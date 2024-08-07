OOF: David Hogg Keeps Digging and Face Plants Spectacularly With His 'Change a Tire' Challenge

The leftist 'influencers' have been jumping up and down with fake enthusiasm for Kamala Harris since she, Nancy Pelosi, and Barack Obama staged a palace coup to remove Joe Biden from the Democrat ticket a little over two weeks ago.

It's all been so obviously phony, but it got even worse yesterday when Harris named the abominable Tim Walz as her running mate, and the 'influencers' have been trying to transfer that manufactured energy to a man with less charisma than the last Democrat running mate named Tim.

It would be one thing if they just tried to pretend they were excited about Walz. We get that. But they have been trying to do so with ridiculous comparisons to the Republican VP nominee, J.D. Vance.

Yesterday, insufferable dweeb David Hogg tried to make this comparison by asking who would be better at changing the oil on a car, Walz or Vance.

LOL, you can guess how that went. Twitter mocked him into oblivion.

Apparently, however, Hogg is a masochistic glutton for punishment (no surprise there). He came back again last night, asking who would people want to show up if they were on the side of the road with a flat tire.

Ask yourself- imagine you are stuck on the side of the road with a blown tire. Who do you want to show up. Tim Walz or JD Vance? — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 7, 2024

Oh, honey. Honey, no. What is you doing?

Hogg was smart enough not to turn this question into a poll, which he would have lost worse than Jamaal Bowman lost his primary election.

But even without the poll, Twitter was happy to watch Hogg faceplant into a pile of rakes for the second time in a single day.

Such a stupid question.



Especially since if you blew the tire in Minneapolis, chances are the rest of your car was on fire too because of the mobs of violent protesters Walz encouraged. pic.twitter.com/Exg2plF32s — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 7, 2024

And while your car was burning, Gwen Walz would leave her windows open so she could enjoy the aroma of arson and destruction.

Definitely not the husband of the woman who enjoyed smelling tired burning in Minneapolis during the BLM riots.



Easy choice. It’s Vance. https://t.co/mWZVyc2GSt — Keri (@kbatt7121116) August 7, 2024

Ahem. As we were saying ...

Gee, the man that grew up poor and became a Marine,or the communist who abandoned his unit before deployment? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 7, 2024

Walz wants to pretend he is the 'folksy' coach next door when he is actually the coward who deserted his unit as soon as there was any prospect of danger.

I’ll take the Marine, since the other guy quit. https://t.co/uNFdQrVC60 — Lizzy Lou Who 🪻 (@_wintergirl93) August 7, 2024

Exactly.

Many were also wondering how Hogg could be the age he is without knowing how to change the tire himself.

I’d just fix the tire instead of waiting for some politician to rescue me. https://t.co/FlLoe7fqxT — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2024

My dad taught me to change my own tire, not wait for the government to help https://t.co/Om4tdn4Jhw — Flinnchacho (@flinnie) August 7, 2024

Do you often find yourself unable to change a tire David? https://t.co/FdT1OtYAcj — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 7, 2024

We would be shocked if Hogg even knew how to pump his own gas or refill the windshield wiper fluid.

Any self respecting man would be able to change his own tire. https://t.co/L0mBg9ObSu — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 7, 2024

The key word there is 'self-respecting.' That is a completely alien concept to Hogg, who just loves Big Daddy Government to nuzzle him.

If I didn't have spaghetti arms like you, I'd get out of the car, pull out the carjack, tire tool and spare, and fix it myself. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 7, 2024

Ouch. Tough, but accurate.

Bless your heart, no one ever taught you how to change your own tire?



You should find a responsible adult (since your parents obviously weren’t up to the task) to teach you how.



It’s very empowering to know that you’re not dependent on random strangers to get you out of a jam. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) August 7, 2024

This is how I know you’re a leftist: your first thought is to cry to the government for help.



I’d change my own damn tire.



Learn how to be self-reliant, Hogg. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 7, 2024

Hogg could use about 50 healthy injections of 'toxic masculinity.'

There were genuinely hundreds (maybe even thousands) of these types of responses and we could go on forever with everyone just roasting Hogg for needing someone else to change his tire.

But going back to the political comparison he made, there were plenty of other reasons everyone would rather see Vance pull up beside them if they had a flat than Walz.

J.D. Vance, he won't try to steal your car and give it to somebody else. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 7, 2024

That's the 'neighborliness' of Walz's socialism.

Vance, because he doesn’t look like he’s on the verge of a heart attack. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 7, 2024

We were shocked when we found out Walz is only 60 years old. He looks like an easy 75 who was rode hard and put away wet.

JD Vance because Walz looks like he’ll pop a heart valve three turns into the first lugnut https://t.co/JjLDC4vM5L — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) August 7, 2024

He really is not a healthy-looking man at all.

Vance. Walz will hire the teacher's union to fix the tire for thousands of dollars, then allow rioters to burn the tire in the name of racial justice. https://t.co/oIrie0FwOQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 7, 2024

Just like Biden before them, both Harris and Walz are puppets of the horrible teachers' union witch, Randi Weingarten.

Vance. I wouldn’t want to be hit drunk driver Walz https://t.co/BPSRXF4fP8 — Uncle Barry (@SharpUncleBarry) August 7, 2024

Hey, remember that time that Walz was caught hammered driving 95 in a 55? And then tried to lie to the police that he was deaf to try to get out of any punishment?

We 'member.

Ask yourself - imagine the southern border is wide open and terrorists are entering the country. Who would you want to show up, Tim Walz of JD Vance? https://t.co/7xZq0xy2QJ — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) August 7, 2024

This is straying from the analogy a little bit, but it is still dead-on accurate, so we'll allow it.

David has two brain cells and they're both fighting for third place. https://t.co/3ORjWMEEQe — Phil Burnett (@Coach_Burnett) August 7, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

That is dead-on accurate as well.

We'll close with one more tweet that questioned Hogg's choice of words in making his analogy.

Why do you blow tires? — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) August 7, 2024

LOL. Hey, Q The Libertine said it, we didn't.

(But it was pretty hilarious and we kind of wish we had said it.)

Most people call it a 'flat tire,' Davey. Just some advice for the next time you try to show the world how stupid and incompetent you are.

The point of all of this -- other than David Hogg being an imbecile who doesn't mind admitting in public that he doesn't even know how to change a tire -- is that Walz is not the man he is pretending to be.

Meanwhile, J.D. Vance is exactly the man, and the Marine, he has proven himself to be over and over again for his whole life.

We wouldn't ever need him to change our tire, but we'd love to listen to him tell us a story about his combat service while we were changing our own.

We're pretty sure Tim Walz can't do the same.