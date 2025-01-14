UMass Scandal: American Tax Dollars Fund App for Trans Sex Workers in Thailand, RandoLand Reveals

Day in and day out, Twitter account @RandoLand_us works hard showing American taxpayers how our government is wasting taxpayer dollars. One of the latest entries is so unbelievable, it has to be discussed further.

National Institutes of Health grant (2023)



Amount: $677,084



Recipient: University Of Massachusetts Medical School



National Institutes of Health grant (2023) Amount: $677,084 Recipient: University Of Massachusetts Medical School Purpose: Transgender women (TGW), particularly young TGW (ages 18-29), are among the fastest growing HIV+ populations worldwide with HIV prevalence rates of 15-28%. Thailand has the highest adult HIV seroprevalence in Asia, with high prevalence rates of HIV infection among TGW (18%). Despite their risk, few interventions have targeted young TGW. Effective developmentally- and culturally-tailored interventions are needed to prevent HIV transmission in this high-risk population. Widespread technology offers opportunities for innovative mobile (MHEALTH) interventions. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PREP) is an efficacious HIV prevention strategy recommended by the CDC and who for at-risk individuals, including HIV-negative TGW. PREP is highly effective when taken as prescribed, but PREP uptake and adherence have been low, with high discontinuation rates among TGW. To address these challenges, we propose to develop and pilot a multi- component, technology-based intervention to promote PREP usage. We will adapt an existing two-session, technology-delivered, motivational interviewing intervention to focus on PREP use in young Thai TGW, resulting in the motivational enhancement system for PREP uptake and adherence (MES-PREP). We will also refine and enhance “YaCool,” a mobile app with integrated text messaging developed and used clinically by our Thai team, to develop “enhanced YaCool” for TGW self-management of gender/sexual health (including PREP). Our primary aim is to develop and assess preliminary efficacy of the resulting MHEALTH intervention. We will utilize a multiphase optimization strategy (most) to identify the most effective intervention component or combination of components to address PREP usage in this population. The proposed study includes 2 phases corresponding to the R21 and R33 study periods. Phase IA (R21) includes qualitative interviews with key stakeholders to explore barriers and facilitators of PREP usage through thematic analysis to inform intervention adaptation. Phase IB (R21) consists of adapting and beta testing of MES-PREP and enhanced YaCool for functionality and feasibility using a community advisory board of HIV-negative Thai TGW. In phase II (R33), we will conduct a most design-based trial to evaluate the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary efficacy of MES-PREP and YaCool. Eighty HIV-negative young TGW who are on PREP and 80 young TGW who are not starting PREP will be randomized to four experimental conditions: 1) standard PREP counseling (SPC, control), 2) MES-PREP + SPC, 3) enhanced YaCool + SPC, and 4) MES-PREP + enhanced YaCool + SPC. Feasibility and acceptability of the intervention will be assessed through usage patterns and the system usability scale. Preliminary impact will be assessed by evaluating the proportion of PREP initiation and level of adherence to PREP. TGW will complete assessments at baseline and 1, 3, 6, 9, and 12 months post-intervention. Biomarkers of adherence to PREP and HIV/STI will be collected. Upon project completion, we will have an optimized MHEALTH intervention to support TGW using PREP which will be ready for testing in a larger efficacy trial. https:// usaspending.gov/award/ASST_NON _R33HD107988_7529/

Yes, an app to help transgender prostitutes in another country. American taxpayers are paying for that.

Maybe I’m just dumb but how does giving the University of Massachusetts Medical School over $600,000 every year to develop mobile health apps for transgender prostitutes in Thailand advance the interest of American taxpayers?



Taxpayers who aren’t SE Asia sex tourists, I mean https://t.co/JuEwxnS08N — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 14, 2025

This is outrageous.

You tax dollars at work.



While American citizens are freezing, sleeping in tents in Western North Carolina. https://t.co/7wBZkJzBU9 — RealJohnGaltFLA (@RealJohnGaltFla) January 14, 2025

Also, Veterans committing suicide because they can't get good medical care. It's outrageous.

Throwing our money away while people are struggling.

Dipsh*ts. https://t.co/hbmTKJgliD — Coffee ☕️and 🙄eyerolls Eagleman (@tippy_doodle) January 14, 2025

The recipients of the grants are well connected children of well connected people in the machine. It’s about providing them with a comfortable upper middle class lifestyle and repaying them for the money they spent on the college.



One big circle of nepotism. — Kilomop (@Kilomop21) January 14, 2025

Someone is getting rich off of this.

Because many of our wealthy business leaders and politicians use Thailand as a playground.



They see the country as God's blindspot and can get away with any type of perversion. — Rust Belt Conservative (@rustbeltmaga) January 14, 2025

Meanwhile, if you are a tax paying American and you lose everything, the best they can do is 700 bucks. — OzzTheMaD. (@OzzTheMAD01) January 14, 2025

Also how many transgender prostitution mobile health care app for Thailand sex workers do we really need!?! 😐



How many years have they been given this grant? How many apps exist? Do they all do the same thing? Do they interact with each other?



I have questions — 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2025 (@ShadesOfPunky) January 14, 2025

Every tax paying American should have questions.

When you see the Venn diagram of who makes the grants and sex tourists, it all makes more sense. — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) January 14, 2025

Sick, but likely true.