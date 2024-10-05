Robert Reich's Warning About Voting for Trump Is a GREAT Accidental Endorsement
Antony Blinken Gets in on Biden-Harris Admin Tone Deaf Brags While Americans Wait...
When You Can't Lose Weight, Litigate! DOJ Wins Suit Against MD State Police...
Massively Tone-Deaf Samantha Power Brags About Lighting Up Ukraine While Americans Sit in...
WATCH: MSNBC Attacks Elon Musk Over FEMA 'Misinformation', Gets FACT CHECKED by X...
A Puppet With Her Strings Cut: Watch Kamala Harris FREEZE and FALTER When...
On Latina Equal Pay Day, Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED for Her Pathetic Pandering
The Election Is Coming: U.S. Will Not Extend Legal Status of Thousands of...
Elon Musk Got a Call From Pete Buttigieg (After Repeatedly Shaming This Admin's...
FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and...
WIN: Scott Presler Thwarts PA State Dept Plan to Take Voter Registration Site...
As Judge Blocks Biden's Student Loan Scheme AGAIN, Charles C.W. Cooke Has Modest...
Biden's WH Briefing Room Remarks About Kamala Harris Are BEGGING to Appear in...
WHAT CHANGED? Watch Mayorkas Change His Tune on FEMA's Hurricane Preparedness in Three...

Anti-Theist Cenk Uygur Gets BURIED for Using Bible to Claim God Sent Helene to Red States

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:30 AM on October 05, 2024
Twitchy

The left loves to tell us who they really are in times of crisis. As Americans are still in desperate need of aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, there has been no shortage of horrible ghouls who have shown that not only don't they care, but that they are happy to see the hurricane happen, as long as it hits people who might vote differently.

Advertisement

And it's always funny (well, not 'ha-ha' funny) that so many of them who are actively anti-God and anti-religion pull out the Bible -- a book they hate, do not understand, and almost never read -- to use as a cudgel with which to beat hurricane victims over the head. 

This was the case last night when anti-theist and deranged antisemite Cenk Uygur claimed that Helene hit red states because the Bible is pro-abortion. Or something. 

Good Lord (pardon the pun). How broken does someone have to be to say something like that? 

'Irreparably' is probably as good a word as any. 

As usual with anti-theists like him, Uygur completely misread and misinterpreted the Bible with his smug tweet. When Twitter pointed that out to him, he doubled down. 

Seriously, dude? You sound like a five-year-old trying to lecture people about astrophysics. Just take your L and have a seat. 

Recommended

WATCH: MSNBC Attacks Elon Musk Over FEMA 'Misinformation', Gets FACT CHECKED by X Users Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Thankfully, countless people who have read and studied the Bible were there to correct his ridiculous interpretation, including Twitchy's own Laura W. 

It is, of course, not surprising that Uygur has no clue what he's talking about when it comes to the Bible. 

Isn't it, though?

The reason the left can't meme is because they are the meme. 

Regardless of the religious aspect of his tweet, however, Twitter also buried him under a HUGE ratio for gleefully taunting hurricane victims for his political ends. 

Maybe God sent that ratio to Uygur for being an insufferable twatwaffle. Who knows? 

Advertisement

There's always a lot of competition on the left, but yeah. We kind of think Uygur took the prize for October 4. 

The left hates Americans. They tell us this with every opportunity they are given. 

Emphasis on the 'massive' part. 

(Remember when Uygur thought he could beat up Joe Rogan, just because he is a tall, fat slob and Rogan is only 5'8"? That was hilarious.)

Understatement of the year right there. 

He is. And to his own humiliation, he kept trying to clap back with his ignorance throughout his ratio. 

Oh, honey. For your own sake, please learn the first rule of holes. 

Or don't. And keep getting dunked on, which is what you deserve. 

Advertisement

Uygur has more than 600,000 followers. Think of the good he could have been doing over the past week if he wasn't such a ghoul.

After his ratio grew to epic proportions, Uygur claimed that he was just making fun of people like Marjorie Taylor Greene with his tweet. 

This seems awfully convenient. But even if this was true, it's not a defense. If you are justifying being a vile piece of excrement by saying 'Look, she's doing it too!', then you are doing Twitter wrong. 

You are doing everything wrong. 

And you sure as hell shouldn't be (mis)quoting the Bible if that is how you rationalize your behavior. 

Cenk Uygur the anti-theist, of course, does not get that and never will. That's why he is a laughingstock and not a serious person. 

Tags: ABORTION BIBLE CENK UYGUR RED STATES RATIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: MSNBC Attacks Elon Musk Over FEMA 'Misinformation', Gets FACT CHECKED by X Users Instead
Amy Curtis
Antony Blinken Gets in on Biden-Harris Admin Tone Deaf Brags While Americans Wait for Help
Doug P.
A Puppet With Her Strings Cut: Watch Kamala Harris FREEZE and FALTER When Her Teleprompter Malfunctions
Amy Curtis
FEMA to Storm Victims: We'll Arrive Within 10 Days, Observe Social Distancing and Require Photo ID
Doug P.
Elon Musk Got a Call From Pete Buttigieg (After Repeatedly Shaming This Admin's BS)
Doug P.
WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: MSNBC Attacks Elon Musk Over FEMA 'Misinformation', Gets FACT CHECKED by X Users Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement