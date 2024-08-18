BUS-TED: Twitter Mocks Doug Emhoff Reminiscing About the LAST Time Kamala Had a Tour Bus

Democrats Bring Joyful Segregation to DNC
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on August 18, 2024
Meme

Doug Emhoff is weird. 

There, we said it. 

Is there anything the 'First Gentleman' does that isn't completely cringe? Whether he is debuting his new coffee blend while Americans can't afford groceries or faking a phone call with Gwen Walz, he's just so awkward and inappropriate all the time. 

So, we probably shouldn't have been surprised yesterday when Emhoff decided to tease the Harris-Walz mini bus tour in Pennsylvania today ... by reminding the whole world about Harris's last disastrous bus, the one from her failed presidential campaign back in 2019.

If we liked that? If we liked that? 

Memo to Emhoff: NOBODY liked that. We can say that with some certainty since Harris'ss 2020 campaign earned zero primary votes, less than one percent support, and she dropped out of the race before it even reached Iowa.

In Emhoff's defense -- no, we have no idea why we are trying to defend him -- everything that he tweets out these days is orchestrated, choreographed, and dictated by the campaign, so he likely didn't have anything to do with this personally. 

But he did pose for the picture, didn't he?

For that, Twitter showed him no mercy. 

We 'member. 

OOF. Yes, it was this brutal and then some. 

Funny, we don't see Harris's name on that tally ... and she is from California. 

OUCH. But as long as Emhoff wants to take a trip down Memory Lane ... 

You know what they say: 'If the bus is a-rockin', don't come a-knockin'.'

Maybe the most devastating of the replies though came from Grand Old Memes (who is very good at this sort of thing). 

LOL. Holy spit laugh, Batman. 

We still cannot believe that Planned Parenthood is bringing buses to the DNC to offer free vasectomies and abortions

This is who the Democrats are. Creepy and weird. 

Maybe one of the biggest facepalm moments in Harris's long and storied career of epic facepalms. 

Back in the real world, despite Emhoff's 'nostalgia' tweet, the Harris bus tour today didn't get off to the best start. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Oops. 

We can just imagine the conversation on the tour bus:

KAMALA HARRIS: 'Look at all those people cheering! What joyful energy we have!'

DAVID PLOUFFE: 'Umm, Madame Vice President? They're not cheering for you.'

It would be just like The Naked Gun

Sorry, we couldn't resist the movie reference. 

Hey, that's a good point. That bus doesn't look like an EV and neither do the 2024 buses. 

Did anyone clear these buses with Greta Thunberg? 

Maybe the new buses should have had '#Kamunism' written on their sides.

LOL. Now, THAT is some funny stuff right there. 

Yes, Harris and Walz did make some campaign stops in Pennsylvania today. Yes, that state is going to be close and critical. That's why Donald Trump was also campaigning there last night. 

However, it's difficult to believe that cringe tweets like this one from Doug Emhoff are doing the Harris campaign any favors in the Keystone State.

But they sure are fun to laugh at. 

