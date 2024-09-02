'Shut Up, Joe': Twitter BURIES Biden's Intern for Tweet About 'Low Inflation' and '16 Million Jobs'

If Joe Biden ran his own Twitter accounts, either personal or professional, we would almost -- almost, mind you -- feel bad for him for being the last person on earth to realize that he is completely irrelevant.

But, of course, Biden does not tweet. He is busy sleeping on a beach as American hostages are being killed. Biden barely knows what Twitter is, let alone has ever tweeted anything himself. It makes you wonder who wrote the tweets announcing that he was dropping out and endorsing Kamala Harris, and if Biden ever even saw them, but ... ahem ... that's a conversation for another article.

So, we're quite certain that Biden was completely oblivious when Karine Jean-Pierre or that White House intern with the long fingernails tweeted out complete lies from the @POTUS account related to both inflation and job creation.

Check out this Mona Lisa of gaslighting that Team Biden issued yesterday:

Remember the experts who said to get inflation down, you needed to lose jobs?



Well, I never thought the problem was too many people working.



That's why inflation is the lowest it’s been since 2021, and we’ve created nearly 16 million jobs. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 1, 2024

Good Lord, where to even begin? First of all, it's not the 'experts' who say that lowering inflation (or even deflation) is coupled with higher unemployment. Once upon a time, maybe they did. It was called the Phillips Curve. And it's been long discredited.

What the President is referring to here is the Phillips Curve, which was disproven with stagflation in the 1970s. Not sure what "experts" he's referring to. Or what decade he supposedly asked them. https://t.co/bDYUnN7aJq — Per Bylund (@PerBylund) September 1, 2024

Hey, give him a break. Biden probably does think it is 1970 right now. And that Corn Pop is stalking him around every corner.

And it's pretty rich hearing disdain for 'experts' from a man who believes everything the 'experts' say about climate change and COVID, just to pick two egregious examples.

Then, of course, there are simply the lies about inflation and job creation later in the tweet.

What are you talking about?



Inflation is up 20% since Biden-Harris took office.



Three times higher than the Trump presidency. pic.twitter.com/BRMqvo2bSC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 1, 2024

You'll notice Biden's tweet says, '... since 2021.' It is amazing that they believe that they can tell people how much money they have in their wallets (or retirement accounts) and pretend that's reality. It simply will not sell with everyone who is paying twice as much for food as they were just a few years ago.

Tell that to New Jersey’s electric customers…or anyone who buys milk, bread, eggs, gasoline or anything else for that matter.



Seems like someone has been getting too much sun on the beach in Delaware. Or, more likely, someone else is ghost writing for @JoeBiden. https://t.co/kjBstRLkvN pic.twitter.com/1cLGIWwDVU — Protect Our Coast NJ (@njcoast_protect) September 2, 2024

The ghostwriting is a given. But if they gave the same words to Biden on a teleprompter, he would happily read them (or try to) because he is completely oblivious. Even Kamala Harris has admitted that prices have skyrocketed -- while trying to pretend she had nothing to do with that.

Inflation is up 20%+ since you and Kamala Harris took office and your admin just lied about creating 818,000 jobs.



Maybe better to just log off and get back to the beach. https://t.co/IQm64eLVsg — McKinley Lewis (@McKinleyPLewis) September 2, 2024

Oh, right. Remember those nearly one million jobs they claimed to have created that simply ... do not exist?

But even setting aside that MASSIVE correction from the Bureau of Labor Statistics recently, the '16 million jobs created' number is a complete fiction. Even left-wing news outlets have acknowledged that. Recovering millions of jobs that the government mandated be stopped during the pandemic is not 'job creation.'

Joe’s new title: The arsonist firefighter. Take inflation to record highs just so you can claim you’ve brought it down.



And it’s 6 million jobs as you finally just admitted to the

American public. (See your prior post) https://t.co/BBREN1IbW5 — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) September 2, 2024

This is just too funny. The last tweet from the POTUS account before this one indeed acknowledged that most of the jobs they claim to have created were not created at all, but recovered.

Since I took office, we've recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic.



And added over 6 million more. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 1, 2024

LOL. Biden's interns are really not good at this whole Twitter thing.

You have to change your jobs numbers with every report to show that you lied.



Maybe sit this one out, old man. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) September 2, 2024

Oh, he's sitting it out all right. Or maybe 'lounging and sleeping it out' would be more accurate.

Bros passed out on a beach rn. — aka (@akafacehots) September 1, 2024

We even have the photos to prove it.

Tell that to the average American pic.twitter.com/NBCw2iKNvm — Ginger (@GingerAndSpice_) September 1, 2024

We don't know who the Biden Twitter accounts think they are speaking to, but it is definitely not people who are paying bills every month.

You didn’t get inflation down…



You slowed the rate of inflation. https://t.co/tPLX2SnKy6 — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) September 2, 2024

Yet another aspect of the lies.

Lies lies lies yeah pic.twitter.com/yux4WGvQIZ — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) September 1, 2024

Shout out to this tweet for a great '80s song reference. You can listen to that banger from Thompson Twins here.

Outstanding. Thank God for Twitter where we can see the BS getting challenged and disproven in real time.

Shut Up Joe pic.twitter.com/Z2c1KH4KAA — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 1, 2024

We lost count of how many people replied with that exact infographic which puts the truth to Biden's gaslighting.

Joe Biden has not created nearly 16 million jobs, more like 6 million and all have gone to foreigners.



Unemployment is low because inflation is still high and Americans are working multiple jobs just to get by.



Bidenomics is a failure and Biden is at the beach vacationing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 1, 2024

When it comes to the economy under the Biden-Harris administration, that sums things up fairly nicely. Why else do you think Harris is trying her best to distance herself from 'Bidenomics' (as well as everything else that has happened under her vice presidency)?

They won't stop, of course. Whoever is writing Biden's tweets will keep pushing these lies out every day from now through Election Day. And most of the media will let them get away with it.

Thankfully, Twitter will not.