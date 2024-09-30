Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Response

43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on September 30, 2024

The aftermath of Hurrican Helene has tragically seen a huge number of victims across several states, along with a horrible response from the current administration, whether it be Kamala Harris staging a photo showing her 'concern,' or the man some people are still pretending is the President, Joe Biden, being comatose on a beach (again) as the storm was ravaging the Southeastern United States. 

But there have been heroes too. Most of them are anonymous workers on the ground, laboring tirelessly and around the clock to help those in need. But another of them has been Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who, once again, has shown amazing leadership in coordinating recovery efforts. 

Just a few days after the storm and already power is restored to more than 99 percent of the state population? That is simply superhuman. 

And Florida has gone beyond even that. While the federal government is asleep at the wheel (literally, in Biden's case), Florida is also sending huge amounts of resources for search and rescue efforts in North Carolina and Tennessee.

This is amazing. If the U.S. had 49 more governors as effective as DeSantis, we could shrink the federal government down to the size it should be and not lose anything (on the contrary, we'd be much better off). 

Of course, wherever there is great leadership, there follows behind it the whining of failed also-rans who are jealous of their performance. 

This sounds like a job for Nikki Fried. 

Fried, the erstwhile gubernatorial candidate in Florida (and great Twitchy fodder back in those days) made a living off of her insane criticisms of DeSantis while she was running for office. Fried wasn't even good enough to come within 20 points of winning the Democrat primary, let alone challenge DeSantis in the general election, but this didn't stop her from trying to belittle the governor despite his outstanding performance. 

Yes, she is a loser, both literally and figuratively. 

In case you cannot see the screen capture on the right, here is her tweet: 

Yes, DeSantis was a little too busy restoring power to more than 2.3 million people and restoring more than 12,000 miles of roadway to take Biden's call. According to Fried, that makes him 'a small man.'

The common phrase people use online when someone acts as awfully as Fried is here is 'do better' or 'be better.' But Fried can't be better because she doesn't know how. 

Is it any surprise that Florida voters wanted nothing to do with her? 

And is it any surprise that Florida Democrats made her the party chair? 

Fried doesn't care about any of this. Fortunately, there were people in North Carolina and Tennessee to remind her that DeSantis' priorities are exactly where they should be. 

You would think Fried would be more concerned about these citizens and thankful that Florida is being run so well that it has the resources to help them out. 

But that would be assuming that Fried is a normal human being with a soul and not the power-hungry ghoul that she is. 

The rest of that tweet reads, 'It’s really disgusting, and you should be ashamed.'

Yes, she should be. But she will not be. Because Fried is incapable of shame. 

She is so jealous, it eats at her. And it shows in her tweets. 

HA. That's the perfect response. Fried needs to go back to the kids' table and let the adults do their work. 

She might want to sit every one out. 

Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have won so big recently that they hold supermajorities in the state. And their governance since the last election has been so good that they stand a great chance at holding them. 

Meanwhile Nikki Fried is the small, petty, spiteful, sore loser to whom the state Democrats have hitched their wagon. 

That sounds like a great recipe for making sure Democrats become a permanent minority party in Florida.

That's just fine with us, and we think it's just fine with Florida voters too. 

Keep it up, Nikki.

