatedly violated Texas law to administer hormones to dozens of children.

BREAKING: My Office Sues Doc­tor for Ille­gal­ly Pro­vid­ing Harm­ful “Gen­der Tran­si­tion” Treat­ments to Near­ly Two Dozen Texas Children



My office has sued a North Texas doctor for blatantly violating Texas law by providing prohibited “gender transition” treatments to… https://t.co/8oyNSIR6bE — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 17, 2024

The rest of the tweet reads:

My office has sued a North Texas doctor for blatantly violating Texas law by providing prohibited “gender transition” treatments to nearly two dozen minors.



Senate Bill 14, a Texas law that took effect in September 2023 and was upheld by the Texas Supreme Court in June 2024, prohibits “gender transition” medical interventions such as surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for minors. Growing scientific evidence strongly suggests that “gender transition” interventions prescribed to or performed on children in an attempt to anatomically or hormonally alter their biological sex characteristics have damaging, long-term consequences. Additionally, the prohibited treatments are experimental, and no scientific evidence supports their supposed benefits.



Texas law also directs that the Texas Medical Board “shall revoke the medical license or other authorization to practice medicine of a physician who violates” the provisions of SB14.



Evidence obtained by my office revealed that a Dallas-area doctor illegally provided high-dose cross-sex hormones to twenty-one minor patients for the direct purpose of “transitioning” the child’s biological sex. The doctor allegedly used false diagnoses and billing codes to mask these unlawful prescriptions.



Texas passed a law to protect children from these dangerous unscientific medical interventions that have irreversible and damaging effects. Doctors who continue to provide these harmful ‘gender transition’ drugs and treatments will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Using 'false diagnoses and billing codes to violate the law' and 'trans the kids.' Pure Evil. Not surprisingly, this is exactly what the whistleblowers in Texas alleged was happening.

The full petition is available from the Texas AG Office, but some of the details include:

The name of the doctor, May C. Lau, a radical gender activist

Her administration of high-dose testosterone cypionate to 22 young girls between the ages of 14-17, despite the fact that this hormone is not indicated to be administered to females.

Lau engaged in 'false, misleading, or deceptive acts' by claiming the testosterone prescriptions were for other conditions such as 'endocrine disorders,' and not to irreversibly alter the girls' secondary sex characteristics.

Texas seeks a full injunction against Lau's practices while the suit proceeds.

Lau faces financial penalties of $10,000 per violation and also paying all of the state's legal fees and court costs.

While not explicitly stated in this petition, Lau will also likely face revocation of her license to practice medicine.

Today is a good day in the state of Texas👏🏼



Thank you @KenPaxtonTX for putting the so called “doctors” who mutilate children’s bodies for profit on notice:



THE LAW WILL COME FOR YOU.



One by one. https://t.co/mc1Dqe9sAR — Vanessa Sivadge (@V_Sivadge) October 17, 2024

If you don't know who Vanessa Sivadge is, she is one of the whistleblowers mentioned above who raised the alarm that this was taking place ... and then had the FBI come knocking on her door for telling the truth.

She deserves the vindication that this suit could bring.

Lawsuits against doctors who harm children. Let’s go!! https://t.co/iumBAY9hjc — MaryCate Delvey (@marycatedelvey) October 18, 2024

There are many lawsuits in progress already, including from Chloe Cole. But we think this may be the first one where a state government is seeking penalties and putting the full force of the government behind the suit.

In Texas, it is against the law to medically “transition” a minor.



Thank God, I have an AG that will also hold Texans accountable when this law is broken. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/dS4kIXpvdi — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) October 17, 2024

All of the civil penalties sought against Lau would be crippling, well in excess of $1 million when all of the legal and court fees are taken into account.

America’s Frontline Doctors commends the actions taken by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for protecting minors from malicious and unethical doctors engaging in gender transitioning practices.



We must protect our kids! https://t.co/q40Jf1pmgH — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) October 17, 2024

Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX sues TX doctor for sterilizing and mutilating nearly 2 dozen children.



Trust Texas to hold these activist doctors accountable. Thank you, @KenPaxtonTX !!! https://t.co/xO4hKll1zW — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 17, 2024

"Gender affirming care" is one of the most wicked thought-terminating clichés ever devised. https://t.co/oo3Q660Y2f — Logan Lancing, dragon slayer (@LoganLancing) October 17, 2024

The French Senate has called 'gender-affirming care' the greatest ethical scandal in medical history.

And they are correct.

Children cannot consent — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

As Twitchy covered back in July, Elon Musk knows what he is talking about regarding this issue.

Thank you! I’m so grateful! Children can’t consent and no one can consent to lies and manipulation! “Gender affirming care” is NOT “life saving care.” It’s irrevocable harm and damage. — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) October 18, 2024

So does Prisha.

Every doctor and therapist who tells a child they are "trans" and that they can "transition" should lose their license. — Redhead Ranting (@redheadranting) October 18, 2024

This is a good start in that direction.

Texas is suing a doctor for giving 21 kids cross-sex hormones after their law went effect which banned the practice.



Straight to prison, please. https://t.co/maOlArYmRS — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) October 17, 2024

We understand where Billboard Chris is coming from, not to mention the hundreds of others who called for criminal charges and prison sentences.

But we have faith in Paxton that, if he is bringing this suit, he will also seek criminal charges against Lau in due course. As well as any other medical professionals who are violating Texas law.

For now, this is still outstanding news.

Excellent news



Ken Paxton has been terrific on this issue and doctors who mutilate children are monsters who must be prosecuted https://t.co/4kZvLo3bIS — Non-Hyphenated American (@NHAunleashed) October 18, 2024

This is fantastic! I knew they've been researching this for a few years, but to see them go for it, start the actual law suits, is the best news! Gender "care" is glorified self harm, for profit! It's time we got the message out and stopped this predators and profiteers! https://t.co/CAAJ26vjQZ — Mammabear (@MammabearFem) October 18, 2024

This is the only way to end these barbaric experiments on kids...



You go after the ones doing the harm.



Thank you AG Ken Paxton! https://t.co/8LC7sVCS4v — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇 (@SteveMcRae_) October 18, 2024

When the state outlaws a practice and doctors continue to circumvent the law, this is the only way to stop them.

But if this suit succeeds, not to mention Cole's suit against Kaiser Permanente, these practices will come to a stop so quickly it will make heads spin.

We want to see these 'doctors' and institutions face hard prison time as well. That is what they deserve. For now, we are happy to see that Texas and Paxton are doing what they can to make sure May Lau cannot destroy the lives of any more children.