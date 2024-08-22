Cue the Jeopardy Music: DNC Attendees Face Plant When Asked to Name Their Favorite Kamala Policy

We've seen a lot of 'enthusiasm' and 'joy' angrily shoved down our throats at the Democratic National Convention this week. With everyone in attendance reminding everyone else every five seconds how 'joyful' they are, you know it has to be genuine, right? Not at all fabricated?

Or, you know, maybe not.

Last night, The Free Press decided to measure how authentic everyone's 'love' for Kamala Harris was by sending their intern Julia to the United Center in Chicago to quiz the DNC attendees on what their favorite Harris policy was.



And it went exactly how you'd imagine it would. Watch:

Asking Democrats at convention:



“ What is your favorite Kamala policy?”



The answers are priceless 😂😂😂



🔊 pic.twitter.com/F1HE7K4J7s — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 22, 2024

Our favorite might be the one woman who couldn't name a single policy, so replied instead that 'I really like most of them.'

LOL. Classic.

Or maybe it was the 'non-binary' man who simply said, 'All of them.' (Someone should tell him that he has bodily autonomy already and cannot get pregnant no matter how hard he tries.)

They can't name one — aka (@akafacehots) August 22, 2024

The one man toward the end almost had an answer talking about healthcare, but he quickly descended into nonsense word salad. Possibly as a tribute to Harris herself.

Also, he seems to have forgotten that Democrats already passed Obamacare quite some time ago. How's that workin' out?

Your daily reminder that the American left is comprised of the dumbest people on the planet. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a KAMmunist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 22, 2024

Who needs intelligence or independent thinking when you've got that whole hive mind 'vibe'?

This is why the Soviets went into the teachers unions so many decades ago.



They knew they could dumb down enough people to the point they’d vote for their own destruction. https://t.co/ViaWVHid2T — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 22, 2024

Come on, Jesse Kelly. We're trying to laugh at them here. Don't be such a downer by analyzing this in a serious way (but Kelly, of course, is 100 percent correct).

Thank you, Rob Schneider, for bringing us back to laughter.

The Trump ads just write themselves. https://t.co/CmjQLd8r91 — Judge Noreika Smelled A Rat (@QTPahTootie) August 22, 2024

Trump's next ad should just be this video all by itself, with him in the corner reacting to it with bemusement and confusion.

That's gold, Jerry. GOLD.

When this mentally disturbed dude with a full beard said he was non-binary, I just about fell out of my chair! https://t.co/Y8jl5a3jFG pic.twitter.com/9kBEpMjUM1 — Don’t tase me bro (@mc_223) August 22, 2024

Yeah, we chuckled pretty loudly there too.

Bravo to the interviewer for keeping a straight face. 👀 — FreshNewEyes (@Fresh_New_Eyes) August 22, 2024

Julia the intern at The Free Press deserves a raise. She was outstanding.

This is why the Left wants to control the media and education.



These people have zero idea why they're doing what they're doing. https://t.co/70IbEr0oiS — Sinner Saved by Grace (@redeemed_St) August 22, 2024

But if they were all asked what 'brat' means, we bet they could answer that question.

Not just doom, but DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM.

LOL. Yep, she's got her low-IQ base on lock.

Please (redact) me in the head…



These people vote. — Shelnutt (@ttunlehs) August 22, 2024

It's the Democrats, so not only do they vote, but most of them probably vote in more than one state.

Because there are... pic.twitter.com/Uqx54diRQF — the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) August 22, 2024

That's kind of a good point. It's difficult for these drones to name a favorite policy when Kamala won't detail any herself.

But we notice none of them said 'price controls' or 'taxes on unrealized gains.' Wait'll they hear about those doozies.

My favorite policy is what can be, unburdened by what has been. — Knucklehead (@knklhed) August 22, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

Wait a second ... that sounds like Marxism. We're not laughing at that line anymore.

So basically her voters see her as a Kardashian.



“She’s like really cool and does good things.” 🥴



We are becoming a nation of imbeciles. https://t.co/DcLlHe4pSB — Nat 🇺🇸 (@NatShupe) August 22, 2024

We are living the movie "Idiocracy" right now... https://t.co/uvEcyxi9Yu — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) August 22, 2024

It's getting harder and harder to dispute this idea with every passing day that people keep pretending -- with no evidence, mind you -- that Harris is a serious person or politician.

LOL. Thank you for the visual representation of Harris voters' neurons firing.

This hurts to watch 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/FSOZQnqEAz — Moon Pie 🇺🇸 💯 Real, 50% Random 💭 (@MoonPieOmega3) August 22, 2024

Monty Python may have said it best:

You can say that again.

I think what we're seeing here is a LOT of people who were PAID to show up to these events to make it appear they have support when in fact, these people are just trying to make a quick buck. Change my mind :) Criminals! https://t.co/RMykUnh0IR — THEFUTUREOFMONEYCC (@THEFUTUREOFMON1) August 22, 2024

Oooh, now that's an interesting -- and fairly credible -- theory.

Morons, all of them. https://t.co/BP6uJp2dey — Pro Status Quo (@ProStatusQuo) August 22, 2024

And on that profound and truthful note, we will conclude by simply reminding everyone that if you think these people are dumb, just wait until Kamala Harris takes the stage herself tonight.

Try not to let your head explode from the stupid.