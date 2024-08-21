WATCH: Woman Worth $70 MILLION Who Owns Three Houses Lectures Americans on 'Not Taking More Than We Need'

Democrats: It's (D)ifferent when they do it!

That should be the slogan of the party, because the rules they force on everyone else -- from flying private jets to owning gas stoves -- never, ever apply to them.

Last night at the DNC, Michelle Obama had the audacity to get on stage and tell the audience her parents were 'suspicious of folks who took more than they needed.'

Watch:

The post continues after the cut off:

This is where we remind you of a couple of facts:

Also, Michelle Obama charges $750,000 for a one-hour speech:

Nice work if you can get it.

At what point have they taken more than they needed?

Or does that just apply to Americans like this writer, who simply want to keep more of what she earns and not pay it in taxes, capital gains fees, and via inflation?

Our guess is the latter.

.@MichelleObama says her parents were "suspicious of folks who took more than they needed." pic.twitter.com/64tNg2ar42 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 21, 2024

Absolutely maddening.

Wait. How many homes do they own? How many do an empty nest couple need? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 21, 2024

More than you, that's how many.

She lives here 🤔 pic.twitter.com/numqjmxMsX — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) August 21, 2024

But that's what she needs!

You mean like smash & grab robberies? — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) August 21, 2024

That, too, is (D)ifferent.

How much do ya figure that dress cost? — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) August 21, 2024

Probably more than we make in a month.

Says the person with these *three* houses https://t.co/CmVYE5Froo pic.twitter.com/3euNtz3ffF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2024

This writer lives in a manufactured home. But somehow -- in Michelle Obama's view -- she's the greedy one.

This b**ch lives in a 9 bedroom mansion in Martha’s Vineyard



Everyone else is a disappointment and the obamas are nothing but hypocrites https://t.co/uZQ071Df4x — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 21, 2024

Nine bedrooms, and zero children at home.

There is one constant in this crazy world and it's the Obamas' fervent belief that they are allowed to hover above everyone else, especially the people they demonize. https://t.co/6474cOSybP — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 21, 2024

They really are a special kind of arrogant, aren't they?

Your family has made tens of millions since landing on the national radar in 2004.



You’re one to talk. https://t.co/kW4jPYZWV2 — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) August 21, 2024

But that's not the same, because reasons!

The Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard house has an estimated value of $20 million and has 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms



And that’s just one of their three houses



I mean, just awe inspiring hypocrisy here https://t.co/xGtnV5jIZd — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 21, 2024

So seven bedrooms and NINE bathrooms.

Who needs NINE bathrooms?

The Obama have homes in DC, Chicago, Hawaii, and Martha’s Vineyard https://t.co/p8gy74LX3p — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 21, 2024

We'd forgotten about the Hawaii estate.

Must be nice.

What was it Barack Obama said while he was president?

'At some point, you've made enough money' -- that's right.

When do the Obamas reach that point?