Sign Us Up for Some of That 'Oppression': Billionaire Oprah Winfrey Whines About Income Inequality

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on August 22, 2024
Meme

We've seen so much projection, gaslighting, and hypocrisy from the Democrats during the first three nights of the Democratic National Convention, we almost feel like we are taking crazy pills. 

On the first night, they kept ancient Joe Biden up way past his bedtime so he could scream out lies like 'very fine people' and 'bloodbath.' The second night saw Bernie Sanders (also angrily shouting) denouncing billionaires, only to be immediately followed by J.B. Pritzker who is worth $3.5 billion, almost all inherited. On that same night, Michelle Obama -- who owns four luxury homes and gets paid $750,000 per one-hour speech -- harangued Americans who 'take more than they need.

So, it should come as no surprise to see that hypocrisy continued on the third night, and no one embodied it better than Oprah Winfrey. 

Watch: 

Yes, Winfrey, who is the wealthiest female celebrity in America, is a victim of income inequality.

Say, where can we sign up for some of that 'inequality,' Oprah? 

Kind of really weird. Not to mention loathsome. 

Poor, downtrodden Oprah. Why won't America embrace her and let her succeed? 

(Don't feel bad if you had to look up 'theosophical' ... we did, LOL.)

Exactamundo. It's all a game and they think we're stupid enough to play it, and play it by their rules. 

Sure, but if it wasn't for 'racism' and 'inequality,' she could have been in the top 0.001 percent. 

We should be ashamed of ourselves. Truly. 

HA. Perfect meme. 

SHHHHH. We're supposed to pretend that photos like that don't exist. 

And we're really supposed to pretend that all of Winfrey's friendly photos with Harvey Weinstein don't exist. 

Oops. We weren't supposed to include that photo. As Hagrid would say, 'We were ... NOT ... supposed to do that.'

Damn. Oops again. We probably weren't supposed to remind anyone of that either. 

Cultists, that's who. Cultists fall for it. 

Democrats rely on the famous truth that P.T. Barnum told long ago, 'A sucker is born every minute.'

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Outstanding. 

Yeah, don't hold your breath on that happening ever. 

The only person who doesn't get Communism is Oprah. At least that's what she thinks. She should study some history because the Communists she loves will eventually come for her too. 

Since we, on the other hand, are not Communists, we do not begrudge Winfrey for her obscene wealth. More power to her. (Just try not to bilk the people of Maui, OK?)

But once, just once, we'd like to hear from one of these 'oppressed' uber-wealthy leftists that they were only able to amass the fortunes they have because they live in America. 

And they can only do it here because America is not a socialist country. 

We will never let it become one. 

