PULITZER INCOMING: Politico Does Hard Journalisming About ... Tim Walz's Dress Code (No, Really)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:15 PM on August 08, 2024
Twitter

Every time we think that the media in America cannot sink any lower than they already have, here they come with their shovels, ready to dig the hole of their credibility even deeper. 

Except today, we think Politico may have actually brought out a backhoe. 

Kamala Harris and her stolen valor VP pick, Tim Walz, have been ducking and dodging any media questions like Muhammad Ali ever since Harris was installed without a single vote cast for her, and Walz was named her running mate because Democrats couldn't abide having a Jewish man like Josh Shapiro on the ticket. 

You would think with such limited access to the candidates, the media would be hard-pressed to continue to write fluff pieces about them. 

That would be wrong. You don't need access to be a sycophant. You just have to run with the going narrative. In Politico's case, the narrative they chose was that Walz is 'down-to-earth' and 'folksy.' 

Check it out, but maybe turn on your cringe defense systems first. 

Sweet merciful crap. Could Politico bend over any more for the complete phony that is Governor Walz? 

That’s where Walz has a fashionable — or perhaps helpfully unfashionable — advantage: With his flannel-lined LL Bean barn coats, scuffed work boots and woodsy camo caps, Walz is one of the few male politicians who looks normal in the kind of unpretentious clothing many voters prefer to wear themselves.

Some corners of the internet are already responding to Walz’s Car Talk chic. 'He might run for vice president, or he might clean the garage. It’s the weekend; anything can happen,' read one viral tweet. 'BREAKING: Potential running mate Tim Walz spotted outside VP Kamala Harris’ residence 'tweaking the lawn mower’s carburetor' because he 'didn’t like that darn knocking sound it was making,'' joked USA Today columnist Rex Huppke. One X user called Walz an 'REI hire.'

THE GLOVES ARE OFF: Jordan Peterson Vows to Fight After Canada's Supreme Court Rejects Reeducation Appeal
Amy Curtis
Sorry, we have to stop right there. You can read more from the article if you want, but we are choking on all the treacle.

The writer here is Derek Guy, Politico's 'fashion guru' (why does Politico have a fashion guru again?) who is notorious for his unrepentant slurping of any and all Democrats, the further left the better.  

Walz left Minneapolis to burn, signed bills to 'trans the kids,' lied about serving in Afghanistan, supported buying ladders for illegals to come into America more easily, and actually signed a bill making pedophilia a 'sexual orientation.'

But it's all OK for Politico. They don't have any questions about any of that. It's cool because Walz wears a camo cap and might be able to change a tire. Honestly, Politico is just David Hogg with a press badge

We really need to come up with a better word for these alleged reporters than 'journalists.' 

We like the sound of 'presstitutes.'

Ah, yes. Thank you for reminding us about 'Tampon Tim.' We left that out of his laundry list of scandals above. 

The media was literally obsessed with a bandage Donald Trump wore over his ear at the RNC because he had just narrowly dodged a bullet from a would-be assassin. 

But sure. Walz is just the L.L. Bean candidate who likes flannel. Isn't he neato? 

'Doctor' Jill Biden didn't get all those Vogue covers because she looks good. The woman wears actual tablecloths as dresses. She got them because she was at the top of the regime. 

What else can you do except mock them and laugh at them? 

Oh, and speaking of those 'camo caps' that Walz loves so much, do you think Politico even bothered to look into the fact that he didn't earn the right to wear some of them? 

Of course, they didn't. Because Politico is almost as much of a disgrace as Blue Falcon Walz is. 

It was a pretty easy win for the Frog Of Shame, but a big win and a necessary win nevertheless. 

Now, that cap seems far more appropriate for the socialist Walz to wear. Maybe he can go hunting with Jen Psaksi in her hammer and sickle ushanka hat. 

The media is breaking world records in the Olympic category of 'try-too-hard.' And it's not even working. 

Well, the media is trying the same thing with Kamala Harris. 

Ahem ... just saying. 

LOL. Politico will come out with a fluff piece tomorrow about how resplendent Walz looks with all of his medals. 

They have no shame themselves, so we have to suffer the embarrassment on their behalf. 

That will come out right after his line of 'Antifa Chic.'

BINGO. 

Walz is in a full-blown tailspin right now over lying about his service in Afghanistan (he was never in Afghanistan) and refusing to serve with his unit in Iraq. And then lying about that too. 

Everyone knows it, including the apparatchiks at Politico. The only thing they can do is try to shove more propaganda down America's throat. 

Something tells us, that strategy is going to crash and burn harder than Tim Walz's fictional life story has. 

