Honey ... You SUCK at This: Kamala Feigns Sincerity, Importance in Staged Call to Florida Mayor

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 10, 2024
Kamala Harris has not fared well politically throughout Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. She has tried SO hard to be relevant to the crises, only to have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis DESTROY her on live TV by reminding her that she has no role in the process and has never cared about hurricanes before (which is accurate). Even her current boss Joe Biden has thrown her under the bus by siding with DeSantis

What is a desperate Presidential candidate to do? 

For Harris, she went to one of her favorite tactics yesterday: stage a phone call -- with camera crews present, of course -- to show everyone that she is relevant. 

As with all of her previous phone calls, this one to St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch was a massive backfire. Watch:  

Can't you just hear the sincerity dripping from this video as Kamala reads scripted talking points while trying to look oh-so-serious? 

Except the simple fact that DeSantis pointed out remains: as Vice President, Harris has NO ROLE in the emergency response to these storms.

Needless to say, everyone saw through this like it was a sheet of grease-soaked paper. 

That's all this was. A campaign commercial to try to show her as being part of a process that she is not a part of. 

And here's how we know that for sure: 

Yep. Like everything else, it's all about her. 

The full last sentence of that tweet reads, '... it’s about trying to make her look presidential because she’s down in the polls.' 

One hundred percent accurate. 

There was plenty of other phoniness that Twitter spotted pretty easily. 

She is just not a serious person. We haven't seen a prominent politician this socially awkward since ... well, ever. 

Only Mike Dukakis might even come close and he was light years ahead of her. 

All he was asked to do was say, 'Yes, ma'am. Thank you, ma'am.' He did that pretty well. 

Harris films these calls to make herself look good, granted, but we also think she does it because she is so irrelevant, no one would believe her if she just said that she had a phone call with the mayor. 

She made plenty of other 'oopsies' during the very brief call as well. 

Hey, wait. We thought she was the candidate of 'change' who would chart a 'new path forward.'

Now, all of a sudden it's 'our administration'? 

We're not sure even Biden agrees with that anymore. 

We could understand going back to this well if any of the previous calls had worked. But none of them did. 

Maybe her campaign staff is just as lazy as she is. 

HAHAHAHAHA. Twenty at least. And it was still heavily edited. 

It was pretty close at the time of this writing. 

That's all she knows how to do. 

Ken Welch is a loyal Democrat, but for most of yesterday, he was focused on tweeting local news, reports, and resources for his city. We can't imagine the pressure he got from the Harris campaign to put that important work aside and participate in her self-serving photo opp. 

Sad AND pathetic. 

LOL. Why on Earth would he?

But DeSantis made a good point when he ripped Harris this week for not caring about any previous hurricanes before she became a presidential nominee.

That is true. Intrepid Twitter account (and alleged FBI agent) Burt Macklin even went back through Harris's Twitter history to prove it: 

Here is Macklin's full tally from all of the hurricanes during Harris's tenure in the Biden administration. 

Beryl:       3   |    0 
Fiona:       1   |    0 
Ida:            2  |    0 
Ian:            0 |     0 
Helene:  26  |   16 
Milton:     5  |    3 

Helene and Milton have increased slightly since I counted but I can’t help but wonder what the new found interest in hurricanes is.

It's a mystery, isn't it? 

Hurricanes are serious business. We continue to pray for the recovery of everyone affected by Hurricane Helene and now Hurricane Milton. But we know it takes serious people to make that recovery happen. 

Kamala Harris is decidedly not a serious person. We knew that long before this cringe video she recorded yesterday, but that confirmed it beyond a shadow of a doubt. 

She really needs to stick to softball interviews with Howard Stern and swanky fundraisers with Stevie Wonder. 

She is not qualified to do anything else. 

