Honey ... You SUCK at This: Kamala Feigns Sincerity, Importance in Staged Call to Florida Mayor

Kamala Harris has not fared well politically throughout Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. She has tried SO hard to be relevant to the crises, only to have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis DESTROY her on live TV by reminding her that she has no role in the process and has never cared about hurricanes before (which is accurate). Even her current boss Joe Biden has thrown her under the bus by siding with DeSantis.

What is a desperate Presidential candidate to do?

For Harris, she went to one of her favorite tactics yesterday: stage a phone call -- with camera crews present, of course -- to show everyone that she is relevant.

As with all of her previous phone calls, this one to St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch was a massive backfire. Watch:

This afternoon, I spoke with @MayorKenWelch. I let him know: Our Administration stands with the people of St. Petersburg as they prepare for Hurricane Milton, and we will be with them as long as it takes to recover. pic.twitter.com/TdcH2l0GgZ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 10, 2024

Can't you just hear the sincerity dripping from this video as Kamala reads scripted talking points while trying to look oh-so-serious?

Except the simple fact that DeSantis pointed out remains: as Vice President, Harris has NO ROLE in the emergency response to these storms.

Needless to say, everyone saw through this like it was a sheet of grease-soaked paper.

“Hi, Mayor, I know you’re busy with the hurricane and everything. Do you have a minute to film a campaign commercial?” https://t.co/inmGvdTS7g — Magills (@magills_) October 10, 2024

That's all this was. A campaign commercial to try to show her as being part of a process that she is not a part of.

And here's how we know that for sure:

Note she’s not using these videos or posts to push information that can help people, no hotlines, locations, donation centers, etc. The sole purpose is to make herself look good. https://t.co/hV4DrSq9Hg — Brittany (@bccover) October 10, 2024

Yep. Like everything else, it's all about her.

Kamala Harris invited camera crews to film her and the mayor of a city currently being devastated by a hurricane to record them having a phone call. It’s the same style video her campaign has released of her “call” with the Obamas.



None of this is about the people, it’s about… https://t.co/mq2zLefzVi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 10, 2024

The full last sentence of that tweet reads, '... it’s about trying to make her look presidential because she’s down in the polls.'

One hundred percent accurate.

There was plenty of other phoniness that Twitter spotted pretty easily.

At :26, the video cuts to her blatantly reading a scripted question off camera (about a full service FEMA center)



She’s generationally untalented https://t.co/DBcaZ3OdFG — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 10, 2024

She is just not a serious person. We haven't seen a prominent politician this socially awkward since ... well, ever.

Only Mike Dukakis might even come close and he was light years ahead of her.

Kamala finally found someone other than The Weather Channel to take her call, and she had to have cameras present on both ends of the call so she could read talking points while grinning awkwardly. https://t.co/FB8fQ61jmO — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 10, 2024

Don’t know much about Mayor Ken Welch but he clearly has more poise and confidence than the Vice President of the United States who cannot get through a meaningless photo op phone call without obviously and repeatedly looking at a script off camera. https://t.co/oCRD8OHphr — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) October 10, 2024

All he was asked to do was say, 'Yes, ma'am. Thank you, ma'am.' He did that pretty well.

This is actually quite gross.



You don’t film for an ad.



You do your job and if you do it well, the ad is a good news story.



This is the worst kind of opportunism. https://t.co/rc4R4oJV7h — Tandy (@dantypo) October 10, 2024

Harris films these calls to make herself look good, granted, but we also think she does it because she is so irrelevant, no one would believe her if she just said that she had a phone call with the mayor.

She made plenty of other 'oopsies' during the very brief call as well.

Hey, wait. We thought she was the candidate of 'change' who would chart a 'new path forward.'

Now, all of a sudden it's 'our administration'?

We're not sure even Biden agrees with that anymore.

The "relatable cell phone routine" again? https://t.co/zTRN3ENvwg — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) October 10, 2024

We could understand going back to this well if any of the previous calls had worked. But none of them did.

Maybe her campaign staff is just as lazy as she is.

HAHAHAHAHA. Twenty at least. And it was still heavily edited.

This ain’t it sister. Nobody believes that you are really concerned. https://t.co/A0p2f6rrYO — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) October 10, 2024

I feel another Vice Presidential ratio coming🤗 https://t.co/rc4R4oJV7h — Tandy (@dantypo) October 10, 2024

It was pretty close at the time of this writing.

That's all she knows how to do.

Stop bothering these people for photo ops. You’re not part of the relief effort. They have jobs to do. Apparently you do not. — RomeoDoggyDog (@RomeoDoggyDogg) October 10, 2024

Ken Welch is a loyal Democrat, but for most of yesterday, he was focused on tweeting local news, reports, and resources for his city. We can't imagine the pressure he got from the Harris campaign to put that important work aside and participate in her self-serving photo opp.

OK at this point, it’s just sad. https://t.co/iAEpkpguSR — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 10, 2024

Sad AND pathetic.

And this is why DeSantis didn't call her https://t.co/DWyXiqN2d2 — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) October 10, 2024

LOL. Why on Earth would he?

But DeSantis made a good point when he ripped Harris this week for not caring about any previous hurricanes before she became a presidential nominee.

That is true. Intrepid Twitter account (and alleged FBI agent) Burt Macklin even went back through Harris's Twitter history to prove it:

I did some digging earlier and here is an interesting fact about how often Kamala Harris has tweeted about hurricanes during her time as VP. Left will be the count from her VP account and the right will from her Kamala Harris account.



Here is Macklin's full tally from all of the hurricanes during Harris's tenure in the Biden administration.

Beryl: 3 | 0

Fiona: 1 | 0

Ida: 2 | 0

Ian: 0 | 0

Helene: 26 | 16

Milton: 5 | 3



Helene and Milton have increased slightly since I counted but I can’t help but wonder what the new found interest in hurricanes is.

It's a mystery, isn't it?

Hurricanes are serious business. We continue to pray for the recovery of everyone affected by Hurricane Helene and now Hurricane Milton. But we know it takes serious people to make that recovery happen.

Kamala Harris is decidedly not a serious person. We knew that long before this cringe video she recorded yesterday, but that confirmed it beyond a shadow of a doubt.

She really needs to stick to softball interviews with Howard Stern and swanky fundraisers with Stevie Wonder.

She is not qualified to do anything else.