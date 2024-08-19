CHEF'S KISS: J.D. Vance Provides the PERFECT Analogy for Putting Kamala in Charge of Inflation

Monday mornings are never this writer's cup of tea (except for Twitchy's hilarious Monday Morning Meme Madness, of course), but this Monday looks to be far worse than your average beginning of the week because today also brings with it the start of the four-day Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Assuming, that is, that protesters have not yet burned down the city of Chicago.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi once described Mos Eisley spaceport by saying 'You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy,' we would describe the DNC as a miserable den of cultists, gaslighting, and genuine weirdos.

Twitchy plans to cover all of the lies, cringe, and Communist policies extensively this week, but before we do that, we thought we'd give you some good news in the form of Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. We are delighted to report this Monday morning that Vance continues to be exceptionally good at this whole campaigning thing.

Vance performed another round of media interviews on the Sunday talk shows yesterday (have Kamala Harris or Tim Walz done any of those yet?) and cracked us up again with his analogy about putting Harris in charge of fixing inflation. Watch:

Senator @JDVance with the quote of the weekend:



"Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy is like Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy"🔥 pic.twitter.com/jhjRU2H4BM — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2024

LOL. Vance is not just good at this, he is 'chef's kiss' good at this.

#Vance from the top rope. Someone check on #Harris. She just got put through a table. https://t.co/EoZjB2HYEx pic.twitter.com/RB5sPPZtdy — Josh Kezer (@joshkezer) August 18, 2024

We can practically hear the WWE's Jim Ross screaming for someone to stop the damn match.

Every time I hear him speak, the more I realize he was the perfect choice. — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) August 18, 2024

Same.

Someone call the burn unit.

Has there ever been a better analogy? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 18, 2024

We don't think so, but this one came close.

Tim Walz in charge of riot response…. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 18, 2024

HA. Walz's record during the 'Summer of Love' wasn't exactly stellar.

There is no question that Vance continues to impress and is probably salivating at the chance he will get to debate Walz in September.

It’s like one straight right after the other.



JD is brutally effective. https://t.co/v9L6cTcqzm — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) August 18, 2024

He's got great delivery too. This was obviously a line he had planned, but he didn't deliver it like he was impressed with himself. Just matter-of-factly and then moving on to the rest of his point. That's how you sound authentic and natural, not entirely scripted like certain Democrat nominees we could mention.

Sending out JD Vance to do the attacks is brilliant

Trump needs to promote his pro-growth plan to end inflation, close the border, deport illegals and MAKE America SAFE Again https://t.co/sbQSMCnVr9 — Meredith Marshall (@MeredithMarsha1) August 18, 2024

We're not campaign managers or anything, but putting Vance in charge of blasting Walz and Harris and having Trump focus on promoting his Agenda 47 seems like a pretty good strategy.

Disgustingly Harris was also responsible for the worst human trafficking in modern history. https://t.co/SxiMROTLLe — KAM (@KAMbot1138) August 18, 2024

This is also a good point. After all, Harris was the Border Czar, despite the media's attempt to erase that history.

This quote will stick to her ridiculous economic plan from now until November. @JDVance with the perfect line and the delivery. https://t.co/8x4Fpxv4yP — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 18, 2024

The more JD Vance talks, the more I like him 🤣 https://t.co/IRGxNXKMGn — Squirrel Tribe (@SquirrelTribe) August 19, 2024

That's something you don't hear too often about politicians, but in Vance's case, it might actually be true. Fortunately, the Trump campaign looks like they want to keep sending him out there to speak to the media as often as possible.

On the eve of the DNC, we couldn't think of a better idea than for Vance to remind Americans that Harris and Walz have no idea what they are doing, and putting them in charge of the economy for four years might just be the worst idea in the history of ideas.