Fired Hack John Harwood Says It's OK for Kamala to Dodge Interviews Because She Wants to Win

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:15 PM on August 24, 2024
Twitter

If you look at the resume of 'journalist' John Harwood, you will see everything is in the past tense and it is easy to understand why. In a world full of hacks who are more Democrat party apparatchiks than actual reporters or columnists, Harwood was too extreme for even The New York Times and CNN. 

This is the man who actually colluded with John Podesta and the Clinton campaign in 2016 to come up with questions he should ask Republican candidates for a primary debate he moderated through another former employer, CNBC.

These days, Harwood is little more than a laughingstock as he writes for Mehdi Hasan's Zeteo Substack (yes, Mehdi Hasan, another fired journo, LOL). 

Harwood's latest bilge for Zeteo was published earlier this week and it was a hilarious compilation of agitprop about why Kamala Harris won't do media interviews and why that's just okey-dokey with Harwood.  

She can't do interviews because she wants to win. LOL. You honestly cannot make this stuff up. 

I have no doubt Harris will do that [media interviews] when her campaign decides the time is right. But the amount of access will never be enough for reporters because she’s trying to win the election.  

So far, she’s had a little more than four weeks to take center stage, select a running mate, and plan her convention. After the DNC concludes this week, 73 days will remain before Election Day. 

... Sustaining momentum requires a relentless focus on contrasts she wants to draw: old vs. new, past vs. future, rich vs. middle-class, fear vs. hope. It does not require explaining her shifts on issues since 2020, her interactions with Biden before he quit the race, or her early attempts as vice president to stem illegal border crossings. 

She's BUSY, everyone. She doesn't have time to answer questions like how she is trying to erase her history, how she helped defenestrate Joe Biden, or how she has been a disaster as border czar. 

Why, if she did that, she might not win. Harwood can't have that

Her answers would make headlines for a media outlet and gratify the ego of the reporter involved. But they probably wouldn’t help her beat Trump. That’s why Republicans demand she take questions as loudly as journalists do. 

In reality, after her eight years as senator and vice president, there’s little mystery about the broad outlines of her positions on taxes, spending, health care, abortion, climate change, guns, and voting rights. Details matter little until the next Congress takes shape and shows what’s possible. 

Pish-posh. Those silly details. 

Harwood is echoing Nancy Pelosi's disastrous stance on Obamacare here: We have to elect Harris to find out what's in Harris. 

And he actually means all of this claptrap. 

Twitter, on the other hand, did not. 

Well ... yeah. Pretty much. 

Maybe what's even more incredible -- and hilarious -- is that Harwood believes in his head that he made no such admission. 

We don't think Harwood qualifies as 'media' anymore, but yes. So far, the media has, for the most part, not challenged Harris's refusal to answer questions. 

This writer believes that protective shield is slowly eroding around her, but time will tell. 

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Zeteo's subscriber base is pretty small for an organization from a former cable news host, but we can see why when they publish propaganda like this column from Harwood. 

It doesn’t really speak to her actual qualifications in a positive way, does it?

What qualifications? As we pointed out during the DNC, even her supporters are stumped when it comes to naming an actual Harris policy or accomplishment that they like. They just like the DEI candidate.  

Harwood is probably counting NBC's Kelly O'Donnell shamefully asking Kamala 'How do you feel tonight?' on Thursday as a 'media interview.' 

Harwood was never a reporter, but he used to be employed as one. 

Used to be. 

If the red flag were any bigger, it would be hanging behind a portrait of Chairman Mao. 

Or, you know, something like that. 

We're not sure if Harwood has the self-awareness to understand this or not, but we are sure that he doesn't care. 

Like most of the leftist media, Harwood does not know the meaning of the word shame. 

Still, even though we have always had a left-leaning media in America, it is pretty amazing to see how far so many of them have fallen into just being full-tilt propagandists and nothing more. 

Fortunately, a lot of them, like Harwood, are absolutely terrible at it. 

As Stephen Miller said in a tweet above, John Harwood in 2024 is mostly impotent and irrelevant. At some point, we believe the larger, more relevant media outlets will demand an interview or press conference from Harris and Tim Walz, even just for business and ratings reasons if nothing else. 

They may ask mostly softball questions as O'Donnell did, but a few substantive ones will be able to sneak in. 

We're confident neither Harris nor Walz are up to that task. 

