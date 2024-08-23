YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the Media Hive Mind

Did everyone get their fill of 'joy' over the past four days of the Democratic National Convention? What was your most joyful moment? Was it the constant demonizing of (and lying about) Donald Trump? Or maybe it was the gleeful way in which Democrats celebrated abortion, even having a Planned Parenthood bus administering abortions outside the United Center, with no questions asked? We thought millionaire Michelle Obama lecturing Americans about 'not taking too much' was extremely joyous. As was billionaire Oprah Winfrey complaining about all of her experiences with 'income inequality.'

Maybe the most joy-tastic moment was Kamala Harris pretending that she hasn't been the sitting vice president for almost four years ... and still is.

Despite all of these outstanding exemplars of joyfulness, for journalist Matt Taibbi, it seems that the embodiment of the spirit of joy was how incessantly and forcefully it was shoved down Americans' throats.

Taibbi captured it pretty well with this meme from A Clockwork Orange:

You will experience joy, damn you. And if you don't, we will strap you down and make you sit here until your eyes bleed.

A couple of others picked up on the same theme with similar memes.

HA. What can we say? We're Gen X. We love Ren and Stimpy.

But all of the memes aside, it was one Twitter user, The Ice Man, who showed in graphic form in a reply to Taibbi not only how the word joy has become nothing more than agitprop for the left, but also -- very disturbingly -- the absolute hive mind of the corporate media as they instantly picked up on and spread the propaganda.

[Note; Because of some technical difficulties, we could not embed the actual tweet, but here is a screenshot of what The Ice Man posted.]

Wow. Just ... wow.

All of the usual suspects are there. The Washington Post, The New York Times, NPR (which we pay for), Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair ... the list goes on. If we could capture the television and cable television networks in a screenshot, we're sure we'd see the same thing from them.

Even Taibbi, who has become one of the media's most outspoken and cynical critics since he became independent years ago, was a little taken aback (apologies for the NSFW language).

WTF indeed.

Orwellian propaganda of the fascist anti-human deep state. — BitcoinIsFuture ⚡️ (@BitcoinIsFutur3) August 23, 2024

The Ice Man and others on Twitter followed up by reminding everyone that 'Strength Through Joy' ('Kraft Durst Freude') was a very popular slogan and institution in Nazi Germany.

Yikes.

Marching orders received. — Instructor001 (O-Ga) (@jej117) August 23, 2024

Not just received and followed, but enthusiastically embraced. The Times, the Ingsoc national newspaper in 1984, would be proud of today's legacy media.

See? That guy gets it.

operation mockingbird in full affect. — Lon B (@LB_Duce) August 23, 2024

We can't be sure the CIA is involved here like they ran Operation Mockingbird during the Cold War. Let's just say, at this point, nothing would surprise us.

Remember how during Hunter laptop story, we learned that the FBI convened a meeting with the major media outlets and basically gave them verbatim talking points resulting in nearly identical headlines nationwide?



It's almost like meetings like that happen all the time... — Michael Everson (@MichaelEverson1) August 23, 2024

Like we said ... nothing would surprise us.

Hilarious Pravda level propaganda — Paulette Varghese Altmaier (@PauletteAlt) August 23, 2024

We're not sure even Pravda was ever this brazen.

The joy shall continue until morale improves — Super Shogun (@SuperShogun64) August 23, 2024

LOL. That seems to sum up the whole propaganda situation we are going through -- or, more accurately, what we are being forced to go through -- quite nicely.

We have approximately 75 days until the 2024 presidential election. Between now and then, the corporate media will be relentless. Utterly relentless.

Oh, and joyful, of course.

We know we're not going to fall for it. And we know Twitchy readers won't fall for it. But we'd better be prepared for it.

Because as bad as it's been so far ... we ain't seen nothin' yet.