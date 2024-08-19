Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe...
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is...
The Force Is EXPENSIVE With This One: Check Out What Mark Hamill Charges...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Tim Walz is FAR from Likable and His Classism Should Repulse Americans
WATCH: Kamala FINALLY Answers Questions From the Media and It Goes As Well...
This Does Not Spark Joy: DNC Demonstrates CLEAR Choice This Election Year
Now We Know Why She Won't Do Interviews: Watch Kamala's Weird Rant About...
Democrats Bring Joyful Segregation to DNC
Guess That Didn't Work: Hours After Newsom Signs 'Smash and Grab' Crime Bill,...
BUS-TED: Twitter Mocks Doug Emhoff Reminiscing About the LAST Time Kamala Had a...
Politico Whines Trump Undermining Legitimacy of Kamala's Candidacy (Spoiler: Democrats Did...
VIP: JD Vance Is Growing As a Candidate
Riley Gaines Shows No Mercy When Miserable Angry Bully Keith Olbermann Tries (and...

CHEF'S KISS: J.D. Vance Provides the PERFECT Analogy for Putting Kamala in Charge of Inflation

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on August 19, 2024
MEME Artist Angie

Monday mornings are never this writer's cup of tea (except for Twitchy's hilarious Monday Morning Meme Madness, of course), but this Monday looks to be far worse than your average beginning of the week because today also brings with it the start of the four-day Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Assuming, that is, that protesters have not yet burned down the city of Chicago. 

Advertisement

As Obi-Wan Kenobi once described Mos Eisley spaceport by saying 'You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy,' we would describe the DNC as a miserable den of cultists, gaslighting, and genuine weirdos.

Twitchy plans to cover all of the lies, cringe, and Communist policies extensively this week, but before we do that, we thought we'd give you some good news in the form of Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. We are delighted to report this Monday morning that Vance continues to be exceptionally good at this whole campaigning thing.

Vance performed another round of media interviews on the Sunday talk shows yesterday (have Kamala Harris or Tim Walz done any of those yet?) and cracked us up again with his analogy about putting Harris in charge of fixing inflation. Watch:

LOL. Vance is not just good at this, he is 'chef's kiss' good at this. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We can practically hear the WWE's Jim Ross screaming for someone to stop the damn match. 

Same. 

Someone call the burn unit. 

We don't think so, but this one came close.

HA. Walz's record during the 'Summer of Love' wasn't exactly stellar. 

There is no question that Vance continues to impress and is probably salivating at the chance he will get to debate Walz in September. 

He's got great delivery too. This was obviously a line he had planned, but he didn't deliver it like he was impressed with himself. Just matter-of-factly and then moving on to the rest of his point. That's how you sound authentic and natural, not entirely scripted like certain Democrat nominees we could mention. 

Advertisement

We're not campaign managers or anything, but putting Vance in charge of blasting Walz and Harris and having Trump focus on promoting his Agenda 47 seems like a pretty good strategy. 

This is also a good point. After all, Harris was the Border Czar, despite the media's attempt to erase that history. 

Advertisement

That's something you don't hear too often about politicians, but in Vance's case, it might actually be true. Fortunately, the Trump campaign looks like they want to keep sending him out there to speak to the media as often as possible. 

On the eve of the DNC, we couldn't think of a better idea than for Vance to remind Americans that Harris and Walz have no idea what they are doing, and putting them in charge of the economy for four years might just be the worst idea in the history of ideas.

Tags: FOX NEWS SUNDAY INFLATION KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Katie Pavlich at Dem Convention Notes Their 'Appeasement of the Pro-Hamas Crowd Is Not Going Well'
Doug P.
Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe They Post Staged 'Teamwork' Video
Sam J.
The Force Is EXPENSIVE With This One: Check Out What Mark Hamill Charges for Autographs
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Kamala FINALLY Answers Questions From the Media and It Goes As Well As You'd Expect
Amy Curtis
Riley Gaines Shows No Mercy When Miserable Angry Bully Keith Olbermann Tries (and Fails) to Insult Her
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement