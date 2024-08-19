Monday Morning Meme Madness

Things are about to get wild this week as the Democrats kick off their convention which is sure to be filled with the utterly bizarre, posing as normal. We here at Twitchy will be sure to bring you all the laughs and outrageous rhetoric, but there's only one way to prepare for such a spectacle …

We need a good dose of laughs before the Chicago shenanigans begin.

That's why we're here, once again, to try to help us all cope with what is sure to be a Monday leading into madness. We've got some of our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from the past week to get the day started off on the right foot.

LOL! Somebody needs to tell him!

Went to my buddy’s house and he thought this absolute monster was gonna slip by without further inquiry pic.twitter.com/1erZU8Ifrb — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) August 12, 2024

Yeah, we're going to need more information … and some details about where to purchase this beauty.

Hey, you could just go with this classic …

I can never shop here again 😅 pic.twitter.com/nUOgUMffUH — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 12, 2024

Been there. Done that.

This made me laugh pretty hard.



😂😂😂

This pup is a good sport. pic.twitter.com/nRyT0o7rMJ — eve (@eveforamerica) August 15, 2024

Okay, that's funny.

JD VANCE IS A MONSTER pic.twitter.com/HYNmWoXyLi — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) August 16, 2024

Yes, the Left went after teenage JD Vance this week for … having once been a teenager. We all had fun with it.

We love the dad joke energy y'all bring us every week.

Bwahaha! The age-old question remains undefeated: 'What am I going to use this for?'

Omg pic.twitter.com/sHkZ9IVfnS — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) August 17, 2024

What kind of mind comes up with this stuff? 😂

Hey, what do you call it when Fozzy Bear moves at a regular pace by lifting and setting down each foot in turn, never having both feet off the ground at once?

Walk-a, walk-a, walk-a!

We know that was bad. We don't care!

LOL! We feel sort of evil for laughing at that, but now that we're already here, why not dig deeper?

LOLOLOL! We want to be friends with this guy.

This dude has a death wish. 😂😂😂

HAHAHA!

Perfect! 😂

Fathers, teach your sons well. pic.twitter.com/4k1hCg4ubU — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) August 18, 2024

They do both present their own set of problems.

I thought I was being polite 😂 pic.twitter.com/7mgts4FnT7 — Bee’s Little Ranch (@BeesLittleRanch) August 18, 2024

LOL.

Sorry, cat lovers, we've been so nice to cats in recent weeks that we felt the need to acknowledge their failures.

See, not only do we try to make you laugh every Monday, but we also bring you helpful tips.

You can throw it away now. pic.twitter.com/Ev4wPE0thw — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) August 18, 2024

Yeah … not happening. It all sounds well and good until you suddenly find yourself in need of a power adapter for a Windows Pocket PC 2000.

LOLOLOL! 💀💀💀

Can’t believe they made a statue to commemorate that time I got kicked out of Chuck E. Cheese’s pic.twitter.com/NN8KTBmILI — octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) August 18, 2024

That's just not right. We laughed.

We finally understand what Pearl Jam has been singing about all these years! 😂

HA!

'Yeah, that's not really gonna … wait … wuh? … how? … WHOA!'

Our minds are blown. LOL.

"I can't believe I've been using this wrong all this time" lol pic.twitter.com/BVrjNgUUUF — Gunna (@GunnaDaHitman) August 17, 2024

Brilliant!

Nailed it!

People headed to Chicago this week like: https://t.co/PMfq5Qkonn pic.twitter.com/Ra588fQYEv — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 18, 2024

Bwahaha!

If only there was a way to prevent this disease …

Y'all ain't right! 😂

STOP IT! LOL.

No one’s doing it so I guess I gotta promote myself (it hurts) https://t.co/TWz2LKRLgP pic.twitter.com/dETJPQ822v — Alison Burke (@TiredActor) August 18, 2024

This is an older one, but we still love it and it popped up again this week.

¡Muy bueno! 😂

Granny Is A Legend 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hGUa9i8yzs — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) August 18, 2024

Oh man! LOL!

LOLOLOL! We should not have laughed that hard at that one.

Shots fired!

That is an … interesting … talent.

Give him a chance, Uber driver guy! 😂

We know the Olympics are old news, but people keep coming up with new memes for the Australian breakdancer so we had to share.

Teenage me in Minnesota, sneaking into the boys' bathroom for a tampon when the girls' bathroom runs out. pic.twitter.com/eQYUeKPpSe — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) August 12, 2024

The breakdancer lady is not nearly as weird as Tim Walz.

Well done, sir.

HAHAHA!

LOL.

Ahhhhh it all finally now makes sense. pic.twitter.com/AiODgddhE1 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 17, 2024

That's it! She's appropriating kangaroo culture!

Please don’t enter my house. pic.twitter.com/5QXoCjxaUL — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 18, 2024

And we're dead! LOL.

It will never stop 😭 pic.twitter.com/iAhS3q2CrZ — Dr. Clown, PhD (@CW_Insider) August 18, 2024

It's going to live on forever!

For our throwback video this week, we chose Larry the Cable Guy appearing on Jay Leno's show alongside the lovely Patricia Heaton. We almost forgot how funny late-night shows could be before they were ruined by humorless hosts getting too political.

Larry is one funny man!

Well, you're going to have to get out there and deal with Monday whether you like it or not. Try to handle it like these three dudes. Don't take it too seriously and be sure to have some fun!

Until we meme again …