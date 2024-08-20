BOTTOM'S UP: Trump Supporter Trolls DNC With Fundraiser to Help Kamala's 'Drinking Addiction'

Brit Hume DROPS AOC for Admitting She Doesn't Work Hard in Congress, Wants...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on August 20, 2024
Grok AI

As the Democratic National Convention kicked off last night, a pretty funny new trope hit Twitter: Drunk Kamala Harris. 

Look, it's not hard to see why people would think that Harris tips back a few while on the job. Here are a couple of good examples: 

We don't know about you, but that doesn't sound like a sober person. Recently, even Michael Malice had us in stitches when he described how Harris is America's drunk wine mom

But our intellectual, moral, and spiritual betters in the mainstream media were none too happy about this trending joke. Newsweek was downright outraged at Republicans 'pouncing' on the drinky-drinky rumor

As if a scolding from the media is going to do anything but fuel more conversation about Harris's drinking habits. 

But one intrepid Trump supporter took the joke to the next level on Monday as he stood outside the United Center in Chicago to help Harris with her drinking addiction. Watch: 

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

The best part, of course, is that he states he is fundraising not to send Harris to rehab, but to keep her drinking. LOL. 

We may have giggled a little bit at that, but we were stone-cold sober and we never cackled — Scout's honor. 

Ain't it though? 

Hey, don't take it all. Leave some for Nancy Pelosi. 

OOF. Let's hope so. 

Those are exactly the three stages of 'America's wine mom' that Malice described to Rogan. 

We're not sure if A.I. is going to be a benefit to humanity or the death of humanity, but it sure does create some funny images. 

Yikes. Yeah, watch out, brother. 

But an even scarier thought than Harris being drunk all the time ... what if she's not? 

Now that is truly terrifying. 

The best part of the troll though is that it looks like we may not have seen the last of it. Last night, several people chimed in saying they knew the Trump support conducting this epic punking of DNC attendees. 

Sure enough, it turns out that the man in question has a Twitter account with the handle of 'SNARP.' He appears to do mostly sports-related 'Man on the Street '-style trolls, but decided to step into politics this week. 

And then later last night, SNARP jumped into the thread and promised that there was more to come. 

Oh, we are waiting for that with bated breath. We'll keep an eye on SNARP and see if he has more to share from the DNC, either with the 'Drunk Kamala' troll or any others. 

If any of it is as good as this classic clip, we'll surely be laughing our butts off so much, people might think we were as drunk as Kamala Harris. 

