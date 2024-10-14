The Bed Is Made: Scott Jennings NAILS the Exact Reason Harris-Walz Don't Connect With Men

You really do have to admire Scott Jennings. Every day, the conservative political strategist goes into the lion's den of frothing-at-the-mouth Democrats at CNN to provide the network's sole counterpoint to their leftist dogma. And if that's not enough on its own, he's also very good at it, routinely leaving the Democrats slack-jawed simply because he states the obvious things that they refuse to see.

Advertisement

For CNN's part, it's possible that they first brought him on because they thought he would be a limp voice of the opposition (kind of like the late Alan Colmes once was on Fox News).

Yeah, not exactly.

Why do they keep bringing him back? It's almost certainly because Jennings brings ratings and no one else on their panels does. After all, the only thing that means more to CNN than pushing leftist narratives is money.

Over the weekend, Jennings once again owned his opposition on CNN in a discussion of why the Harris-Walz campaign is struggling with men.

As Jennings pointed out, it's not really rocket science to figure out why that is. Watch:

Me, on Harris’s problems w/ working class men of all races on @cnn: “Alot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than they do about dudes just wanna be dudes. No amount of hunting cosplay or cringy videos is gonna change it. The bed is made.” pic.twitter.com/X5BW2xJzOj — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 13, 2024

Democrats have spent decades making that bed, making men -- specifically straight, white men, but also conservative black and Hispanic men -- the enemy.

Tim Walz pranced around on stages like an Australian Olympic breakdancer for months and now they think he can connect with men because he broke out some brand-new, never-worn L.L. Bean hunting gear and failed to load a shotgun?

It's not going to work. Everyone sees Walz for the cosplayer that he is.

This guy has a way with words....bang on!! The progs however are too self absorbed to even understand it...lol https://t.co/4DraOcvAOC — Jonathan Waldie (@jkwaldie) October 13, 2024

No, they don't get it. And we kind of hope they never do.

Progressives are always the last to know. They'll never acknowledge how unattractive their politics really are. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 13, 2024

Scott throwing out more truth bombs. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) October 13, 2024

He's not even being hyperbolic. When a trans lunatic shot up The Covenant School in Nashville and killed six people, including three children, did Kamala Harris call the families or say the victims' names?

No, she declared sympathy with the trans community and how they are being 'victimized' and 'threatened.' (By the way, Harris has STILL never once said their names or called their families.)

That's not going to get men to vote for you. Not even if Barack Obama berates them to do so.

Absolutely right. Working class, blue collar workers, men who have been told shut up and accept the new ways, women who have been told to shut up and accept boys in the bathrooms and sports, African Americans who have been told brothas must comply, Mexican Americans who cried… — fixnow (@fixnow) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

That tweet ends with, '... Mexican Americans who cried when they got their citizenship after YEARS of doing it the right way just to see they could’ve just crossed Kamala’s open border. We’re all fed up.'

Yes. Yes, we are fed up. A cringe TikTok of paid actors saying they are not afraid of women won't change that.

God bless you @ScottJenningsKY for being the only one to bring truth on that network. — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) October 13, 2024

As one of the guys that have been ostracized and vilified by the Democratic Party and media - a God fearing, MMA training, weightlifting, family man:



My wife and I are voting for the first time in our lives this year. We’re both voting for Trump! — Digital Nomad (@DigitalNomad66) October 13, 2024

Yes, finally out loud. Let a real man just be a real man and stop acting like doing so is a "bad thing". — Coorsman (@Dr_Scotty23) October 13, 2024

The Democrat Party has been completely swallowed by the extreme left. They are incapable of letting men be men, or acknowledging that this is a good thing.

You can’t spend 8 years saying you don’t know what a woman is and think you won’t turn off men. https://t.co/DXeAQYzcPi — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) October 13, 2024

They are also turning off many women. Except for young, single women, who only seem to care about one issue with their vote.

Advertisement

At their core, men want to be left alone.



What’s the Democrat party? The party of Karens and beta-males trying to dictate our every thought and action. Exemplified by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz themselves.



We can’t watch football games without queen-boss Taylor Swift thrown… https://t.co/1ULGwj8ANH — Pinky (@Pinkquisition) October 13, 2024

Here is the rest of that tweet:

We can’t watch football games without queen-boss Taylor Swift thrown in our faces.

Video games and superhero movies are polluted by powerful whamen.

Dads in the media/shows are idiots and lazy.

We are simultaneously overpaid and don’t provide enough for our families.

If we provide value and want to get paid for it… misogynistic.

Play sports with the boys… selfish.

Kids are on meds… daddy issues.

The list goes on.



Liberal policies drove all of this. And they pushed it into every aspect of our lives. We tried to escape it, but they wont leave us alone.



Now, as we flock to the GOP, the Karens are all out there wagging their fingers at us scolding us for not caring about whatever nonsense while the country is literally on fire.



So yes, the bed is made. The more the left tries to convince us otherwise, the more they drive us away.

Damn. What he said. Every word of it.

.@CNN in danger of becoming a legitimate news organization again if they continue to allow @ScottJenningsKY to speak truth. https://t.co/eclHnokx2d — Adam Bird (@AdamCBird) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

HA.

We're not too concerned about that danger just yet. Jennings is outstanding at what he does, this is true, but he is still just their token conservative. Ninety-five percent of everything else on the network is leftist messaging straight from the DNC or Harris-Walz campaign.

But we still applaud Jennings for continuing to drop his truth bombs on CNN. Everyone else on the network will mock him, they will scream at him, and they will dismiss him.

And then, in about another month, they will wonder why they lost the election.