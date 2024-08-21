WATCH: Woman Worth $70 MILLION Who Owns Three Houses Lectures Americans on 'Not Taking More Than We Need'

Democrats: It's (D)ifferent when they do it!
That should be the slogan of the party, because the rules they force on everyone else -- from flying private jets to owning gas stoves -- never, ever apply to them.
Last night at the DNC, Michelle Obama had the audacity to get on stage and tell the audience her parents were 'suspicious of folks who took more than they needed.'
Watch:
NEW: Michelle Obama, who has a net worth of about $70 million, says her parents were always suspicious of people who took more than they needed.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2024
“[My mom] and my father didn't aspire to be wealthy. In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed.”
“They… pic.twitter.com/cpIlzV1PW7
The post continues after the cut off:
“[My mom] and my father didn't aspire to be wealthy. In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed.”
“They understood that it wasn't enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning. So my mother volunteered at the local school.”
This is where we remind you of a couple of facts:
- Barack and Michelle Obama have a net worth of $70 million, according to Yahoo! News.
- Barack and Michelle Obama own three houses: one in Washington D.C. purchased in 2017 for $8.1 million, one in Martha's Vineyard purchased in 2015 for $15 million, and one in Chicago, purchased in 2005 for $1.65 million.
Also, Michelle Obama charges $750,000 for a one-hour speech:
Michelle Obama last year was paid $750K to give a one hour speech in Germany about diversity and inclusion https://t.co/toGwHISuE6 pic.twitter.com/xtLbZOKw2b— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2024
Nice work if you can get it.
At what point have they taken more than they needed?
Or does that just apply to Americans like this writer, who simply want to keep more of what she earns and not pay it in taxes, capital gains fees, and via inflation?
Our guess is the latter.
.@MichelleObama says her parents were "suspicious of folks who took more than they needed." pic.twitter.com/64tNg2ar42— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 21, 2024
Absolutely maddening.
Wait. How many homes do they own? How many do an empty nest couple need?— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 21, 2024
More than you, that's how many.
She lives here 🤔 pic.twitter.com/numqjmxMsX— Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) August 21, 2024
But that's what she needs!
You mean like smash & grab robberies?— MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) August 21, 2024
That, too, is (D)ifferent.
How much do ya figure that dress cost?— Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) August 21, 2024
Probably more than we make in a month.
Says the person with these *three* houses https://t.co/CmVYE5Froo pic.twitter.com/3euNtz3ffF— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2024
This writer lives in a manufactured home. But somehow -- in Michelle Obama's view -- she's the greedy one.
This b**ch lives in a 9 bedroom mansion in Martha’s Vineyard— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 21, 2024
Everyone else is a disappointment and the obamas are nothing but hypocrites https://t.co/uZQ071Df4x
Nine bedrooms, and zero children at home.
There is one constant in this crazy world and it's the Obamas' fervent belief that they are allowed to hover above everyone else, especially the people they demonize. https://t.co/6474cOSybP— Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 21, 2024
They really are a special kind of arrogant, aren't they?
Your family has made tens of millions since landing on the national radar in 2004.— Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) August 21, 2024
You’re one to talk. https://t.co/kW4jPYZWV2
But that's not the same, because reasons!
The Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard house has an estimated value of $20 million and has 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 21, 2024
And that’s just one of their three houses
I mean, just awe inspiring hypocrisy here https://t.co/xGtnV5jIZd
So seven bedrooms and NINE bathrooms.
Who needs NINE bathrooms?
The Obama have homes in DC, Chicago, Hawaii, and Martha’s Vineyard https://t.co/p8gy74LX3p— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 21, 2024
We'd forgotten about the Hawaii estate.
Must be nice.
What was it Barack Obama said while he was president?
'At some point, you've made enough money' -- that's right.
When do the Obamas reach that point?
