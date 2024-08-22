Sign Us Up for Some of That 'Oppression': Billionaire Oprah Winfrey Whines About Income Inequality

We've seen so much projection, gaslighting, and hypocrisy from the Democrats during the first three nights of the Democratic National Convention, we almost feel like we are taking crazy pills.

On the first night, they kept ancient Joe Biden up way past his bedtime so he could scream out lies like 'very fine people' and 'bloodbath.' The second night saw Bernie Sanders (also angrily shouting) denouncing billionaires, only to be immediately followed by J.B. Pritzker who is worth $3.5 billion, almost all inherited. On that same night, Michelle Obama -- who owns four luxury homes and gets paid $750,000 per one-hour speech -- harangued Americans who 'take more than they need.

So, it should come as no surprise to see that hypocrisy continued on the third night, and no one embodied it better than Oprah Winfrey.

Watch:

Oprah: "I have been on the receiving end" of "racism, sexism, income inequality"



Oprah has a $2.7 billion net worth pic.twitter.com/vkW2em5Kec — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 22, 2024

Yes, Winfrey, who is the wealthiest female celebrity in America, is a victim of income inequality.

Say, where can we sign up for some of that 'inequality,' Oprah?

Kinda weird for Oprah, with her Hawaiian estate and multiple homes, expensive wardrobes, frequent luxury vacations, etc., to talk about income inequality. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 22, 2024

Kind of really weird. Not to mention loathsome.

Clearly it was devastating and prevented her from achieving anything meaningful. — Harrison Bergeron (Un-aborted Thought Criminal) (@thekahoona) August 22, 2024

Poor, downtrodden Oprah. Why won't America embrace her and let her succeed?

Oprah is a theosophical witch. https://t.co/9t2MyW7376 — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) August 22, 2024

(Don't feel bad if you had to look up 'theosophical' ... we did, LOL.)

If they ever admit they’ve made it, they’re no longer held back, the system is flawed but fair, etc. there is no longer a rationale for their ideology/religion to continue on. Thus, the narrative must go on, self-awareness be damned. Like all cults. https://t.co/22bRy28rlX — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 22, 2024

Exactamundo. It's all a game and they think we're stupid enough to play it, and play it by their rules.

Why does she consider herself a victim? She has had her own TV show since 1986 when she was 32 years old. She has been in the top .01% almost her entire adult life. https://t.co/z0MBdPIycv — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 22, 2024

Sure, but if it wasn't for 'racism' and 'inequality,' she could have been in the top 0.001 percent.

Imagine the success Oprah could have had if we hadn’t been so racist. — Magills (@magills_) August 22, 2024

We should be ashamed of ourselves. Truly.

Oprah getting ready to complain at the DNC https://t.co/KLsQ27zAwA pic.twitter.com/fs51yc5OtP — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) August 22, 2024

HA. Perfect meme.

SHHHHH. We're supposed to pretend that photos like that don't exist.

And we're really supposed to pretend that all of Winfrey's friendly photos with Harvey Weinstein don't exist.

They’re so desperate that they had to bring in Harvey Weinstein’s bestie, Oprah. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 22, 2024

Oprah is a good Democrat! pic.twitter.com/E0uZ5dSd6O — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) August 22, 2024

Oops. We weren't supposed to include that photo. As Hagrid would say, 'We were ... NOT ... supposed to do that.'

Oprah promised to help the people of Maui, instead she stole their land — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2024

Damn. Oops again. We probably weren't supposed to remind anyone of that either.

Weird that in a country that embraces racism, sexism and income inequality a black woman became a multi billionaire — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 22, 2024

Completely out of touch.



Who falls for this? 🤣 — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 22, 2024

Cultists, that's who. Cultists fall for it.

I guess the only thing stupider than oprah and the obamas crying about race and money are the people that listen and believe them https://t.co/tAOJN4AsGm — David Hubbard (@masquesoplease) August 22, 2024

Democrats rely on the famous truth that P.T. Barnum told long ago, 'A sucker is born every minute.'

Democrats: billionaires are the devil!

Also democrats: now let’s listen to this billionaire https://t.co/jgtiQVzTK1 — Zeke (@ezk_zeke) August 22, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Outstanding.

You can give 17,000 people $100,000 and still be a billionaire. https://t.co/YRNBNzmop0 — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) August 22, 2024

Yeah, don't hold your breath on that happening ever.

The only person who doesn't get Communism is Oprah. At least that's what she thinks. She should study some history because the Communists she loves will eventually come for her too.

Since we, on the other hand, are not Communists, we do not begrudge Winfrey for her obscene wealth. More power to her. (Just try not to bilk the people of Maui, OK?)

But once, just once, we'd like to hear from one of these 'oppressed' uber-wealthy leftists that they were only able to amass the fortunes they have because they live in America.

And they can only do it here because America is not a socialist country.

We will never let it become one.