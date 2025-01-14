Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove...
Democrat Mark Kelly Has Positive Words for Pete Hegseth on Policy but Will...
Rep. AOC Goes on Rant About Women Bleeding Out in Parking Lots Across...
NYT Pentagon Correspondent 'Fact-Checks' Pete Hegseth on Racism in the Military
TikTok Ban Imminent: Users Defiantly Flood to More Chinese Apps in Massive Protest
California State Sen. Scott Wiener Adds Wildfire Proposals to Senate's 'Trump-Proofing' Bi...
VIP
FL Legislators: Backstabbing Trump and Desantis Because Who Needs Loyalty When You've Got...
New House Bill Would Take Pedophiles Off the Streets 'Permanently'
Center Rage: Pete Hegseth Gets Earful of Screeching Senatorial Stupidity from Four Sides...
Pete Hegseth Tells Senators About the Glut of Four-Star Generals
VIP
Congress Must Go Scorched Earth (Pun Intended) on California Disaster Aid
COPE and SEETHE: Following Special Counsel Report, Wajahat Ali Is REALLY Disappointed in...
It's Curtains for Lefty-Run French Theater That Opened Doors to Hundreds of Migrants...
Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage...

UMass Scandal: American Tax Dollars Fund App for Trans Sex Workers in Thailand, RandoLand Reveals

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on January 14, 2025
AngieArtist

Day in and day out, Twitter account @RandoLand_us works hard showing American taxpayers how our government is wasting taxpayer dollars. One of the latest entries is so unbelievable, it has to be discussed further.

Advertisement
National Institutes of Health grant (2023) Amount: $677,084 Recipient: University Of Massachusetts Medical School Purpose: Transgender women (TGW), particularly young TGW (ages 18-29), are among the fastest growing HIV+ populations worldwide with HIV prevalence rates of 15-28%. Thailand has the highest adult HIV seroprevalence in Asia, with high prevalence rates of HIV infection among TGW (18%).  Despite their risk, few interventions have targeted young TGW. Effective developmentally- and culturally-tailored interventions are needed to prevent HIV transmission in this high-risk population.  Widespread technology offers opportunities for innovative mobile (MHEALTH) interventions. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PREP) is an efficacious HIV prevention strategy recommended by the CDC and who for at-risk individuals, including HIV-negative TGW.  PREP is highly effective when taken as prescribed, but PREP uptake and adherence have been low, with high discontinuation rates among TGW. To address these challenges, we propose to develop and pilot a multi- component, technology-based intervention to promote PREP usage.  We will adapt an existing two-session, technology-delivered, motivational interviewing intervention to focus on PREP use in young Thai TGW, resulting in the motivational enhancement system for PREP uptake and adherence (MES-PREP).  We will also refine and enhance “YaCool,” a mobile app with integrated text messaging developed and used clinically by our Thai team, to develop “enhanced YaCool” for TGW self-management of gender/sexual health (including PREP).  Our primary aim is to develop and assess preliminary efficacy of the resulting MHEALTH intervention. We will utilize a multiphase optimization strategy (most) to identify the most effective intervention component or combination of components to address PREP usage in this population.  The proposed study includes 2 phases corresponding to the R21 and R33 study periods. Phase IA (R21) includes qualitative interviews with key stakeholders to explore barriers and facilitators of PREP usage through thematic analysis to inform intervention adaptation. Phase IB (R21) consists of adapting and beta testing of MES-PREP and enhanced YaCool for functionality and feasibility using a community advisory board of HIV-negative Thai TGW.  In phase II (R33), we will conduct a most design-based trial to evaluate the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary efficacy of MES-PREP and YaCool.  Eighty HIV-negative young TGW who are on PREP and 80 young TGW who are not starting PREP will be randomized to four experimental conditions: 1) standard PREP counseling (SPC, control), 2) MES-PREP + SPC, 3) enhanced YaCool + SPC, and 4) MES-PREP + enhanced YaCool + SPC.  Feasibility and acceptability of the intervention will be assessed through usage patterns and the system usability scale. Preliminary impact will be assessed by evaluating the proportion of PREP initiation and level of adherence to PREP.  TGW will complete assessments at baseline and 1, 3, 6, 9, and 12 months post-intervention. Biomarkers of adherence to PREP and HIV/STI will be collected. Upon project completion, we will have an optimized MHEALTH intervention to support TGW using PREP which will be ready for testing in a larger efficacy trial. https://usaspending.gov/award/ASST_NON_R33HD107988_7529/

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove on Hegseth
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Yes, an app to help transgender prostitutes in another country. American taxpayers are paying for that.

This is outrageous.

Also, Veterans committing suicide because they can't get good medical care. It's outrageous.

Someone is getting rich off of this.

Advertisement

Every tax paying American should have questions.

Sick, but likely true.

Tags: PROSTITUTION TRANS TRANS WOMAN DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove on Hegseth
Warren Squire
Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It
Amy Curtis
Rep. AOC Goes on Rant About Women Bleeding Out in Parking Lots Across the Country
Brett T.
Pete Hegseth Tells Senators About the Glut of Four-Star Generals
Brett T.
NYT Pentagon Correspondent 'Fact-Checks' Pete Hegseth on Racism in the Military
Brett T.
It's Curtains for Lefty-Run French Theater That Opened Doors to Hundreds of Migrants Who Now WON'T LEAVE
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove on Hegseth Warren Squire
Advertisement