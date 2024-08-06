LET THEM EAT CAKE! Our Economy's Tanking, but Doug Emhoff Wants You to Know He's Got a Coffee Blend

If you were wondering, the price of coffee has increased 20.97% since the start of 2024, according to Trading Economics. So if you can't afford your morning cuppa, never fear.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wants you to know he's so happy to have his own coffee blend (when he's not cheating on his wife with the nanny) You may not be able to drink it, but that's not important.

Being an aspirational coffee blend was not on my 2024 bingo card. pic.twitter.com/4D3XIHGBmH — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 5, 2024

Dream big, Doug.

Notice how it says 'First Gentleman's Blend'?

As if Kamala has been elected already or something.

Do have any - knocked up nanny pumpkin spice? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 5, 2024

Absolutely. Savage.

When is "Forced Abortion Blend" coming out, Doug? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 5, 2024

Even more brutal.

What was on the bingo card of the nanny you knocked up? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 5, 2024

X users are vicious.

We love it.

The stock market is crashing, war is escalating, you were just outed for knocking up your kid’s nanny and this is what we’re going with? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2024

The economy is fine! The world is peaceful! We have time for the Second Gentleman to have his own coffee.

I cheated on my first wife shortly after consuming a cup.



Was this coincidence or a known side effect? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 5, 2024

Oof.

The Dow is down one thousand points. Shut the f**k up about coffee, nanny-banger. Unbelievable. https://t.co/I8MoDl0cTA — Lizzy Lou Who 🪻 (@_wintergirl93) August 5, 2024

Absolutely unbelievable but totally believable.

Hopefully this ends up being the presidential candidate spouse version of Hillary's "happy birthday to this future president" tweet. https://t.co/APohBAzbrD — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 5, 2024

Might wanna snag a bag as a collector's item.

Guys I’m trying to be nice but this is so incredibly embarrassing. https://t.co/3unOHoR6KE — 🌷 LIZZIE🌷REFORMED (@farmingandJesus) August 5, 2024

So embarrassing.

Is that coffee for men who aspire to impregnate their children’s nanny? https://t.co/MBE3CR3FqN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 5, 2024

Boom.

Americans’ retirement plans are being wiped out and this Weinsteinian fool is peddling his overpriced coffee. Democrats do not care about you. https://t.co/9lGhjJ1kL3 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 5, 2024

Not one iota.

The cringe just never stops. Read the “Profile”



Please make it stop https://t.co/fMW9FQFIGn — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) August 5, 2024

It's so bad.