Cue the Jeopardy Music: DNC Attendees Face Plant When Asked to Name Their Favorite Kamala Policy

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on August 22, 2024
ImgFlip

We've seen a lot of 'enthusiasm' and 'joy' angrily shoved down our throats at the Democratic National Convention this week. With everyone in attendance reminding everyone else every five seconds how 'joyful' they are, you know it has to be genuine, right? Not at all fabricated? 

Advertisement

Or, you know, maybe not. 

Last night, The Free Press decided to measure how authentic everyone's 'love' for Kamala Harris was by sending their intern Julia to the United Center in Chicago to quiz the DNC attendees on what their favorite Harris policy was. 

And it went exactly how you'd imagine it would. Watch: 

Our favorite might be the one woman who couldn't name a single policy, so replied instead that 'I really like most of them.'

LOL. Classic. 

Or maybe it was the 'non-binary' man who simply said, 'All of them.' (Someone should tell him that he has bodily autonomy already and cannot get pregnant no matter how hard he tries.)

The one man toward the end almost had an answer talking about healthcare, but he quickly descended into nonsense word salad. Possibly as a tribute to Harris herself. 

Also, he seems to have forgotten that Democrats already passed Obamacare quite some time ago. How's that workin' out? 

Who needs intelligence or independent thinking when you've got that whole hive mind 'vibe'? 

Come on, Jesse Kelly. We're trying to laugh at them here. Don't be such a downer by analyzing this in a serious way (but Kelly, of course, is 100 percent correct). 

Thank you, Rob Schneider, for bringing us back to laughter. 

Trump's next ad should just be this video all by itself, with him in the corner reacting to it with bemusement and confusion. 

That's gold, Jerry. GOLD. 

Yeah, we chuckled pretty loudly there too. 

Julia the intern at The Free Press deserves a raise. She was outstanding. 

But if they were all asked what 'brat' means, we bet they could answer that question.

Not just doom, but DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM. 

LOL. Yep, she's got her low-IQ base on lock. 

It's the Democrats, so not only do they vote, but most of them probably vote in more than one state. 

That's kind of a good point. It's difficult for these drones to name a favorite policy when Kamala won't detail any herself. 

But we notice none of them said 'price controls' or 'taxes on unrealized gains.' Wait'll they hear about those doozies. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Wait a second ... that sounds like Marxism. We're not laughing at that line anymore. 

It's getting harder and harder to dispute this idea with every passing day that people keep pretending -- with no evidence, mind you -- that Harris is a serious person or politician.

LOL. Thank you for the visual representation of Harris voters' neurons firing. 

Monty Python may have said it best: 

via GIPHY

You can say that again. 

Oooh, now that's an interesting -- and fairly credible -- theory. 

And on that profound and truthful note, we will conclude by simply reminding everyone that if you think these people are dumb, just wait until Kamala Harris takes the stage herself tonight. 

Try not to let your head explode from the stupid. 

