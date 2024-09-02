'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and '16 Million Jobs'

MSNBC: Too Many Christians Have Forgotten Jesus and Worship Sinner Donald Trump
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on September 02, 2024
AngieArtist

If Joe Biden ran his own Twitter accounts, either personal or professional, we would almost -- almost, mind you -- feel bad for him for being the last person on earth to realize that he is completely irrelevant. 

Advertisement

But, of course, Biden does not tweet. He is busy sleeping on a beach as American hostages are being killed. Biden barely knows what Twitter is, let alone has ever tweeted anything himself. It makes you wonder who wrote the tweets announcing that he was dropping out and endorsing Kamala Harris, and if Biden ever even saw them, but ... ahem ... that's a conversation for another article.

So, we're quite certain that Biden was completely oblivious when Karine Jean-Pierre or that White House intern with the long fingernails tweeted out complete lies from the @POTUS account related to both inflation and job creation. 

Check out this Mona Lisa of gaslighting that Team Biden issued yesterday: 

Good Lord, where to even begin? First of all, it's not the 'experts' who say that lowering inflation (or even deflation) is coupled with higher unemployment. Once upon a time, maybe they did. It was called the Phillips Curve. And it's been long discredited. 

Advertisement

Hey, give him a break. Biden probably does think it is 1970 right now. And that Corn Pop is stalking him around every corner. 

And it's pretty rich hearing disdain for 'experts' from a man who believes everything the 'experts' say about climate change and COVID, just to pick two egregious examples. 

Then, of course, there are simply the lies about inflation and job creation later in the tweet. 

You'll notice Biden's tweet says, '... since 2021.' It is amazing that they believe that they can tell people how much money they have in their wallets (or retirement accounts) and pretend that's reality. It simply will not sell with everyone who is paying twice as much for food as they were just a few years ago. 

The ghostwriting is a given. But if they gave the same words to Biden on a teleprompter, he would happily read them (or try to) because he is completely oblivious. Even Kamala Harris has admitted that prices have skyrocketed -- while trying to pretend she had nothing to do with that. 

Advertisement

Oh, right. Remember those nearly one million jobs they claimed to have created that simply ... do not exist?

But even setting aside that MASSIVE correction from the Bureau of Labor Statistics recently, the '16 million jobs created' number is a complete fiction. Even left-wing news outlets have acknowledged that. Recovering millions of jobs that the government mandated be stopped during the pandemic is not 'job creation.'

This is just too funny. The last tweet from the POTUS account before this one indeed acknowledged that most of the jobs they claim to have created were not created at all, but recovered. 

LOL. Biden's interns are really not good at this whole Twitter thing. 

Advertisement

Oh, he's sitting it out all right. Or maybe 'lounging and sleeping it out' would be more accurate. 

We even have the photos to prove it. 

We don't know who the Biden Twitter accounts think they are speaking to, but it is definitely not people who are paying bills every month. 

Yet another aspect of the lies.

Shout out to this tweet for a great '80s song reference. You can listen to that banger from Thompson Twins here

Outstanding. Thank God for Twitter where we can see the BS getting challenged and disproven in real time. 

We lost count of how many people replied with that exact infographic which puts the truth to Biden's gaslighting. 

Advertisement

When it comes to the economy under the Biden-Harris administration, that sums things up fairly nicely. Why else do you think Harris is trying her best to distance herself from 'Bidenomics' (as well as everything else that has happened under her vice presidency)? 

They won't stop, of course. Whoever is writing Biden's tweets will keep pushing these lies out every day from now through Election Day. And most of the media will let them get away with it. 

Thankfully, Twitter will not. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
