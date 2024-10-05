Anti-Theist Cenk Uygur Gets BURIED for Using Bible to Claim God Sent Helene to Red States

The left loves to tell us who they really are in times of crisis. As Americans are still in desperate need of aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, there has been no shortage of horrible ghouls who have shown that not only don't they care, but that they are happy to see the hurricane happen, as long as it hits people who might vote differently.

And it's always funny (well, not 'ha-ha' funny) that so many of them who are actively anti-God and anti-religion pull out the Bible -- a book they hate, do not understand, and almost never read -- to use as a cudgel with which to beat hurricane victims over the head.

This was the case last night when anti-theist and deranged antisemite Cenk Uygur claimed that Helene hit red states because the Bible is pro-abortion. Or something.

Rememer the Bible is pro-abortion. Numbers 5:11-31 has a priest performing an abortion, upon the command of God, if you think your wife cheated on you. So, maybe God sent the hurricane to red states because he's mad they outlawed abortion. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 4, 2024

Good Lord (pardon the pun). How broken does someone have to be to say something like that?

'Irreparably' is probably as good a word as any.

As usual with anti-theists like him, Uygur completely misread and misinterpreted the Bible with his smug tweet. When Twitter pointed that out to him, he doubled down.

That’s not what that passage is about — Wrestling, with Politics (@DK_Able) October 4, 2024

That's exactly what that passage is about. God forces a miscarriage, i.e. God aborts a fetus that was not going to be miscarried otherwise. You guys are just upset your religious leaders lied to you and you're shaken by the fact that you believed something wrong your whole life. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 5, 2024

Seriously, dude? You sound like a five-year-old trying to lecture people about astrophysics. Just take your L and have a seat.

Thankfully, countless people who have read and studied the Bible were there to correct his ridiculous interpretation, including Twitchy's own Laura W.

Liar. There is literally not a single pregnant woman or fetus in existence in the passage. No miscarriage ever happens cause no one was ever pregnant. Also, drinking water with a little dirt in it can’t make that happen. The only one believing anything wrong here is you with your… — 📿🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) October 5, 2024

It is, of course, not surprising that Uygur has no clue what he's talking about when it comes to the Bible.

Always nice to have someone who doesn't believe in God explain the Bible to us. @cenkuygur https://t.co/Z5rrGyTV7r — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 5, 2024

Isn't it, though?

Chunk did the meme: pic.twitter.com/OZuGTtvS0G — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) October 5, 2024

The reason the left can't meme is because they are the meme.

Regardless of the religious aspect of his tweet, however, Twitter also buried him under a HUGE ratio for gleefully taunting hurricane victims for his political ends.

You are a sick person... ratio is well-deserved https://t.co/vvu2AMAJuv — No Soup 4 Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) October 5, 2024

Maybe God sent that ratio to Uygur for being an insufferable twatwaffle. Who knows?

And the award for the most malevolent tweet of the day goes to: https://t.co/veSvuufWq8 — Shenandoah Writer (@ShenandoahWrit1) October 5, 2024

There's always a lot of competition on the left, but yeah. We kind of think Uygur took the prize for October 4.

The Young Turks' @cenkuygur manages to combine ethnic, religious, and political resentment in one sweaty package. "You Christian white people deserve to die, due to this thing you didn't do, but I'm sure you want to, because you're stupid and evil, unlike me..." https://t.co/2EopYyH2ZV pic.twitter.com/ptaD5Atx7p — Alexander G. Rubio (@AlexanderGRubi2) October 5, 2024

The left hates Americans. They tell us this with every opportunity they are given.

If the hurricane is God’s judgement for how they vote, I wonder what your judgement will be for being such a massive piece of sh*t? — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) October 5, 2024

Emphasis on the 'massive' part.

(Remember when Uygur thought he could beat up Joe Rogan, just because he is a tall, fat slob and Rogan is only 5'8"? That was hilarious.)

You are just a terrible human — Matt Victor (@MattVictor191) October 5, 2024

Understatement of the year right there.

You are evil. — Dolly Haws (@dahaws) October 5, 2024

He is. And to his own humiliation, he kept trying to clap back with his ignorance throughout his ratio.

For quoting God? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 5, 2024

Oh, honey. For your own sake, please learn the first rule of holes.

Or don't. And keep getting dunked on, which is what you deserve.

While some high profile accounts on X rally resources, people, and funds to help with aid and relief for their fellow Americans-

this thing posts this. — OrnitheInFlight (@InOrnithe) October 5, 2024

Uygur has more than 600,000 followers. Think of the good he could have been doing over the past week if he wasn't such a ghoul.

After his ratio grew to epic proportions, Uygur claimed that he was just making fun of people like Marjorie Taylor Greene with his tweet.

This seems awfully convenient. But even if this was true, it's not a defense. If you are justifying being a vile piece of excrement by saying 'Look, she's doing it too!', then you are doing Twitter wrong.

You are doing everything wrong.

And you sure as hell shouldn't be (mis)quoting the Bible if that is how you rationalize your behavior.

Cenk Uygur the anti-theist, of course, does not get that and never will. That's why he is a laughingstock and not a serious person.