We Are in TEARS: Parody Account Jebra Faushey Tweets Hilarious Video of Kamala With a Crystal Ball

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on September 10, 2024
Grok AI

We always have to be careful on Twitter because there are many, many parody accounts out there trying to fool us. Some, like the infamous Dennis, are very good at imitating their marks. Others like the outstanding Holly Briden, just go for the over-the-top style of parody. 

Which brings us to the excellent 'Dr. Jebra Faushey.' We have featured the good doctor often in past Twitchy articles because she can do both very well. Her replies to liberals are usually hilarious, but sometimes we cannot tell if her original tweets are real (they're almost always not). 

Last night, Faushey had us stumped when she tweeted this hilarious video of Kamala Harris predicting her own presidency while caressing a crystal ball. 

Please watch, but try not to drink anything while you do because you will definitely spit that drink up while exclaiming 'WTF?' 

OK, we're about 99.9 percent sure this is not real, just based on the editing alone. But we would also like to assert Poe's Law here. If you are unfamiliar, Poe's Law roughly states that any parody can be mistaken for reality if it comes close enough to reflecting actions or speech that might genuinely happen. 

And we can absolutely imagine the real Kamala Harris not just saying these words, but doing so while touching a crystal ball very inappropriately. 

Real or not, Faushey had Twitter in stitches last night. 

They're Desperate: CBS News Tries to Gin Up the 'Joy' With Poll About Kamala's 'Excitement Factor'
Grateful Calvin
HA. We forgot about Miss Cleo. But we could totally see her as one of Harris's relatives she grew up with. 

That tends to happen when Harris speaks. We've started ordering our cringe meters by the gross. 

That's a more accurate reading of the crystal ball, we're sure of that much. 

Willie Brown and Montel Williams can confirm. 

(Oh, come on. You knew these jokes were coming, LOL. There will be more.)

She lost us when she said the next President would go by 'she.'

This is a valid question regardless of the video and it has been a valid question since she declared her candidacy back in 2019. 

It certainly won't quell any of the rumors that Harris has a drinking problem

Booze and Ecstasy, we're thinking. 

Yep, that works too. 

Again, that statement is valid with or without the video. 

Ahem. No offense, Mayor Brown. 

We don't think that was the part of his body she was fondl ... you know what? We'll skip right past that one. 

Maybe she loves orbs because she's imagining the 3D Venn diagram possibilities. 

Don't worry. The memory of it will fade ... with the passage of time. 

You know the rules. We had to see it so now you have to. 

LOL. Vice President Hawk Tuah. 

OK, OK. This video has inflicted enough pain on Twitter and we have inflicted enough pain on our readers. 

We will let this one go. But you can hardly blame us for writing about it, what with the media constantly pushing agitprop like Kamala's 'excitement factor.'

We'll chalk this video up as another victory in Dr. Jebra Faushey's long string of them. 

Still, it would be really funny if Harris brought a crystal ball with her to tonight's debate. We don't think even Donald Trump has a facial expression in his vast arsenal of them to react properly to that.

Tags: FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS PARODY SATIRE

