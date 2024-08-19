Monday Morning Meme Madness

Things are about to get wild this week as the Democrats kick off their convention which is sure to be filled with the utterly bizarre, posing as normal. We here at Twitchy will be sure to bring you all the laughs and outrageous rhetoric, but there's only one way to prepare for such a spectacle …
We need a good dose of laughs before the Chicago shenanigans begin.
That's why we're here, once again, to try to help us all cope with what is sure to be a Monday leading into madness. We've got some of our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from the past week to get the day started off on the right foot.
Good morning, X. 😃 pic.twitter.com/TfoAnstXu4— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) August 12, 2024
LOL! Somebody needs to tell him!
Went to my buddy’s house and he thought this absolute monster was gonna slip by without further inquiry pic.twitter.com/1erZU8Ifrb— Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) August 12, 2024
Yeah, we're going to need more information … and some details about where to purchase this beauty.
August 19, 2024
Hey, you could just go with this classic …
I can never shop here again 😅 pic.twitter.com/nUOgUMffUH— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 12, 2024
Been there. Done that.
This made me laugh pretty hard.— eve (@eveforamerica) August 15, 2024
😂😂😂
This pup is a good sport. pic.twitter.com/nRyT0o7rMJ
Okay, that's funny.
JD VANCE IS A MONSTER pic.twitter.com/HYNmWoXyLi— THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) August 16, 2024
Yes, the Left went after teenage JD Vance this week for … having once been a teenager. We all had fun with it.
August 16, 2024
We love the dad joke energy y'all bring us every week.
August 16, 2024
Bwahaha! The age-old question remains undefeated: 'What am I going to use this for?'
Omg pic.twitter.com/sHkZ9IVfnS— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) August 17, 2024
What kind of mind comes up with this stuff? 😂
Hey, what do you call it when Fozzy Bear moves at a regular pace by lifting and setting down each foot in turn, never having both feet off the ground at once?
Walk-a, walk-a, walk-a!
We know that was bad. We don't care!
August 18, 2024
LOL! We feel sort of evil for laughing at that, but now that we're already here, why not dig deeper?
Good Morning pic.twitter.com/56kxEms8og— ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) August 17, 2024
LOLOLOL! We want to be friends with this guy.
Classic 😩 pic.twitter.com/iqR2LKF6xC— i like food (@messedupfoods) August 18, 2024
This dude has a death wish. 😂😂😂
Darn 😂 pic.twitter.com/nn9XTv23gx— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 17, 2024
HAHAHA!
LMAO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/On4kzqy0B1— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 17, 2024
Perfect! 😂
Fathers, teach your sons well. pic.twitter.com/4k1hCg4ubU— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) August 18, 2024
They do both present their own set of problems.
I thought I was being polite 😂 pic.twitter.com/7mgts4FnT7— Bee’s Little Ranch (@BeesLittleRanch) August 18, 2024
LOL.
August 17, 2024
Sorry, cat lovers, we've been so nice to cats in recent weeks that we felt the need to acknowledge their failures.
Morning. pic.twitter.com/rNIvJSm55T— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) August 18, 2024
See, not only do we try to make you laugh every Monday, but we also bring you helpful tips.
You can throw it away now. pic.twitter.com/Ev4wPE0thw— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) August 18, 2024
Yeah … not happening. It all sounds well and good until you suddenly find yourself in need of a power adapter for a Windows Pocket PC 2000.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pcq8uqjobu— Patton (@GeneralPatton83) August 17, 2024
LOLOLOL! 💀💀💀
Can’t believe they made a statue to commemorate that time I got kicked out of Chuck E. Cheese’s pic.twitter.com/NN8KTBmILI— octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) August 18, 2024
That's just not right. We laughed.
banger 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GRuuJMwcEQ— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) August 18, 2024
We finally understand what Pearl Jam has been singing about all these years! 😂
August 19, 2024
HA!
August 19, 2024
'Yeah, that's not really gonna … wait … wuh? … how? … WHOA!'
Our minds are blown. LOL.
"I can't believe I've been using this wrong all this time" lol pic.twitter.com/BVrjNgUUUF— Gunna (@GunnaDaHitman) August 17, 2024
Brilliant!
lmao pic.twitter.com/MYez0kf0M8— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) August 18, 2024
Nailed it!
People headed to Chicago this week like: https://t.co/PMfq5Qkonn pic.twitter.com/Ra588fQYEv— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 18, 2024
Bwahaha!
If only there was a way to prevent this disease …
😬🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4w9sRMl7Ry— Paul 🤦♂️ (@paulsquire1970) August 18, 2024
Y'all ain't right! 😂
LMAO pic.twitter.com/3XVJ4mIB8y— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) August 19, 2024
STOP IT! LOL.
No one’s doing it so I guess I gotta promote myself (it hurts) https://t.co/TWz2LKRLgP pic.twitter.com/dETJPQ822v— Alison Burke (@TiredActor) August 18, 2024
This is an older one, but we still love it and it popped up again this week.
August 18, 2024
¡Muy bueno! 😂
Granny Is A Legend 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hGUa9i8yzs— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) August 18, 2024
Oh man! LOL!
August 18, 2024
LOLOLOL! We should not have laughed that hard at that one.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uFI2SM9BEb— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) August 18, 2024
Shots fired!
Nailed it... ! 😝 pic.twitter.com/7Xmec5eUz2— FUBAR Humor (@fubarhumor) August 18, 2024
That is an … interesting … talent.
August 12, 2024
Give him a chance, Uber driver guy! 😂
We know the Olympics are old news, but people keep coming up with new memes for the Australian breakdancer so we had to share.
Teenage me in Minnesota, sneaking into the boys' bathroom for a tampon when the girls' bathroom runs out. pic.twitter.com/eQYUeKPpSe— Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) August 12, 2024
The breakdancer lady is not nearly as weird as Tim Walz.
August 16, 2024
Well done, sir.
August 14, 2024
HAHAHA!
August 18, 2024
LOL.
Ahhhhh it all finally now makes sense. pic.twitter.com/AiODgddhE1— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 17, 2024
That's it! She's appropriating kangaroo culture!
Please don’t enter my house. pic.twitter.com/5QXoCjxaUL— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 18, 2024
And we're dead! LOL.
It will never stop 😭 pic.twitter.com/iAhS3q2CrZ— Dr. Clown, PhD (@CW_Insider) August 18, 2024
It's going to live on forever!
For our throwback video this week, we chose Larry the Cable Guy appearing on Jay Leno's show alongside the lovely Patricia Heaton. We almost forgot how funny late-night shows could be before they were ruined by humorless hosts getting too political.
Larry is one funny man!
August 18, 2024
Well, you're going to have to get out there and deal with Monday whether you like it or not. Try to handle it like these three dudes. Don't take it too seriously and be sure to have some fun!
Until we meme again …
