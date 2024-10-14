The Bed Is Made: Scott Jennings NAILS the Exact Reason Harris-Walz Don't Connect With Men

'If You Vote Trump, He Can't Stand You': Megyn Kelly SHAMES Bryan Cranston...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on October 14, 2024
meme

You really do have to admire Scott Jennings. Every day, the conservative political strategist goes into the lion's den of frothing-at-the-mouth Democrats at CNN to provide the network's sole counterpoint to their leftist dogma. And if that's not enough on its own, he's also very good at it, routinely leaving the Democrats slack-jawed simply because he states the obvious things that they refuse to see. 

For CNN's part, it's possible that they first brought him on because they thought he would be a limp voice of the opposition (kind of like the late Alan Colmes once was on Fox News). 

Yeah, not exactly. 

Why do they keep bringing him back? It's almost certainly because Jennings brings ratings and no one else on their panels does. After all, the only thing that means more to CNN than pushing leftist narratives is money.

Over the weekend, Jennings once again owned his opposition on CNN in a discussion of why the Harris-Walz campaign is struggling with men. 

As Jennings pointed out, it's not really rocket science to figure out why that is. Watch: 

Democrats have spent decades making that bed, making men -- specifically straight, white men, but also conservative black and Hispanic men -- the enemy. 

Tim Walz pranced around on stages like an Australian Olympic breakdancer for months and now they think he can connect with men because he broke out some brand-new, never-worn L.L. Bean hunting gear and failed to load a shotgun

‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities?
Aaron Walker
It's not going to work. Everyone sees Walz for the cosplayer that he is. 

No, they don't get it. And we kind of hope they never do. 

He's not even being hyperbolic. When a trans lunatic shot up The Covenant School in Nashville and killed six people, including three children, did Kamala Harris call the families or say the victims' names? 

No, she declared sympathy with the trans community and how they are being 'victimized' and 'threatened.' (By the way, Harris has STILL never once said their names or called their families.)

That's not going to get men to vote for you. Not even if Barack Obama berates them to do so

That tweet ends with, '... Mexican Americans who cried when they got their citizenship after YEARS of doing it the right way just to see they could’ve just crossed Kamala’s open border. We’re all fed up.'

Yes. Yes, we are fed up. A cringe TikTok of paid actors saying they are not afraid of women won't change that. 

The Democrat Party has been completely swallowed by the extreme left. They are incapable of letting men be men, or acknowledging that this is a good thing. 

They are also turning off many women. Except for young, single women, who only seem to care about one issue with their vote. 

Here is the rest of that tweet: 

We can’t watch football games without queen-boss Taylor Swift thrown in our faces. 
Video games and superhero movies are polluted by powerful whamen. 
Dads in the media/shows are idiots and lazy. 
We are simultaneously overpaid and don’t provide enough for our families. 
If we provide value and want to get paid for it… misogynistic. 
Play sports with the boys… selfish. 
Kids are on meds… daddy issues. 
The list goes on. 

Liberal policies drove all of this. And they pushed it into every aspect of our lives. We tried to escape it, but they wont leave us alone.  

Now, as we flock to the GOP, the Karens are all out there wagging their fingers at us scolding us for not caring about whatever nonsense while the country is literally on fire.  

So yes, the bed is made. The more the left tries to convince us otherwise, the more they drive us away.

Damn. What he said. Every word of it. 

HA. 

We're not too concerned about that danger just yet. Jennings is outstanding at what he does, this is true, but he is still just their token conservative. Ninety-five percent of everything else on the network is leftist messaging straight from the DNC or Harris-Walz campaign. 

But we still applaud Jennings for continuing to drop his truth bombs on CNN. Everyone else on the network will mock him, they will scream at him, and they will dismiss him. 

And then, in about another month, they will wonder why they lost the election. 

