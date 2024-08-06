Lincoln Project Looks Forward to JD Vance Debating ‘America’s Dad’
Mainstream Media Scrambled to Craft Walz as the 'Folksy' Man Next Door
The Climate Crisis Is Solved! Biden Administration to Ban Federal Use of Plastic...
Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City...
Let the Drama Begin: Van Jones Says Harris VP Pick Is Her 'Caving...
New Trump Ads Decimate Kamala's VP, Democrat Plot to Eliminate Trump!
Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He...
Weirdo Alert! Ben Stiller Wishes He Wasn't a Jewish White Guy
WOMP WOMP: Axios Laying Off 50 People Across the Company
Gets WORSE: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks Even MORE Damning Details About Trump's Jul...
YES, PLEASE DO! The Hill Reports Kamala Is Seeking to Learn From Hillary...
This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill...
Keep Carrying That Water: Axios Says the Stock Market Slump Doesn't Mean Recession...
When the Nation Called, He QUIT: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim...

LET THEM EAT CAKE! Our Economy's Tanking, but Doug Emhoff Wants You to Know He's Got a Coffee Blend

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If you were wondering, the price of coffee has increased 20.97% since the start of 2024, according to Trading Economics. So if you can't afford your morning cuppa, never fear.

Advertisement

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wants you to know he's so happy to have his own coffee blend (when he's not cheating on his wife with the nanny) You may not be able to drink it, but that's not important.

Dream big, Doug.

Notice how it says 'First Gentleman's Blend'? 

As if Kamala has been elected already or something.

Absolutely. Savage.

Even more brutal.

X users are vicious.

We love it.

The economy is fine! The world is peaceful! We have time for the Second Gentleman to have his own coffee.

Oof.

Recommended

Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City Burned
justmindy
Advertisement

Absolutely unbelievable but totally believable. 

Might wanna snag a bag as a collector's item.

So embarrassing.

Boom.

Not one iota.

It's so bad.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City Burned
justmindy
Lincoln Project Looks Forward to JD Vance Debating ‘America’s Dad’
Brett T.
Gets WORSE: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks Even MORE Damning Details About Trump's July 13th Security
Sam J.
This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill That Should Terrify Families
Sam J.
Mainstream Media Scrambled to Craft Walz as the 'Folksy' Man Next Door
justmindy
Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He Couldn't Stand Her Either?)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City Burned justmindy
Advertisement