OOF: David Hogg Keeps Digging and Face Plants Spectacularly With His 'Change a Tire' Challenge

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on August 07, 2024
Twitchy

The leftist 'influencers' have been jumping up and down with fake enthusiasm for Kamala Harris since she, Nancy Pelosi, and Barack Obama staged a palace coup to remove Joe Biden from the Democrat ticket a little over two weeks ago. 

It's all been so obviously phony, but it got even worse yesterday when Harris named the abominable Tim Walz as her running mate, and the 'influencers' have been trying to transfer that manufactured energy to a man with less charisma than the last Democrat running mate named Tim.

It would be one thing if they just tried to pretend they were excited about Walz. We get that. But they have been trying to do so with ridiculous comparisons to the Republican VP nominee, J.D. Vance. 

Yesterday, insufferable dweeb David Hogg tried to make this comparison by asking who would be better at changing the oil on a car, Walz or Vance. 

LOL, you can guess how that went. Twitter mocked him into oblivion.

Apparently, however, Hogg is a masochistic glutton for punishment (no surprise there). He came back again last night, asking who would people want to show up if they were on the side of the road with a flat tire. 

Oh, honey. Honey, no. What is you doing?

Hogg was smart enough not to turn this question into a poll, which he would have lost worse than Jamaal Bowman lost his primary election. 

But even without the poll, Twitter was happy to watch Hogg faceplant into a pile of rakes for the second time in a single day. 

And while your car was burning, Gwen Walz would leave her windows open so she could enjoy the aroma of arson and destruction

Ahem. As we were saying ...

Walz wants to pretend he is the 'folksy' coach next door when he is actually the coward who deserted his unit as soon as there was any prospect of danger. 

Exactly. 

Many were also wondering how Hogg could be the age he is without knowing how to change the tire himself. 

We would be shocked if Hogg even knew how to pump his own gas or refill the windshield wiper fluid. 

The key word there is 'self-respecting.' That is a completely alien concept to Hogg, who just loves Big Daddy Government to nuzzle him. 

Ouch. Tough, but accurate. 

Hogg could use about 50 healthy injections of 'toxic masculinity.'

There were genuinely hundreds (maybe even thousands) of these types of responses and we could go on forever with everyone just roasting Hogg for needing someone else to change his tire. 

But going back to the political comparison he made, there were plenty of other reasons everyone would rather see Vance pull up beside them if they had a flat than Walz.

That's the 'neighborliness' of Walz's socialism. 

We were shocked when we found out Walz is only 60 years old. He looks like an easy 75 who was rode hard and put away wet. 

He really is not a healthy-looking man at all.  

Just like Biden before them, both Harris and Walz are puppets of the horrible teachers' union witch, Randi Weingarten.

Hey, remember that time that Walz was caught hammered driving 95 in a 55? And then tried to lie to the police that he was deaf to try to get out of any punishment? 

We 'member. 

This is straying from the analogy a little bit, but it is still dead-on accurate, so we'll allow it. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

That is dead-on accurate as well. 

 We'll close with one more tweet that questioned Hogg's choice of words in making his analogy. 

LOL. Hey, Q The Libertine said it, we didn't. 

(But it was pretty hilarious and we kind of wish we had said it.)

Most people call it a 'flat tire,' Davey. Just some advice for the next time you try to show the world how stupid and incompetent you are. 

The point of all of this -- other than David Hogg being an imbecile who doesn't mind admitting in public that he doesn't even know how to change a tire -- is that Walz is not the man he is pretending to be. 

Meanwhile, J.D. Vance is exactly the man, and the Marine, he has proven himself to be over and over again for his whole life. 

We wouldn't ever need him to change our tire, but we'd love to listen to him tell us a story about his combat service while we were changing our own. 

We're pretty sure Tim Walz can't do the same. 

