BUS-TED: Twitter Mocks Doug Emhoff Reminiscing About the LAST Time Kamala Had a Tour Bus

Doug Emhoff is weird.

There, we said it.

Is there anything the 'First Gentleman' does that isn't completely cringe? Whether he is debuting his new coffee blend while Americans can't afford groceries or faking a phone call with Gwen Walz, he's just so awkward and inappropriate all the time.

Advertisement

So, we probably shouldn't have been surprised yesterday when Emhoff decided to tease the Harris-Walz mini bus tour in Pennsylvania today ... by reminding the whole world about Harris's last disastrous bus, the one from her failed presidential campaign back in 2019.

Throwback to Kamala’s 2019 campaign bus. I don’t want to spoil any surprises—but if you liked this, you’re in for a real treat on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mgG0ATMEv5 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 17, 2024

If we liked that? If we liked that?

Memo to Emhoff: NOBODY liked that. We can say that with some certainty since Harris'ss 2020 campaign earned zero primary votes, less than one percent support, and she dropped out of the race before it even reached Iowa.

In Emhoff's defense -- no, we have no idea why we are trying to defend him -- everything that he tweets out these days is orchestrated, choreographed, and dictated by the campaign, so he likely didn't have anything to do with this personally.

But he did pose for the picture, didn't he?

For that, Twitter showed him no mercy.

Remember when she had to say goodbye to the bus because she had 1% support? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 17, 2024

We 'member.

Tell the truth! This is your bus. 👇 pic.twitter.com/wnUnntH6zt — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) August 17, 2024

OOF. Yes, it was this brutal and then some.

I forget...



How'd that campaign go? pic.twitter.com/etMo1ylxA6 — 🌵 Arizona Patriot 🇺🇸 (@AZJohnnyC) August 17, 2024

Funny, we don't see Harris's name on that tally ... and she is from California.

Throwback to when you cheated with the nanny and paid her to kill your baby. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) August 17, 2024

OUCH. But as long as Emhoff wants to take a trip down Memory Lane ...

Is the nanny in there? https://t.co/A1ov1TJyxu — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 17, 2024

You know what they say: 'If the bus is a-rockin', don't come a-knockin'.'

Maybe the most devastating of the replies though came from Grand Old Memes (who is very good at this sort of thing).

LOL. Holy spit laugh, Batman.

We still cannot believe that Planned Parenthood is bringing buses to the DNC to offer free vasectomies and abortions.

This is who the Democrats are. Creepy and weird.

When Kamala sees the free abortion and vasectomy bus roll up at the DNC

pic.twitter.com/G2pBSkPEvK — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) August 18, 2024

Maybe one of the biggest facepalm moments in Harris's long and storied career of epic facepalms.

Advertisement

Back in the real world, despite Emhoff's 'nostalgia' tweet, the Harris bus tour today didn't get off to the best start.

NEW: The Harris campaign is met by a group of Trump supporters in Pennsylvania as she kicks off her PA bus tour.



The supporters were heard shouting "Trump Trump Trump" at the Harris campaign.



Kamala Harris and Tim Walz launched a bus tour in western Pennsylvania ahead of the… pic.twitter.com/uM7vTcBuah — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 18, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Oops.

We can just imagine the conversation on the tour bus:

KAMALA HARRIS: 'Look at all those people cheering! What joyful energy we have!'

DAVID PLOUFFE: 'Umm, Madame Vice President? They're not cheering for you.'

It would be just like The Naked Gun.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Sorry, we couldn't resist the movie reference.

Someone's going to drive a bus all over the country so she can get in it a mile from the campaign events. https://t.co/SW8rr9aRp0 pic.twitter.com/xVPUEpPDBf — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) August 17, 2024

Hey, that's a good point. That bus doesn't look like an EV and neither do the 2024 buses.

Very low energy crowd for Kamala and Walz — sad! pic.twitter.com/aO8zHBMDoG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Did anyone clear these buses with Greta Thunberg?

Advertisement

Democrats: If you call her Kamala, you're a sexist, racist, bigoted white supremacist!



Also Democrats: pic.twitter.com/e7M6bu1EXH — Johnny in SRQ (@johnnysrq) August 17, 2024

Maybe the new buses should have had '#Kamunism' written on their sides.

LOL. Now, THAT is some funny stuff right there.

Yes, Harris and Walz did make some campaign stops in Pennsylvania today. Yes, that state is going to be close and critical. That's why Donald Trump was also campaigning there last night.

However, it's difficult to believe that cringe tweets like this one from Doug Emhoff are doing the Harris campaign any favors in the Keystone State.

But they sure are fun to laugh at.