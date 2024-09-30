Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Response

The aftermath of Hurrican Helene has tragically seen a huge number of victims across several states, along with a horrible response from the current administration, whether it be Kamala Harris staging a photo showing her 'concern,' or the man some people are still pretending is the President, Joe Biden, being comatose on a beach (again) as the storm was ravaging the Southeastern United States.

But there have been heroes too. Most of them are anonymous workers on the ground, laboring tirelessly and around the clock to help those in need. But another of them has been Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who, once again, has shown amazing leadership in coordinating recovery efforts.

Power restored to more than 99% of the state of Florida! https://t.co/x5FvzFpxkQ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 30, 2024

Just a few days after the storm and already power is restored to more than 99 percent of the state population? That is simply superhuman.

And Florida has gone beyond even that. While the federal government is asleep at the wheel (literally, in Biden's case), Florida is also sending huge amounts of resources for search and rescue efforts in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Florida assets have deployed to assist in North Carolina. https://t.co/awQLC8EjCi pic.twitter.com/u5w9yhi6nx — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) September 30, 2024

This is amazing. If the U.S. had 49 more governors as effective as DeSantis, we could shrink the federal government down to the size it should be and not lose anything (on the contrary, we'd be much better off).

Of course, wherever there is great leadership, there follows behind it the whining of failed also-rans who are jealous of their performance.

This sounds like a job for Nikki Fried.



Fried, the erstwhile gubernatorial candidate in Florida (and great Twitchy fodder back in those days) made a living off of her insane criticisms of DeSantis while she was running for office. Fried wasn't even good enough to come within 20 points of winning the Democrat primary, let alone challenge DeSantis in the general election, but this didn't stop her from trying to belittle the governor despite his outstanding performance.

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR:

Florida Democrat Chair Nikki Fried:

Lost by 25 in the primary, held shadow press conferences from a janitors closet giving COVID misinformation.

Thinks men can get pregnant

Now attacking @GovRonDeSantis for his A+ hurricane response.



Nikki Fried is a LOSER. pic.twitter.com/D9pUjiOiNJ — DeSantis Appreciation Society (@KickboxerEsq) September 30, 2024

Yes, she is a loser, both literally and figuratively.

In case you cannot see the screen capture on the right, here is her tweet:

This guy is something. Such a small man. https://t.co/3skGLkiOTy — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) September 30, 2024

Yes, DeSantis was a little too busy restoring power to more than 2.3 million people and restoring more than 12,000 miles of roadway to take Biden's call. According to Fried, that makes him 'a small man.'

When you become the thing you profess to hate.



DeSantis and every other person stepping up to help our fellow Americans are heroes. Stop politicizing tragedies, you ghouls. https://t.co/klCSzFx63v — Chels (@ChesterXeet) September 30, 2024

The common phrase people use online when someone acts as awfully as Fried is here is 'do better' or 'be better.' But Fried can't be better because she doesn't know how.

Is it any surprise that Florida voters wanted nothing to do with her?

And is it any surprise that Florida Democrats made her the party chair?

He’s busy, Biden is incoherent, and you’re irrelevant. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 30, 2024

Nikki Fried is criticizing Ron DeSantis for sending resources to North Carolina, where thousands of people are in need of immediate search and rescue. She is one of the most pathetic frauds in Florida politics https://t.co/kJ0eLCng7E — Werther Marciales 🇺🇸 (@RobotDolphin3) September 30, 2024

Search and rescue operations concluded in Florida 2 days ago. There are tens of thousands of people in North Carolina that are completely cut off and many of them need immediate help. Nikki Fried doesn't care about these people though. They're fodder for her political jabs https://t.co/5WlbvqotTQ — Sarasota Young Republicans (@srqyrs) September 30, 2024

Fried doesn't care about any of this. Fortunately, there were people in North Carolina and Tennessee to remind her that DeSantis' priorities are exactly where they should be.

Nikki, go ask my brother @jay_georgee, our mother @kathygeorge60 and our father about Tennessee. They’re ok but thankful @GovRonDeSantis is helping TN and NC. That’s where the focus is. States can and should help each other. People in the mountains are in distress there. People… pic.twitter.com/PwoI0MvbF8 — Justin George (@jdgeorge94) September 30, 2024

You would think Fried would be more concerned about these citizens and thankful that Florida is being run so well that it has the resources to help them out.

But that would be assuming that Fried is a normal human being with a soul and not the power-hungry ghoul that she is.

Imagine being such a small person, yet so full of hate, that you’re angry your state has effective leadership, thereby ensuring the safety of millions of Floridians, while also being able to help fellow Americans going through the worst crisis of their lives.

It’s really… — Jo Thomas (@rthomas86) September 30, 2024

The rest of that tweet reads, 'It’s really disgusting, and you should be ashamed.'

Yes, she should be. But she will not be. Because Fried is incapable of shame.

It’s so sad that people have lost everything, and here you are complaining on the Internet and doing nothing else. The jealousy and bitterness are unbecoming and sad. — 🐊🇺🇸Kate 🇺🇸🐊 (@KateW1970) September 30, 2024

She is so jealous, it eats at her. And it shows in her tweets.

You’re the definition of small and petty. Now hush. The grownups are working. — The Pro From Dover (@GermanShepher10) September 30, 2024

HA. That's the perfect response. Fried needs to go back to the kids' table and let the adults do their work.

You might want to sit this one out…. — Brian Marquis (@briangmarquis) September 30, 2024

She might want to sit every one out.

Of course. 🙄



This affirms my opinion of you and the FL Dems. — Heather Lane (@goldengirlinlv) September 30, 2024

Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have won so big recently that they hold supermajorities in the state. And their governance since the last election has been so good that they stand a great chance at holding them.

Meanwhile Nikki Fried is the small, petty, spiteful, sore loser to whom the state Democrats have hitched their wagon.

That sounds like a great recipe for making sure Democrats become a permanent minority party in Florida.

That's just fine with us, and we think it's just fine with Florida voters too.

Keep it up, Nikki.